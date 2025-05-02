Who Even ARE You, Dude? NYC Mayoral Hopeful Dares Tom Homan to 'Come...
Just Amazing: New York Magazine Runs Story on John Fetterman's Health That Reads Like a Hit Piece

Amy Curtis
May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Shortly before he ran for the Pennsylvania Senate seat, John Fetterman had a serious stroke that left him with some significant, albeit seemingly temporary, cognitive impairments. The Left insisted he was fine while the Right had concerns about his mental capacity (which were dismissed as 'ableism').

This writer confesses she likes Fetterman, even if she doesn't agree with him on every issue. He's a staunch ally of Israel and not afraid to tell his fellow Dems when they're in the wrong.

Which isn't going over well with the rest of his party, apparently.

Just as it was clear in 2022 that Fetterman's stroke impacted him, it's also clear he's made a full recovery and is functioning just fine. But now the Left is attacking Fetterman's health:

More from New York Magazine:

A recent poll from Morning Consult found that his overall popularity is on the rise, with 50 percent of respondents approving of the job he is doing, against just 35 percent who don’t. With the Democratic Party out of power and fighting with itself about how to move forward, it would be easy to imagine a 'Fetterman 2028' machine kicking into gear.

Instead, many of his former staffers are hoping it never happens. 'Part of the tragedy here is that this is a man who could be leading Democrats out of the wilderness,' Jentleson said. 'But I also think he’s struggling in a way that shouldn’t be hidden from the public.'

Jentleson is a longtime Washington operator. He’s worked for a liberal think tank and written a book about the filibuster. He and I first met back when he worked for Harry Reid, then the Democratic leader of the Senate, and later we became friends. Jentleson continues to believe, broadly, in the Fetterman project: that Democrats would benefit from punching left more often and that voters crave a heterodox candidate willing to stick a thumb in the eye of his own party. He says his disagreements with Fetterman are, by and large, not political but rather an expression of genuine worry for Fetterman’s well-being. He told me he hadn’t gone public with his concerns earlier because he had hoped Fetterman could correct course.

This is rich coming from the party (and the media) that ran cover for Joe Biden and his cognitive decline for years.

Nailed it.

Yep.

Heh.

New York Magazine is not good people.

There is no low to which they won't sink.

Nothing but propagandists.

No other way to look at it, really.

Oh, they also hate Democrats who don't blindly toe the party line.

Sums it up perfectly.

It's almost breathtaking.

They admit it: it's about Israel.

We sure are.

'Hit job' is a good way to describe it.

The have no shame.

He should fire all his staffers over this.

Look at that.

They sure do suck.

