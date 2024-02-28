'Textbook Viewpoint Discrimination': CA Judge Says Feds Can't Selectively Prosecute Right-Wing Rioters

'How Is This Even Real?' Spin on UGA Killing is Norm Macdonald's Media...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/Vincent Yu

Now for a refreshing moment of sanity. As the Left weaponizes the DOJ, the FBI, and other federal agencies, at least we now have a glimmer of hope that one judge (in California, no less) recognizes the lawfare Democrats are engaged in, and does something about it.

More from The Daily Wire:

A judge in California threw out charges against two far-right political agitators, saying the federal government engaged in “selective prosecution” by charging right-wing rioters but not the far-left agitators they fought against, and who did the exact same thing.

Robert Rundo and Robert Boman attended a pro-Donald Trump “free speech” rally in Berkeley on April 15, 2017, as members of Rise Against Movement (RAM), a “far-right, white nationalist” group that engaged in violence against left-wing groups like Antifa. One of those groups was By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), which would descend upon right-wing events to shut them down and start fights. 

...

“No individuals associated with the Left, who engaged in anti-far-right speech and violently suppressed the protected speech of Trump supporters, were charged with a federal crime for their part in starting riots at political events. That is textbook viewpoint discrimination,” he wrote. “Most telling in this case is the government’s silence as to why it never pursued a case against a single member of Antifa or related far-left groups with respect to their violent conduct at pro-Trump events.”

“Defendants have established selective prosecution. There is no doubt that the government did not prosecute similarly situated individuals. Antifa and related far-left groups attended the same Trump rallies as Defendants with the expressly stated intent of shutting down, through violence if necessary, protected political speech. At the same Trump rallies that form the basis for Defendants’ prosecution, members of Antifa and related far-left groups engaged in organized violence to stifle protected speech,” he continued.

A refreshing, and honest, change of pace.

January 6 'rioters' (they weren't) have been sentenced to a collective 840 years in prison (something the president bragged about and his supporters applauded).

How many BLM and Antifa rioters -- who spent most of 2020 burning down cities, causing billions in damage, and killed at least 25 people -- were even arrested, let alone sentenced? Few, if any.

This is 'selective prosecution', and it's about darned time someone with the authority to do something says the quiet part out loud.

Unfortunately, following an emergency appeal from the prosecution, the Ninth Circuit had one of the men arrested and he will  'remain in custody pending resolution of appellant’s motion to stay release pending appeal', and barred any lower court from releasing him.

Exactly.

They get away with it because the powers that be approve of what they do.

Yes it is, where it's (D)ifferent when one side commits crimes.

What's a parking ticket for a Democrat is a felony for a Republican.

This always, invariably, ends badly.

Play hardball? We don't do that, apparently.

Exactly.

There are a lot of those these days.

Must be what 'healing the soul of the nation' looks like, huh?

Has anyone asked the prosecutors why -- in the face of their own evidence -- they didn't prosecute Antifa too? We'd love to hear that answer.

It'll be interesting. May go all the way to SCOTUS, and then it'll be REALLY interesting.

It's lawfare. Full stop. We all know it is.

Neither are we.

***

