Rep. Jayapal Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Pushing the Left's Latest Pro-Illegal Immigration...
VIP
Bernie for Borders? Sanders Says He Wants to Keep Illegal Aliens Out but...
He's SUPER SERIOUS, Y'all! Florida Senator Posts Dour Selfie to Demand Oversight of...
Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Tours Alligator Alcatraz, Says They're Living in Cages
The Party of Women Strikes Again! Zohran Mamdani Thinks NYPD Shouldn't Respond to...
White House’s Banger Memes Trigger Rep. Jamie Raskin
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Pulls NO PUNCHES In Describing Democrats (WATCH)
Judge Blocks the Trump Administration From Some Aspects of Its Immigration Sweeps in...
Media SPIN: Daily Beast Conveniently Omits the Word 'Illegal' From Poll on Popularity...
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Fears State Dept. Firings Will Affect Climate Change
Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave...
Admin Warned That It's Released Hundreds of America's Experts on Democracy 'Into the...
'Fire Them All': Here Are MORE Signs Left Around the State Dept. (the...
This Is a JOKE: Judge Who Blocked Defunding of Planned Parenthood Amends TRO...

Harmeet K. Dhillon Lays the Smackdown on Sen. Alex 'Jose' Padilla

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Democrats have been telling us for months that vegetables will die on the vine if we don't import illegal aliens and pay them slave wages to pick them. Sen. Alex "José" Padilla says that fruit is literally rotting because illegals are too afraid to come to work, afraid they'll be detained.

Advertisement

His post continues:

… Instead, he’s targeting the essential workers who put food on our tables—and crippling the agricultural industry in the process.

Maybe the agricultural industry should have relied so heavily on illegal immigrants for workers. Pity that poor cherry farmer, but the illegal immigrants they busted (including unaccompanied minors) on Tuesday were growing pot — not a staple of the American diet.

Harmeet K. Dillion laid the smackdown on Padilla.

Recommended

He's SUPER SERIOUS, Y'all! Florida Senator Posts Dour Selfie to Demand Oversight of Alligator Alcatraz
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

There are seasonal work visas for immigrants to work on farms legally. They're called H-2A visas.

Don't build an economy on the backs of illegal immigrants doing slave labor and you won't have a problem.

***

We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ALEX PADILLA HARMEET K. DHILLON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's SUPER SERIOUS, Y'all! Florida Senator Posts Dour Selfie to Demand Oversight of Alligator Alcatraz
Amy Curtis
White House’s Banger Memes Trigger Rep. Jamie Raskin
Brett T.
Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Tours Alligator Alcatraz, Says They're Living in Cages
Brett T.
Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave Labor at Weed Farms
Amy Curtis
The Party of Women Strikes Again! Zohran Mamdani Thinks NYPD Shouldn't Respond to Domestic Violence Calls
Amy Curtis
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Pulls NO PUNCHES In Describing Democrats (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

He's SUPER SERIOUS, Y'all! Florida Senator Posts Dour Selfie to Demand Oversight of Alligator Alcatraz Amy Curtis
Advertisement