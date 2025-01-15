The Stupid, It BURNS! Lefty Attacks Homeschooling, Proves HE'S the Dim Bulb Instead

Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: Check Out What Pope Francis...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 15, 2025
Twitchy

Homeschooling became very popular during the COVID pandemic, when public schools shut their doors -- despite science, reason, and logic -- for much longer than they needed to (and they probably didn't need to at all). As kids foundered with 'remote learning' and parents learned what really went on during the day, a lot of families from across the political spectrum decided to dump the traditional school system in favor of homeschooling.

Lefties don't like it. They can't conceive of a world where they don't have a stranglehold on every aspect of our life from the cradle to the grave. And they're smart enough to know that having an ideological monopoly on public schools can only serve their political causes.

So here's a Lefty who decided to post a long thread on why homeschooling sucks.

He's wrong, in every conceivable way, and this writer is going to dismantle his argument.

So buckle up:

Narrator: he is, in fact, being hyperbolic.

Right. No person can know everything.

Knowing what happens outside the textbook is called experience. Real-world experience. And a drive to continually learn new things.

But the key is the last sentence: you have to know when to teach what concepts.

Yes.

Parents know this. Parents know their three-year-old is ready to learn the alphabet but isn't ready for algebra. You do not need special knowledge or training for this.

But let's continue.

His argument is literally that a teacher -- who only sees your child for 180 days a year, MAX -- knows more about your child's development than you do.

And yes, parents know when kids develop abstract thinking because they spend time talking to their kids. They spend time with their kids. They see how their kids understand and respond to the world around them in every interaction, every single day.

This flies in the face of what homeschooling really is. Kids who are homeschooled are often exposed to different people, different ideologies, and different worldviews by the very nature of homeschooling. Homeschoolers go to museums and playgroups and into the real world where they meet a variety of people.

Meanwhile, in public schools, we stick all kids who are ages 11-12 in the same classroom with the same peers day after day. With one teacher (or a handful of teachers) who have the same ideological bent.

But 'diversity' or something.

Excuse this writer, but WTF?

Does he think parents lock their homeschool kid in a closet and force her to work all day? These kids have siblings, friends, homeschool co-op friends.

Homeschooling doesn't happen in a vacuum.

Translation: hold your kid back so other people feel comfortable.

Leftism in a nutshell.

The schools rarely fix the situation. There are countless stories of kids who commit suicide because they are bullied at school and -- despite the parents's best efforts -- the schools do nothing.

Look no further than this story, where a boy (who identified as 'trans') beat a girl and the school did nothing. Or Loudoun County, VA -- where nother 'trans' student sexually assaulted several students and was moved from school to school.

But, sure, tell us more about how the school will 'fix' bullying.

Actually, that's exactly what the job of a parent is.

It doesn't matter if every public school kid takes the SAT/ACT (and no, not every public school kid takes those -- only the college bound ones).

For a guy whose handle is 'Knowing Better' you'd think he would, ya know, know better.

How incredibly insulting, for starters. Also, this completely undermines his argument about diversity and different worldviews: he just admitted 'blonde kids' being taught by 'tradwife' mom is the exception.

Gosh, he's bad at this.

And no, homeschooling is not a 'dumping ground.

Now he's just making stuff up.

So wrong.

YUP.

It is impossible.

Because they always do this.

In some Baltimore public schools, ZERO students are proficient in reading and math.

But EXPERTS!

And look, there are fantastic public school teachers. There are fantastic public schools. But those are the exception and not the norm. 

Homeschooling works.

