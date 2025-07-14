AWFL Alert: Liberal Woman Says Husbands Need to Pay Stay-at-Home Wives a Salary (WATCH)

Megyn Kelly Rips Post About JD Vance's Kids 'Better Knowing Now What Their...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on July 14, 2025
Twitter

We call Leftist women AWFLs around here. That stands for 'affluent white female liberal' but the fact it's pronounced 'awful' is so fitting.

Because they are.

Here's another AWFL -- sans wedding ring, mind you -- ranting about what married couples should and shouldn't be doing:

If she's a stay-at-home mom, he's working to pay for the house, the food, the insurance, the cars, their kids' education, vacations, and everything else they need.

What more does this greedy wench want?

Their minds are broken.

Glad this writer isn't the only one who noticed the missing ring.

Let's be real: she's not married.

He's not wrong.

This is the way.

We doubt the AWFL would like these terms.

Not a clue.

Probably correct.

That's her argument.

Safest bet ever.

Nothing but poison.

