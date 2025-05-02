Can You Smell the Hypocrisy? Media Leftists Are Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About John Fetterman

Earlier this evening, Twitchy reported on a hilariously hypocritical hit piece from New York Magazine about Senator John Fetterman, which cited 'many' current and former staffers who are suddenly concerned that the Senator is a changed man.

By 'many,' of course, they mean one. The primary source for the attack article is Fetterman's former chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, a die-hard leftist and long-time operator in progressive politics.

The whole story comes from Jentleson, who you 100% know thought he was going to be Senator-by-proxy when he took the job, only to see Fetterman have the unmitigated gall to recover and ruin his plans. — TNizzle (@TNizzle621) May 2, 2025

The only other quoted source is Gisele Fetterman, who may be the most horrible woman in the world not named Jill Biden. She has turned against her husband for the unforgivable sin of supporting Israel against Hamas terrorists.

The NY Mag Fetterman hit piece was orchestrated by his diabolical camera thirsty devil wife, the most evil woman to ever exist. pic.twitter.com/lFOZJFofPK — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 2, 2025

Good Lord, those quotes. What an awful woman.

Of course, the real reason New York Magazine published the article is that Fetterman has not turned out to be the pliable puppet that leftists wanted him to be, in the mold of Joe Biden.

Some of the reactions from the left are hilarious in their hypocrisy. The same people who shamed America as 'ableists' in 2022 for wondering if Fetterman could serve as Senator so soon after suffering a stroke are now attacking him years later when he no longer suffers any noticeable major effects from that illness.

For instance, here is Kara Swisher in 2022:

Let's remember the good times pic.twitter.com/AHFpE8kQbr — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) May 2, 2025

And here is Kara Swisher today:

Gosh, what changed?

Then there is Mehdi Hasan, who is such a vocal supporter of Hamas that even MSNBC couldn't keep employing him. We don't have to wonder why Hasan has decided to stab Fetterman in the back.

What changed, apparently, is that Fetterman wouldn't go along with the false narrative that Palestinians are the 'victims' after Hamas slaughtered and took hostage innocent Israelis on October 7.

Naturally, therefore, Hasan is demanding Fetterman's resignation.

It's all an obvious and orchestrated campaign against Fetterman for not toeing the progressive line.

One MSNBC contributor who hasn't been fired (yet), Rotimi Adeoye, suddenly found himself very concerned about Fetterman's 'troubling mental health' and also thinks he should resign.

The Fetterman story is troubling—not just because of chaotic staff allegations, but because someone clearly still struggling with their mental health shouldn't be in such a high-stakes role. The only solution is political: Fetterman should resign. PA Dems need a robust primary. https://t.co/mIaq8YCPGh — Rotimi Adeoye (@_rotimia) May 2, 2025

The right thing—for his health and for the state—is to step aside. That opens the door for a real election and serious leadership. This is the only way to respect both Fetterman and the public he was elected to serve. — Rotimi Adeoye (@_rotimia) May 2, 2025

Wow, look how sincere he is. Look how much he just cares only about Fetterman and not political power for Democrats.

Except ... whoopsie. This was also Adeoye, not even two years ago:

LOL.

It's not just that the left are total hypocrites, it's also that they're so bloody BAD at it.

It's also important to note the date of that post: September 21, 2023. In other words, just a couple of weeks before Hamas decided to go on a murderous rampage in southern Israel.

Yep. We're pretty sure we know what changed Adeoye's mind about Fetterman, and it has nothing to do with the Senator's 'mental health.'

What a difference a couple of years makes https://t.co/meEmSffK8G pic.twitter.com/w4k0N8NOiN — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 2, 2025

What a difference Fetterman holding up an Israeli flag makes.

His obvious cognitive issues during his campaign didn’t concern me, but he supports Israel so now they do. #ReStigmatizeMentalIllness — 💀🔪🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 2, 2025

“He should resign… because his views no longer align with mine or my social circle!” https://t.co/nUNEAAYlNB — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) May 2, 2025

B-b-b-bingo!

This new narrative from the lefties is absolutely hilarious.



A couple years ago nothing was wrong with Fetterman. It was just a speech problem, remember?



Now that he has become the moderate that keeps getting in their way, his mental health is suddenly in question.



He was… https://t.co/L4aS2Uejwg — Frank (@richardrahl1086) May 2, 2025

This should not surprise anyone. This is right out of the Soviet and Chinese Communist playbook.

Dissidents under those regimes were routinely not only accused, but convicted of having mental illness and sent off to gulags for 'treatment.'

This is also why none of the media figures above -- Hasan, Swisher, or Adeoye -- even once questioned Joe Biden's mental health. He was useful to them, so that automatically meant that his brain was working perfectly.

MSNBC contributor has thoughts about mental health after saying nothing for the last 6 years about the previous leader of the free world: https://t.co/oU31rtpnZl — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) May 2, 2025

Did you say the same thing about Biden’s mental decline - if so please show you work — CR Volcano (@BudeJim) May 2, 2025

Don't bother looking for those posts on X. They don't exist.

The Fetterman NYMag hit piece is entirely because he supports Israel. No other reason.



Lot more brain damage and mental illness in this photo than anything I have ever seen from John pic.twitter.com/PSqM2uioxi — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 2, 2025

That's it. That's all it is.

Fetterman is a mostly loyal Democrat. But he splits from his party on Israel (and one or two other key issues). In today's Democrat Party, zero dissent can be tolerated.

LOL.

This is why it always helps to be a conservative. In addition to being able to support policies that are actually good for Americans, you don't actually have to contradict yourself or become a hypocrite every five minutes when the wind changes slightly.

We have the same position on Fetterman that we've always had. If he feels like he needs treatment for any issues he might be experiencing, he should get that care, regardless of the impact on his political career. Short of that (and Fetterman himself has never uttered any concerns about his well-being), he was elected by the people of Pennsylvania, and he should keep serving as long as he's able.

But we're certainly not going to measure John Fetterman's mental health based on a hit piece in New York Magazine, the accusations of a disgruntled former staffer who didn't get to be the shadow Senator, or a bitter wife who also has had her delusions of grandeur crushed.

And we're sure not going to base our judgment on the opinions of leftist media hacks who are so bad at feigned 'concern' that we can practically see the hypocrisy oozing out of them.