SANITY PREVAILS: Judge Rules Minority Business Development Agency Discriminated Against White Biz Owners

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 08, 2024
National Archives via AP

We're pleasantly surprised that in the age of Biden, there are still sane judges who adhere to the rule of law and don't buy into the Left's policies of discrimination in the name of 'diversity.'

More from Newsmax:

A federal judge in Texas has ordered a 55-year-old U.S. agency that caters to minority-owned businesses to serve people regardless of race, siding with white business owners who claimed the program discriminated against them.

The ruling was a significant victory for conservative activists waging a far-ranging legal battle against race-conscious workplace programs, bolstered by the Supreme Court's ruling last June dismantling affirmative action programs in higher education.

Advocates for minority owned businesses slammed the ruling as a serious blow to efforts to level the playing field for Black, Hispanic and other minority business owners that face barriers in accessing financing and other resources.

Judge Mark T. Pittman of the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Texas, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, ruled that the Minority Business Development Agency's eligibility parameters violate the Fifth Amendment's equal protection guarantees because they presume that racial minorities are inherently disadvantaged.

Discrimination against anyone, by the government, on the basis of race, is wrong.

Destroy it, hopefully.

DEI is a stain on American society.

It's not 'reverse racism', although we get that moniker, it's just racism.

The same people who demand a private bakery serve gay weddings because it's a 'public accommodation' have no problem with the government -- the ultimate public accommodation -- denying service to certain segments of society.

It is discrimination.

There are actually people who are mad about this:

Why wouldn't he?

Because racism is okay if we don't like the people it's targeting.

Remember: the other side gets to move and shoot as well. We have a feeling Adam would feel differently about ignoring court rulings if Trump were president.

But enough of the cranks.

This is a victory.

Government cannot pick winners and losers. It cannot discriminate. End of story.

***

