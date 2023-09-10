Youngkin pardons Loudoun Cty dad arrested for standing up to the school board after daughter's assault

Governor Glenn Youngkin showed America how it's done by pardoning Scott Smith, the Loudoun County dad who was arrested for standing up for his daughter against the Loudoun County School Board after she had been sexually assaulted in a high school bathroom by a trans student. The school district hid the assault and then transferred the predator to another high school where he assaulted another high school girl in the bathroom.

And yet it was Smith who got arrested.

Gotta love those blue counties, eh?

Welp, Youngkin fixed that.

🚨 #BREAKING: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has PARDONED the Loudon County dad who stood up to the school board after his ninth-grade daughter was s*xually assaulted at school by a transgender male using the WOMEN'S RESTROOM.





This editor happens to be in Virginia ... this is so awesome for this family, that school district, that county, and ultimately this state.



Yup.

It really should’ve happened a long time ago, but I’m just happy it happened at all.





Bingo.

But it is Loudoun County we're talking about - one of the biggest, Leftist cesspools not only in Virginia, but the country.

***

***

