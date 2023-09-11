Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
WATCH: Protests and open defiance of Governor Grisham's unconstitutional order
VP Granny Pants gets her groove thing on with hip-hop elites
Chuck Todd challenges Gavin Newsom on COVID closures and Newsom is as infuriatingly...
READ: Best policy argument for the Second Amendment
Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDO...
Who could have predicted this?! LOL! Jennifer Granholm’s EV Caravan runs into 'charging'...
Women’s March unwittingly embraces ‘The Patriarchy’ and we can’t get enough of the...
California set to recognize 'Transgender History Month' in August of 24 and let...
Oilfield Rando invites us to remember the overblown Covid enforcement
Read about the legal challenge to Gov. Grisham’s unconstitutional gun ban
'Good evening, Vietnam!' Here are three clips of President Biden's speech in Hanoi,...
Twitter users argue the best decades to be alive ... and it's TOTALLY...
Rebekah Jones claims 'Community Notes' is involved in CRIMINAL activity for fact-checking...

VA State Sen. Scott Surovell's UGLY dig at Youngkin for pardoning Scott Smith goes REALLY wrong

Amy Curtis  |  8:55 AM on September 11, 2023
Meme
As Twitchy reported earlier today, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a pardon to Scott Smith, the Loudon County father arrested for standing up to the Loudon County School Board after they covered up the sexual assault of his daughter by a trans student, who was then transferred to another school where a second student was assaulted.

When the news broke, it was well-received by conservative Twitter (and any sane parent who realizes Smith did nothing wrong, save speak his mind to the Loudon County School Board).

But because Glenn Youngkin has an R after his name, this reasonable and appropriate use of his pardon powers cannot go left uncriticized by the Left. Enter Virginia State Senator Scott Surovell, who decided being an apologist for a student accused of multiple sexual assaults is a good political hill to die on:

There are so many things wrong and, frankly, unhinged about that tweet that it's not possible it was written by anyone other than Senator Surovell himself:

Not if said staffer wants to remain employed.

While Youngkin has not ruled out a 2024 run, it is inadvisable at this point given how late it is in the election cycle, so Surovell's argument there goes right out the window. As to the rant about women's rights and school choice -- yeah, maybe women do have a right not to be sexually assaulted in their bathrooms and have their public school board cover it up.

Recommended

Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
Grateful Calvin

It certainly is wild to watch. Outside of Democrats who, in their right mind, is going to think Youngkin pardoning Smith is somehow an affront to, well, anything?

It's really that simple, yes.

This would mean having the ability to be nuanced and not a partisan hack. Surovell is not capable of that, clearly.

But we all know why this happened. It's (D)ifferent. Once more, for the people in the back:

Since the senator tweeted this on a Sunday -- the start of the regular NFL football season, among other things -- one can only assume he hoped it would go unnoticed in the weekend news cycle. He was wrong. Surovell is going to have one heck of a Monday. And it is richly deserved. 

Tags: VIRGINIA LOUDOUN COUNTY YOUNGKIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Protests and open defiance of Governor Grisham's unconstitutional order
Aaron Walker
Chuck Todd challenges Gavin Newsom on COVID closures and Newsom is as infuriatingly smug as ever
justmindy
Women’s March unwittingly embraces ‘The Patriarchy’ and we can’t get enough of the ABSOLUTE IRONY
Laura W.
Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDOWN and LOL
Sam J.
Who could have predicted this?! LOL! Jennifer Granholm’s EV Caravan runs into 'charging' problems
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth Grateful Calvin