The Real Joe Biden. Crowd Breaks into Applause as Biden Boasts J6ers Collectively Sentenced to 840 Years

Joe Biden certainly knows his audience and he demonstrated that clearly while boasting of how many people have been arrested, convicted and sentenced over the events of January 6th, 2021.

Advertisement

Biden brags about pro-Trump protesters being sentenced to 840 years in prison pic.twitter.com/74YO9qRUvF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 5, 2024

Realize where we are. https://t.co/KwhM1LOOPK — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 5, 2024

The fact that this is an applause line may be one of the most disturbing political developments of the past few years. https://t.co/XnVYcKwAO3 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 5, 2024

All of those prison reform activists seem oddly absent.

The real Nazi and his goosesteppers cheer the imprisonment of Americans who protested his election. https://t.co/OBcrFTF1GI — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 5, 2024

It is rare that a presidential soundbite can get me so angry. I will do everything in my power to see the democrats removed from office. Despite their rhetoric to the contrary, the clear and present danger that America faces resides predominantly in the DNC. Pure tyrannical evil. https://t.co/ULuz6huuHF — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) January 5, 2024

Read this. Then read it again. Slowly. Out loud.



This is the point at which we’ve arrived. https://t.co/lMn6nkBVoh — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 5, 2024

Joseph "Stalin" Biden https://t.co/wqNJ2L62k2 — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 5, 2024

The POTUS is bragging about taking political prisioners and continues his war on half of America. His weaponization of the DOJ is disgraceful. His promise to unite the country, much like many Americans bank accounts since he took office is empty. We will defeat him. #Trump2024 https://t.co/ucyc9JY8cY — NY Guy 🇺🇸 🍊 (@NYGuy13) January 5, 2024

This could not be more apparent.

They hate you. https://t.co/tlRL0radGh — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) January 6, 2024

Oh no, what is most important is ensuring Americans know never to cross the Democrats again.

Are you listening to yourself? @JoeBiden @POTUS Do you hear the hate in your voice?

I'll grant I haven't heard everything you've said, so maybe I missed it. But, have you talked this passionately about the masses of people, we know nothing about, crossing our border illegally? https://t.co/jsNaZTn8iL — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) January 6, 2024

The party of brutal union tactics says what?

The president openly bragging about, and celebrating jailing his countrymen pretty much means it's over. There is no going back to normalcy



There US is going to have some rough times ahead



Buckle up https://t.co/csW0PYETJ5 — Jim Sharp (@prowrstlngstrng) January 6, 2024

Advertisement

Yet his audience is swooning over him as we speak.

For all the talk about how senile he is, this loathsome, perverted mouthpiece of The Regime is lucid enough to understand his role in the destruction of America. And he's proud of it. https://t.co/ZG930N10Rr — Scotty P 🎸 (@Scott_7791) January 5, 2024

Believe people when they tell you who they are, and this is Joe Biden.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!