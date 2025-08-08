Jamie Raskin Rolls Out ‘Fine People’ Hoax and Then Says Dems Stand Up for Truth and Facts

Frank Luntz Delivers Devastating News That MAGA Voters Love ‘Successful’ Trump to CNN...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrats believe so many things that simply aren’t true. They especially believe lies propagated by the legacy media. Democrat Jamie Raskin is no exception. On Friday, Raskin shared a whopper. He brought up the debunked ‘Fine People’ hoax. He then laughably said Democrats were all about facts and the truth.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Democrat? He's more like a Mini-Crat!

Discussions on X soon turned to how far we should trust Raskin. This is great.

We never want to hear the phrase ‘Raskin Toss’ ever again.

Commenters say the ‘Fine People’ hoax is essentially a tenet of the Democrat Party faith at this point.

Debunked hoax.  Every time they repeat the “hoax” their approval rating drops another 5 points. Trust in the Democratic Party is completely lost and for good reason.

— Barbie True Blue (@Pop_Collapse) August 8, 2025

Scott Jennings: Democrats Are In the Middle of a 'High-Speed Come Apart' Over Citizens-Only Census
Warren Squire
The Democrats will be repeating the ‘Fine People’ hoax until the party ends. Their legacy media cohorts have had plenty of opportunities to call them out on it, but have refused. It’s holy writ and not going anywhere.

