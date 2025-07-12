Harmeet K. Dhillon Lays the Smackdown on Sen. Alex 'Jose' Padilla

Democrats have been telling us for months that vegetables will die on the vine if we don't import illegal aliens and pay them slave wages to pick them. Sen. Alex "José" Padilla says that fruit is literally rotting because illegals are too afraid to come to work, afraid they'll be detained.

Advertisement

Fruit is rotting on branches because the very people we depend on to harvest it are too afraid to go to work.



This is the real impact of Trump’s immigration raids: fear in our fields, crops left to waste, and a direct blow to America’s farms.



He promised to go after criminals.… https://t.co/GKMxDBvjdY — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) July 12, 2025

His post continues:

… Instead, he’s targeting the essential workers who put food on our tables—and crippling the agricultural industry in the process.

Maybe the agricultural industry should have relied so heavily on illegal immigrants for workers. Pity that poor cherry farmer, but the illegal immigrants they busted (including unaccompanied minors) on Tuesday were growing pot — not a staple of the American diet.

I’m OK with paying more for cherries if they aren’t picked by illegal immigrant slave labor.



Why aren’t you? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 12, 2025

Call me crazy but they could just hire legal citizens who aren’t afraid of being deported — Based Bandita (@MissVega8888) July 12, 2025

1300 State Department employees are available for work. — TOTALIMMUNITY (@totalimmunity) July 12, 2025

Harmeet K. Dillion laid the smackdown on Padilla.

These manipulations no longer work. Hand overplayed. https://t.co/uUnYSezIqZ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) July 12, 2025

Won't someone think of the unemployed LA residents that want cheap cannabis? — Paul Elgin (@lfmhpj) July 12, 2025

Plantation owner mentality is in their DNA. — keith barry (@keithbarry1959) July 12, 2025

Thank you for not falling for it. There are already special visas for seasonal farm workers. If they didn't bother to get it, they get rolled up & set back.

It doesn't matter what names they call us, we're NOT going to give away our country.

We'll automate and work it out. — snarkyslang (@snarkyslang) July 12, 2025

There are seasonal work visas for immigrants to work on farms legally. They're called H-2A visas.

Buds are rotting on the marijuana branches.... — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) July 12, 2025

Also, maybe that employer should have followed the law and hired legal workers to begin with to stave off such a problem. Amazing that they complain about the fallout from not abiding by the law of the land to begin with themselves. — Sarah Radomsky (@small_town_wisc) July 12, 2025

Don't build an economy on the backs of illegal immigrants doing slave labor and you won't have a problem.

***

We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.