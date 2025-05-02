Can You Smell the Hypocrisy? Media Leftists Are Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About John Fetterman

The BEST News We've Read Today! The U.N. Is Set to Run Out...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 PM on May 02, 2025
Twitchy

Earlier this evening, Twitchy reported on a hilariously hypocritical hit piece from New York Magazine about Senator John Fetterman, which cited 'many' current and former staffers who are suddenly concerned that the Senator is a changed man. 

By 'many,' of course, they mean one. The primary source for the attack article is Fetterman's former chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, a die-hard leftist and long-time operator in progressive politics.

The only other quoted source is Gisele Fetterman, who may be the most horrible woman in the world not named Jill Biden. She has turned against her husband for the unforgivable sin of supporting Israel against Hamas terrorists. 

Good Lord, those quotes. What an awful woman. 

Of course, the real reason New York Magazine published the article is that Fetterman has not turned out to be the pliable puppet that leftists wanted him to be, in the mold of Joe Biden. 

Some of the reactions from the left are hilarious in their hypocrisy. The same people who shamed America as 'ableists' in 2022 for wondering if Fetterman could serve as Senator so soon after suffering a stroke are now attacking him years later when he no longer suffers any noticeable major effects from that illness. 

For instance, here is Kara Swisher in 2022: 

And here is Kara Swisher today: 

Gosh, what changed? 

Then there is Mehdi Hasan, who is such a vocal supporter of Hamas that even MSNBC couldn't keep employing him. We don't have to wonder why Hasan has decided to stab Fetterman in the back. 

What changed, apparently, is that Fetterman wouldn't go along with the false narrative that Palestinians are the 'victims' after Hamas slaughtered and took hostage innocent Israelis on October 7. 

Naturally, therefore, Hasan is demanding Fetterman's resignation. 

It's all an obvious and orchestrated campaign against Fetterman for not toeing the progressive line.

One MSNBC contributor who hasn't been fired (yet), Rotimi Adeoye, suddenly found himself very concerned about Fetterman's 'troubling mental health' and also thinks he should resign.

Wow, look how sincere he is. Look how much he just cares only about Fetterman and not political power for Democrats. 

Except ... whoopsie. This was also Adeoye, not even two years ago:

LOL. 

It's not just that the left are total hypocrites, it's also that they're so bloody BAD at it.  

It's also important to note the date of that post: September 21, 2023. In other words, just a couple of weeks before Hamas decided to go on a murderous rampage in southern Israel. 

Yep. We're pretty sure we know what changed Adeoye's mind about Fetterman, and it has nothing to do with the Senator's 'mental health.'

What a difference Fetterman holding up an Israeli flag makes. 

B-b-b-bingo!

This should not surprise anyone. This is right out of the Soviet and Chinese Communist playbook. 

Dissidents under those regimes were routinely not only accused, but convicted of having mental illness and sent off to gulags for 'treatment.'

This is also why none of the media figures above -- Hasan, Swisher, or Adeoye -- even once questioned Joe Biden's mental health. He was useful to them, so that automatically meant that his brain was working perfectly. 

Don't bother looking for those posts on X. They don't exist. 

That's it. That's all it is. 

Fetterman is a mostly loyal Democrat. But he splits from his party on Israel (and one or two other key issues). In today's Democrat Party, zero dissent can be tolerated. 

LOL. 

This is why it always helps to be a conservative. In addition to being able to support policies that are actually good for Americans, you don't actually have to contradict yourself or become a hypocrite every five minutes when the wind changes slightly. 

We have the same position on Fetterman that we've always had. If he feels like he needs treatment for any issues he might be experiencing, he should get that care, regardless of the impact on his political career. Short of that (and Fetterman himself has never uttered any concerns about his well-being), he was elected by the people of Pennsylvania, and he should keep serving as long as he's able.

But we're certainly not going to measure John Fetterman's mental health based on a hit piece in New York Magazine, the accusations of a disgruntled former staffer who didn't get to be the shadow Senator, or a bitter wife who also has had her delusions of grandeur crushed.

And we're sure not going to base our judgment on the opinions of leftist media hacks who are so bad at feigned 'concern' that we can practically see the hypocrisy oozing out of them. 

