SANITY PREVAILS: Judge Rules Minority Business Development Agency Discriminated Against White Biz Owners

We're pleasantly surprised that in the age of Biden, there are still sane judges who adhere to the rule of law and don't buy into the Left's policies of discrimination in the name of 'diversity.'

A federal judge in Texas has ordered a 55-year-old U.S. agency that caters to minority-owned businesses to serve people regardless of race, siding with white business owners who claimed the program discriminated against them.https://t.co/VjL6qPf84e https://t.co/L1uk4cJVNi — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 7, 2024

More from Newsmax:

A federal judge in Texas has ordered a 55-year-old U.S. agency that caters to minority-owned businesses to serve people regardless of race, siding with white business owners who claimed the program discriminated against them. The ruling was a significant victory for conservative activists waging a far-ranging legal battle against race-conscious workplace programs, bolstered by the Supreme Court's ruling last June dismantling affirmative action programs in higher education. Advocates for minority owned businesses slammed the ruling as a serious blow to efforts to level the playing field for Black, Hispanic and other minority business owners that face barriers in accessing financing and other resources. Judge Mark T. Pittman of the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Texas, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, ruled that the Minority Business Development Agency's eligibility parameters violate the Fifth Amendment's equal protection guarantees because they presume that racial minorities are inherently disadvantaged.

Discrimination against anyone, by the government, on the basis of race, is wrong.

I can't imagine what that judge would do with DEI. — Mike Googins (@mikecynn1) March 7, 2024

Destroy it, hopefully.

DEI is a stain on American society.

Despite Democrat beliefs, reverse racism is not "leveling the playing field" — zwraithz (@zwraithz1) March 7, 2024

It's not 'reverse racism', although we get that moniker, it's just racism.

Well well what have we got here. About time a judge gets on board with something like this agency only catered to minorities, not anymore they can’t, they have to serve everyone now. Wonder if they will appeal it or not? Be a case interesting to watch and see where it goes. https://t.co/S3f4NPAFDC — Smurf ❌ (@Smurf4555) March 7, 2024

The same people who demand a private bakery serve gay weddings because it's a 'public accommodation' have no problem with the government -- the ultimate public accommodation -- denying service to certain segments of society.

Breaking news: A federal judge in Texas has ruled a 55-year-old federal agency created to help minority-owned businesses must now open its doors to every race, siding with a group of White plaintiffs who argued that the agency discriminated against them. https://t.co/qfV73OOAtJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 6, 2024

It is discrimination.

There are actually people who are mad about this:

Of course a federal judge in Texas sided with whites on this matter. — Joe Muñoz (@LamontJoe) March 6, 2024

Why wouldn't he?

Can't have all those white owned businesses being discriminated against. 🙄



Republicans rollin' back the clock...again. — EmpireEm LockHimUp!!! 🔗🔗🚓🚓 (@StillHereBugger) March 6, 2024

Because racism is okay if we don't like the people it's targeting.

Biden should ignore the decision outside of Pitman’s jurisdiction. — Adam Moreira (@aemoreira81) March 8, 2024

Remember: the other side gets to move and shoot as well. We have a feeling Adam would feel differently about ignoring court rulings if Trump were president.

But enough of the cranks.

Historic victory for equality! @WILawLiberty defeats Biden again in court. No more discrimination against small businesses! https://t.co/aEVNBMLytL — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) March 6, 2024

This is a victory.

Government cannot pick winners and losers. It cannot discriminate. End of story.

***

