Youngkin pardons Loudoun Cty dad arrested for standing up to the school board after daughter's assault

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on September 10, 2023
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Governor Glenn Youngkin showed America how it's done by pardoning Scott Smith, the Loudoun County dad who was arrested for standing up for his daughter against the Loudoun County School Board after she had been sexually assaulted in a high school bathroom by a trans student. The school district hid the assault and then transferred the predator to another high school where he assaulted another high school girl in the bathroom.

And yet it was Smith who got arrested.

Gotta love those blue counties, eh? 

Welp, Youngkin fixed that.

This editor happens to be in Virginia ... this is so awesome for this family, that school district, that county, and ultimately this state. 

Yup.

Bingo.

But it is Loudoun County we're talking about - one of the biggest, Leftist cesspools not only in Virginia, but the country. 

***

