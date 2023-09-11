VA State Sen. Scott Surovell's UGLY dig at Youngkin for pardoning Scott Smith goes REALLY wrong

Glenn Youngkin is all about law and order until he can use a pardon to help his failing presidential ambitions or try to change the campaign focus from taking away women's rights to his billionaire funded mission to destroy & privatize schools pic.twitter.com/NaxKWosX0C— Senator Scott Surovell (@ssurovell) September 10, 2023
There are so many things wrong and, frankly, unhinged about that tweet that it's not possible it was written by anyone other than Senator Surovell himself:
Scott obviously does his own comms.— Patrick Henry's Ghost 2.0 (@pissed_pat) September 11, 2023
No one gets paid to have a take this terrible, let alone publish it in the boss's name. https://t.co/24jGfAhMP2
Not if said staffer wants to remain employed.
Wild to watch you lunatics argue that a dad should be prosecuted for standing up for his daughter after she was sexually assaulted.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 11, 2023
You guys are gross.
It certainly is wild to watch. Outside of Democrats who, in their right mind, is going to think Youngkin pardoning Smith is somehow an affront to, well, anything?
You side with a serial rapist and against decent people. Duly noted.— Mark (@PitmasterMark69) September 11, 2023
It's really that simple, yes.
You’re allowed to acknowledge the pardon was the right thing to do and still hate Glenn Youngkin and everything he stands for.— Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) September 11, 2023
This would mean having the ability to be nuanced and not a partisan hack. Surovell is not capable of that, clearly.
The bigger story is why in the hell a prosecutor who loves to give sweetheart deals to thieves & Black Lives Matter rioters didn’t show a little grace to a father trying to bust the cover-up of his daughters rape at a public school. Haven’t VA Democrats done enough to his family?— commonsense (@commonsense258) September 11, 2023
But we all know why this happened. It's (D)ifferent. Once more, for the people in the back:
Just so we're clear:— Patrick Henry's Ghost 2.0 🇷🇺 (@pissed_pat) September 11, 2023
Scott sides with a serial rapist and the school that covered up his first rape so that he could commit a second.
Not the victim's dad who raised his voice.
Scott is a garbage human being.
If you voted for Scott, wash your hands. https://t.co/24jGfAhMP2
Since the senator tweeted this on a Sunday -- the start of the regular NFL football season, among other things -- one can only assume he hoped it would go unnoticed in the weekend news cycle. He was wrong. Surovell is going to have one heck of a Monday. And it is richly deserved.
