Biden considers forcing illegal immigrant families to stay in Texas

‘An honorable father defending his daughter’: Twitter reacts to Scott Smith’s pardon

Grateful Calvin  |  1:25 PM on September 10, 2023
Loudoun.gov

Earlier this morning, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin pardoned Scott Smith, the Loudoun County father who was arrested and convicted by a judge of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct. Smith’s crime? He attended a school board meeting to protest the fact that his daughter had been sexually assaulted in a Loudoun high school bathroom. And further that the school district covered it up.

In a sane world, Smith should have been applauded for his bravery and advocacy on behalf of his child. But Soros-backed Loudoun County prosecutor Buta Biberaj was more than happy to forget her soft-on-crime stance in Smith’s case and immediately charge him. And Merrick Garland’s FBI was equally happy to label Smith and parents like him as ‘domestic terrorists.’

Since his conviction, Smith has been going through his appeal, which included his right to request a trial by jury. Glenn Younkin this morning said, ‘No need, I got you,’ and also set the record straight about a few things in his actual pardon:

‘WHEREAS, in June 2021, Scott Thomas Smith exercised his constitutional right to attend a public meeting of the Loudoun County School Board to observe the proceedings, during which time a community member threatened to spread false and malicious information about Mr. Smith’s business with the intent to damage his reputation; …

WHEREAS, Scott Thomas Smith, has been publicly and falsely accused of ‘domestic terrorism’ and ‘hate crimes’ for attempting to advocate for his daughter, a victim of violent sexual assault; …

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Glenn A. Youngkin, Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia...do hereby grant unto Scott Thomas Smith this Absolute Pardon from the conviction for Disorderly Conduct...’

That’s leadership, people. Because this writer lives in Virginia, there may have been a few tears of joy shed in gratitude for Scott Smith and for all Virginians on reading the text of that pardon.

We were not alone there:

And that’s the important part. Scott Smith was put through hell by a politically motivated prosecutor for the past two years. And that was after he had already been going through a hell that no parent should ever have to face: the sexual assault of his daughter. As happy as we are for justice and Youngkin’s leadership, we are happier simply for Smith and his family.

But don’t take it from us. Let Smith speak for himself:

‘...should scare ever American to their core and should never happen to any family.’

No, it absolutely should not. Not either one of those hells.

‘An honorable father defending his daughter.’

You hear that, Buta Biberaj? You hear that, Merrick Garland? You hear that, FBI? It should be etched in stone in all your offices as a reminder that you are supposed to prosecute criminals (and those who cover up their offenses) and not parents whose only ‘crime’ is how much they love their children.

