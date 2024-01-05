Libs of Tik Tok Showing Yet Again Why America's Current Course is No...
The Real Joe Biden. Crowd Breaks into Applause as Biden Boasts J6ers Collectively Sentenced to 840 Years

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:45 PM on January 05, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Joe Biden certainly knows his audience and he demonstrated that clearly while boasting of how many people have been arrested, convicted and sentenced over the events of January 6th, 2021.

All of those prison reform activists seem oddly absent.

This could not be more apparent.

Oh no, what is most important is ensuring Americans know never to cross the Democrats again.

The party of brutal union tactics says what?

Yet his audience is swooning over him as we speak.

Believe people when they tell you who they are, and this is Joe Biden.

***

