'Textbook Viewpoint Discrimination': CA Judge Says Feds Can't Selectively Prosecute Right-Wing Rioters

Now for a refreshing moment of sanity. As the Left weaponizes the DOJ, the FBI, and other federal agencies, at least we now have a glimmer of hope that one judge (in California, no less) recognizes the lawfare Democrats are engaged in, and does something about it.

A judge dismissed charges against two right-wing rioters for "selective prosecution," saying that after right- and left-wing groups clashed at a protest, it arrest 20 right-wingers and 0 antifa, despite antifa starting it and behaving identically.https://t.co/GihjEExS09 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) February 27, 2024

More from The Daily Wire:

A judge in California threw out charges against two far-right political agitators, saying the federal government engaged in “selective prosecution” by charging right-wing rioters but not the far-left agitators they fought against, and who did the exact same thing. Robert Rundo and Robert Boman attended a pro-Donald Trump “free speech” rally in Berkeley on April 15, 2017, as members of Rise Against Movement (RAM), a “far-right, white nationalist” group that engaged in violence against left-wing groups like Antifa. One of those groups was By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), which would descend upon right-wing events to shut them down and start fights. ... “No individuals associated with the Left, who engaged in anti-far-right speech and violently suppressed the protected speech of Trump supporters, were charged with a federal crime for their part in starting riots at political events. That is textbook viewpoint discrimination,” he wrote. “Most telling in this case is the government’s silence as to why it never pursued a case against a single member of Antifa or related far-left groups with respect to their violent conduct at pro-Trump events.” “Defendants have established selective prosecution. There is no doubt that the government did not prosecute similarly situated individuals. Antifa and related far-left groups attended the same Trump rallies as Defendants with the expressly stated intent of shutting down, through violence if necessary, protected political speech. At the same Trump rallies that form the basis for Defendants’ prosecution, members of Antifa and related far-left groups engaged in organized violence to stifle protected speech,” he continued.

A refreshing, and honest, change of pace.

January 6 'rioters' (they weren't) have been sentenced to a collective 840 years in prison (something the president bragged about and his supporters applauded).

How many BLM and Antifa rioters -- who spent most of 2020 burning down cities, causing billions in damage, and killed at least 25 people -- were even arrested, let alone sentenced? Few, if any.

This is 'selective prosecution', and it's about darned time someone with the authority to do something says the quiet part out loud.

Unfortunately, following an emergency appeal from the prosecution, the Ninth Circuit had one of the men arrested and he will 'remain in custody pending resolution of appellant’s motion to stay release pending appeal', and barred any lower court from releasing him.

Antifa would have been among what were called the “Red Guards” of the Cultural Revolution in China. They do the bidding of the powers that be, avoid arrest for the most part, and help the elite stay in power. — Jim (@Jim_on_X) February 28, 2024

They get away with it because the powers that be approve of what they do.

Multi-tiered Justice system — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) February 28, 2024

Yes it is, where it's (D)ifferent when one side commits crimes.

What's a parking ticket for a Democrat is a felony for a Republican.

This always, invariably, ends badly.

I think conservative AG's need to go after these Soros DA's even if it has the slightest thing to do with their state. Even civil lawsuits. — sabre (@_sabre_3) February 27, 2024

Play hardball? We don't do that, apparently.

If you agree with the left-wing narrative you are rewarded, if you disagree you are either punished or eliminated. — Xena (@Xena999352) February 28, 2024

Another case of selective prosecution https://t.co/nL1dlr19Vl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

Must be what 'healing the soul of the nation' looks like, huh?

“Judge Carney objected to the fact that federal prosecutors charged only right-wing participants, even though left-wing agitators performed identical conduct or worse at the same event—which prosecutors’ own evidence acknowledged.” https://t.co/ndxliIxLYd — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) February 27, 2024

Has anyone asked the prosecutors why -- in the face of their own evidence -- they didn't prosecute Antifa too? We'd love to hear that answer.

This is pretty big. Wonder how this selective prosecution argument will ultimately play out throughout the appeals process. Clearly shouldn’t be legal https://t.co/Ci3Lv2kKY0 — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) February 27, 2024

It'll be interesting. May go all the way to SCOTUS, and then it'll be REALLY interesting.

This is an incredible story, but seems the norm today in which far left groups committing serious crimes are ignored by federal law enforcement, and right / far right groups are relentlessly pursued even when no crime exists. https://t.co/kv5q5LsNGK — Mike Moran (@Mike1Moran) February 28, 2024

It's lawfare. Full stop. We all know it is.

Hopefully there is a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the left using the DOJ, the FBI, leftwing prosecutors and left wing judges in an attempt to silence the conservative voices. Maybe the insanity will stop. (I am not, however holding my breath) https://t.co/ePxjJfgTat — Noredeemingqualities (@justanobody57) February 28, 2024

