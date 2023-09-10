Damin Toell takes a very SNIDE Wajahat Ali APART in heated back and forth for doxxing Siraj Hashmi's wife

It all started here ... after Wajahat Ali trolled for engagement around wokeness. Hey, we don't begrudge him for trying to get attention on the site he complains about all the time.

But this was weak, even for him.

You know, it wouldn't be as much fun watching these leftist snobs be taken apart if they weren't such Leftist snobs. But since they are? Good times.

Being so committed to impressing liberal wine moms that you dox the wife of a guy who applied to donate his liver to your sick child. — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) September 8, 2023

When horrible people show you who they really are, believe them.

Case in point:

Oh you mean former Trump official Emily Newman, who was Sidney Powell's right hand, & might allegedly be Individual 20 in the Georgia indictment? All public info that's been reported. Doxxing is what MAGA does. Curious what you all think about her efforts to contest the election? https://t.co/TyoQ3LAfRO — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 9, 2023

Often times we blame Trump for breaking people like Wajahat, but really, we're pretty sure he was broken long before the bad orange man came around.

Wajahat comes from a family of fraudster felons. https://t.co/J9J1ZQEG3a — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 9, 2023

Meep.

Indeed I do. My parents fought their case, lost, went to jail, did their time, and are among millions of formerly incarcerated. I wrote about it in my book. Speaking about accountability, we're now talking about Trump officials and MAGA who tried to overturn the 2020 election. https://t.co/r11UQxrC0i — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 9, 2023

But Trump. Really dude?

Give it a rest. Yawn.

Wajahat, when your parents were convicted of 30 counts of money laundering, etc., the Department of Justice noted that they used some of the laundered money for "purchasing real property in the name of their college age son." Were you that son, Wajahat? https://t.co/oBEvohzkHK — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 9, 2023

Meep again.

Wajahat won’t answer me but we know he was the son in question because he’s an only child. @WajahatAli were you an unindicted co-conspirator in your parents’ fraud? Did you flip on your parents? What did you do with the property bought in your name with laundered money? https://t.co/vPtK8lVIQT pic.twitter.com/PKxf1BgBEm — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 9, 2023

Wajahat did finally answer:

Sure, let's play.



1) Nope 2) Nope 3) Property was forfeited over 13 years ago.



We lost everything. My parents went to jail, came out, & are among millions of formerly incarcerated.



My turn: Is Emily Newman, a former Trump official, Individual 20 & did she flip on Trump? https://t.co/RG1iUrHrbn — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 9, 2023

So who was the son if he was the only child?

This just got confusing.

Damin with the final takedown.

It’s weird that I ask Wajahat questions about himself and then he asks me questions about some woman. https://t.co/woTuH1xMhO — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 9, 2023

This is where this all started in the first place.

Wajahat went full-circle dbag ... impressive.

***

Related:

Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the video down and LOL

REKT! LEO's response to anti-police Democrat who was carjacked now demanding more police is GOLD

Gov. Grisham doubles DOWN on suspending right to carry and WOW, talk about BACKFIRE to end all backfires

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !