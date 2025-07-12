VIP
Rep. Jayapal Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Pushing the Left's Latest Pro-Illegal Immigration Talking Point

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on July 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ah, we see a new memo on illegal immigration talking points has gone out.

Earlier, we told you about the Daily Beast pushing a poll that showed a majority of Americans support immigration.

Legal immigration, that is.

Now Rep. Jayapal is pushing the same narrative and conveniently omitting the whole 'illegal' thing:

It ends when we clean up the mess Joe Biden made.

On purpose.

All she does is lie.

Not hard to understand,

Unless you're a Democrat.

She doesn't care. To Jayapal, immigrants are a political pawn and that's it.

The Congressional GOP should start punishing Democrats who incite violence against ICE.

Because the Democrats want to use illegal immigration to cement their power.

They're not doing this because they actually care about the immigrants.

She does not.

The semantic games would make Orwell blush.

Democrats want to pretend they're the same thing.

They are not the same thing.

Jayapal won't let those facts get in the way of her agenda.

As usual.

