VA State Sen. Scott Surovell's UGLY dig at Youngkin for pardoning Scott Smith goes REALLY wrong





When the news broke, it was well-received by conservative Twitter (and any sane parent who realizes Smith did nothing wrong, save speak his mind to the Loudon County School Board).





But because Glenn Youngkin has an R after his name, this reasonable and appropriate use of his pardon powers cannot go left uncriticized by the Left. Enter Virginia State Senator Scott Surovell, who decided being an apologist for a student accused of multiple sexual assaults is a good political hill to die on:

Glenn Youngkin is all about law and order until he can use a pardon to help his failing presidential ambitions or try to change the campaign focus from taking away women's rights to his billionaire funded mission to destroy & privatize schools pic.twitter.com/NaxKWosX0C — Senator Scott Surovell (@ssurovell) September 10, 2023

There are so many things wrong and, frankly, unhinged about that tweet that it's not possible it was written by anyone other than Senator Surovell himself:

Scott obviously does his own comms.



No one gets paid to have a take this terrible, let alone publish it in the boss's name. https://t.co/24jGfAhMP2 — Patrick Henry's Ghost 2.0 (@pissed_pat) September 11, 2023

Not if said staffer wants to remain employed.

While Youngkin has not ruled out a 2024 run, it is inadvisable at this point given how late it is in the election cycle, so Surovell's argument there goes right out the window. As to the rant about women's rights and school choice -- yeah, maybe women do have a right not to be sexually assaulted in their bathrooms and have their public school board cover it up.

Wild to watch you lunatics argue that a dad should be prosecuted for standing up for his daughter after she was sexually assaulted.



You guys are gross. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 11, 2023

It certainly is wild to watch. Outside of Democrats who, in their right mind, is going to think Youngkin pardoning Smith is somehow an affront to, well, anything?



You side with a serial rapist and against decent people. Duly noted. — Mark (@PitmasterMark69) September 11, 2023

It's really that simple, yes.

You’re allowed to acknowledge the pardon was the right thing to do and still hate Glenn Youngkin and everything he stands for. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) September 11, 2023

This would mean having the ability to be nuanced and not a partisan hack. Surovell is not capable of that, clearly.

The bigger story is why in the hell a prosecutor who loves to give sweetheart deals to thieves & Black Lives Matter rioters didn’t show a little grace to a father trying to bust the cover-up of his daughters rape at a public school. Haven’t VA Democrats done enough to his family? — commonsense (@commonsense258) September 11, 2023

But we all know why this happened. It's (D)ifferent. Once more, for the people in the back:

Just so we're clear:



Scott sides with a serial rapist and the school that covered up his first rape so that he could commit a second.



Not the victim's dad who raised his voice.



Scott is a garbage human being.



If you voted for Scott, wash your hands. https://t.co/24jGfAhMP2 — Patrick Henry's Ghost 2.0 🇷🇺 (@pissed_pat) September 11, 2023

Since the senator tweeted this on a Sunday -- the start of the regular NFL football season, among other things -- one can only assume he hoped it would go unnoticed in the weekend news cycle. He was wrong. Surovell is going to have one heck of a Monday. And it is richly deserved.