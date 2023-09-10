What is this strange ritual? SportsCenter confused after Coco Gauff prays after Grand...
Damin Toell takes a very SNIDE Wajahat Ali APART in heated back and forth for doxxing Siraj Hashmi's wife

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on September 10, 2023
Meme screenshot

It all started here ... after Wajahat Ali trolled for engagement around wokeness. Hey, we don't begrudge him for trying to get attention on the site he complains about all the time.

But this was weak, even for him.

You know, it wouldn't be as much fun watching these leftist snobs be taken apart if they weren't such Leftist snobs. But since they are? Good times.

When horrible people show you who they really are, believe them.

Case in point:

Often times we blame Trump for breaking people like Wajahat, but really, we're pretty sure he was broken long before the bad orange man came around.

Meep.

But Trump. Really dude?

Give it a rest. Yawn.

Meep again.

Wajahat did finally answer:

So who was the son if he was the only child?

This just got confusing.

Damin with the final takedown.

This is where this all started in the first place.

Wajahat went full-circle dbag ... impressive.

***

Tags: WAJAHAT ALI SIRAJ HASHMI

