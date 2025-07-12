Rep. Jayapal Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Pushing the Left's Latest Pro-Illegal Immigration Talking Point

Ah, we see a new memo on illegal immigration talking points has gone out.

Earlier, we told you about the Daily Beast pushing a poll that showed a majority of Americans support immigration.

Advertisement

Legal immigration, that is.

Now Rep. Jayapal is pushing the same narrative and conveniently omitting the whole 'illegal' thing:

NEW POLL: A record high 79% of Americans believe that immigration is good for our country.



Yet Trump and Republicans continue vilifying immigrants, kidnapping and disappearing innocent people, and breaking the law. It must end. pic.twitter.com/7MDGAKnlAA — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 12, 2025

It ends when we clean up the mess Joe Biden made.

Yet again, here you are, conflating legal immigration with illegal immigration. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) July 12, 2025

On purpose.

Legal immigration and illegal immigration are not the same thing you filthy disgusting liar. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 12, 2025

All she does is lie.

Americans approve of legal immigration (left) not illegal immigration (right). pic.twitter.com/bjAs4retUA — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 12, 2025

Not hard to understand,

Unless you're a Democrat.

Will you stop disrespecting immigrants who came here legally by comparing them with illegal immigrants??



Absolutely disgraceful. — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) July 12, 2025

She doesn't care. To Jayapal, immigrants are a political pawn and that's it.

I’ve reported this post for incitement against federal agents (ICE).



ICE is enforcing the law.



Agents are not kidnapping and disappearing people.



Rep Jayapal is stoking violence against federal agents.



Enforce your rules X!@X — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) July 12, 2025

The Congressional GOP should start punishing Democrats who incite violence against ICE.

This is empirically incorrect.



The majority of Americans support legal immigration, but that’s not what you’re pushing.



You’re gaslighting the public by lumping in illegal immigration, human trafficking, cartel activity, and unchecked border crossings with legal, merit-based… — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) July 12, 2025

Because the Democrats want to use illegal immigration to cement their power.

They're not doing this because they actually care about the immigrants.

100% of Americans believe that death is a part of life that doesn’t mean they approve of murder. see how that works? https://t.co/Lr0cddZVqZ — Liberty&thePursuit (@LThepursuit) July 12, 2025

Advertisement

She does not.

When you can’t win the debate based on facts. you’d forced to pretend that legal and illegal immigration are the exact same things. https://t.co/5xHLNh9fsn — SimpleKindOfFan (@SimpleKindOfFan) July 12, 2025

The semantic games would make Orwell blush.

*Legal immigration.



Stop trying to conflate legal and illegal immigration. https://t.co/bQ0JlSpz0B — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 12, 2025

Democrats want to pretend they're the same thing.

They are not the same thing.

Well, the poll isn’t about illegal immigrants. https://t.co/uOy5i8wBlH — RBe (@RBPundit) July 12, 2025

Jayapal won't let those facts get in the way of her agenda.

As usual, the retarded left conflates legal immigration with illegal immigration. https://t.co/cqoGPdDWwx — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) July 12, 2025

As usual.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.



Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.