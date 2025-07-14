AWFL Alert: Liberal Woman Says Husbands Need to Pay Stay-at-Home Wives a Salary (WATCH)

We call Leftist women AWFLs around here. That stands for 'affluent white female liberal' but the fact it's pronounced 'awful' is so fitting.

Because they are.

Here's another AWFL -- sans wedding ring, mind you -- ranting about what married couples should and shouldn't be doing:

Liberal woman says that stay-at-home moms should be receiving salaries from their husbands..



Thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/a93BT2gP9w — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) July 13, 2025

If she's a stay-at-home mom, he's working to pay for the house, the food, the insurance, the cars, their kids' education, vacations, and everything else they need.

What more does this greedy wench want?

I truly don’t understand the way their minds work. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 14, 2025

Their minds are broken.

No ring... big opinions.



So - an "expert" — Blad (@tlindblad) July 13, 2025

Glad this writer isn't the only one who noticed the missing ring.

His currency is groceries, housing and clothing. He’s already paying more than she’s worth, by the look of her….. pic.twitter.com/IRkJ13873k — PaPa Le Pew (@JoelReid12) July 14, 2025

Let's be real: she's not married.

If you're demanding a paycheck for being a wife, you're not a partner—you're an employee. And if that paycheck includes access to intimacy, let's stop pretending: you're not describing a marriage. You're describing prostitution.



Marriage isn't a transaction. It's a covenant. The… — Unfiltered Freedom Fighter (@Haflinger236) July 13, 2025

He's not wrong.

I was a stay-at-home mom. My salary was the roof over my head, the food in my cupboard and the money for all my & my kids needs being paid for by my wonderful husband.



A "salary" is for work, not for doing one's duty. — Susan C (@Susancottman1) July 13, 2025

This is the way.

If being a wife is now a salaried position, I accept your terms—but let’s be clear: employees have contracts.



That means:



Performance expectations (health, decorum, intimacy, duties)



KPIs: Household upkeep, mental health of the family unit, social commitments



Work schedule:… pic.twitter.com/YBr2GUJwm3 — K Flint (@FreedomNthe_USA) July 14, 2025

We doubt the AWFL would like these terms.

My husband gave me everything he earned and I used it to manage the home and nurture the family. This woman has no idea what marriage means. — Ann Darnell (@ADarnnell) July 13, 2025

Not a clue.

She will some day die with her cats by her side. Certainly not a family. https://t.co/cBG1C8uhX9 — Immeressen (@Immeressen69) July 14, 2025

Probably correct.

So stay at home moms are (I am assuming) living in a residence, sticked with food, might even have their own vehicle, all paid by a man’s labor but now the man is supposed to pay them like a wage slave too? https://t.co/unG6DpbtVi — Sean St. George (@Seanstgeorge) July 14, 2025

That's her argument.

Safest bet ever.

She's not happy with toxifying her own life, she want's to ruin yours as well. Too bad money is the only value in her life, and I would shudder to imagine the life of any child of hers. AWFLs have nothing but poison. https://t.co/y0b83Gx5AN — RicciD (@ricci89823) July 14, 2025

Nothing but poison.