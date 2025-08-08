Jamie Raskin Rolls Out ‘Fine People’ Hoax and Then Says Dems Stand Up for Truth and Facts

Democrats believe so many things that simply aren’t true. They especially believe lies propagated by the legacy media. Democrat Jamie Raskin is no exception. On Friday, Raskin shared a whopper. He brought up the debunked ‘Fine People’ hoax. He then laughably said Democrats were all about facts and the truth.

Jamie Raskin regurgitates the “Fine People” hoax — while insisting in the next breath that Democrats “are standing up for facts and the truth."



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/iqrxHK80WI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

Didn't realize what a pipsqueak Raskin is. — CoolRick and 1 million others (@CoolRickCentral) August 8, 2025

Can barely get his hand on the railing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

Democrat? He's more like a Mini-Crat!

Discussions on X soon turned to how far we should trust Raskin. This is great.

I was going to say that I don't trust him as far as I could throw him but judging by this video, I might be able to throw him pretty far. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 8, 2025

You can throw him as far as he can lie. — Analyst Populares (@Jan375Diamond) August 8, 2025

😂



Raskin can pack a lot of lies into a short clip — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

Maybe the Trump administration could work in a "Raskin Toss" into the new physical fitness standards for school kids. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) August 8, 2025

We never want to hear the phrase ‘Raskin Toss’ ever again.

Commenters say the ‘Fine People’ hoax is essentially a tenet of the Democrat Party faith at this point.

Debunked hoax. Every time they repeat the “hoax” their approval rating drops another 5 points. Trust in the Democratic Party is completely lost and for good reason. — Barbie True Blue (@Pop_Collapse) August 8, 2025

This hoax is Democrat orthodoxy at this point.



Doesn’t matter how many times it is debunked. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

Suckers and Losers is another one. — Dr. AMOB 🇺🇸🦓 (@Acertaingirl) August 8, 2025

Everyone repeats it - all the way up to Obama. — Barbie True Blue (@Pop_Collapse) August 8, 2025

From the "I can see Russia from my house" file.



It can be debunked a million times, but it's entered canon status for Dem lore, and once it reaches that stage, it's fully immune to debunking.



They can be shown actual video of the item in question and STILL double down on lying. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) August 8, 2025

The Democrats will be repeating the ‘Fine People’ hoax until the party ends. Their legacy media cohorts have had plenty of opportunities to call them out on it, but have refused. It’s holy writ and not going anywhere.

