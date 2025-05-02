Just Amazing: New York Magazine Runs Story on John Fetterman's Health That Reads Like a Hit Piece

Shortly before he ran for the Pennsylvania Senate seat, John Fetterman had a serious stroke that left him with some significant, albeit seemingly temporary, cognitive impairments. The Left insisted he was fine while the Right had concerns about his mental capacity (which were dismissed as 'ableism').

Advertisement

This writer confesses she likes Fetterman, even if she doesn't agree with him on every issue. He's a staunch ally of Israel and not afraid to tell his fellow Dems when they're in the wrong.

Which isn't going over well with the rest of his party, apparently.

Just as it was clear in 2022 that Fetterman's stroke impacted him, it's also clear he's made a full recovery and is functioning just fine. But now the Left is attacking Fetterman's health:

John Fetterman insists he is in good health. But staffers past and present say they no longer recognize the man they once knew. https://t.co/XGXi69qYcZ — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 2, 2025

More from New York Magazine:

A recent poll from Morning Consult found that his overall popularity is on the rise, with 50 percent of respondents approving of the job he is doing, against just 35 percent who don’t. With the Democratic Party out of power and fighting with itself about how to move forward, it would be easy to imagine a 'Fetterman 2028' machine kicking into gear. Instead, many of his former staffers are hoping it never happens. 'Part of the tragedy here is that this is a man who could be leading Democrats out of the wilderness,' Jentleson said. 'But I also think he’s struggling in a way that shouldn’t be hidden from the public.' Jentleson is a longtime Washington operator. He’s worked for a liberal think tank and written a book about the filibuster. He and I first met back when he worked for Harry Reid, then the Democratic leader of the Senate, and later we became friends. Jentleson continues to believe, broadly, in the Fetterman project: that Democrats would benefit from punching left more often and that voters crave a heterodox candidate willing to stick a thumb in the eye of his own party. He says his disagreements with Fetterman are, by and large, not political but rather an expression of genuine worry for Fetterman’s well-being. He told me he hadn’t gone public with his concerns earlier because he had hoped Fetterman could correct course.

This is rich coming from the party (and the media) that ran cover for Joe Biden and his cognitive decline for years.

He had a stroke but his staffers are the ones who are brain dead — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) May 2, 2025

Nailed it.

This is what the left does to you simply for calling for the release of hostages and not supporting terrorists — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) May 2, 2025

Yep.

Heh.

It sounds like some people have never known someone who has had a stroke.



They frequently exhibit differences afterwards. It doesn’t mean they cannot function in society.



What doesn’t change is the backstabbing nature of the people around them.



Good people continue to be… — The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 2, 2025

New York Magazine is not good people.

This takes gutter journalism to a new low. We don’t believe the media because this is the media. — Toilet News Network (@AtlantaDawg) May 2, 2025

There is no low to which they won't sink.

Hahahahahaha lmfao - he was a vegetable when he was elected because he was recovering from a stroke and now he is mostly healthy but you run this piece now? Hahahaha propagandists — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) May 2, 2025

Nothing but propagandists.

NYMag hates the miracles of modern mental health care. — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 2, 2025

No other way to look at it, really.

Advertisement

Oh, they also hate Democrats who don't blindly toe the party line.

He had a stroke and could barely speak running against Oz but his staffers and the media gaslit us and told us he was totally fine. Now he actually can speak again and we're supposed to believe he's not ok because he... supports Israel? https://t.co/NIcHYZAJl0 — Jonathan Cumberland (@Jcumberland__) May 2, 2025

Sums it up perfectly.

It's almost breathtaking.

They admit it: it's about Israel.

Oh, so we're doing this NOW? https://t.co/4d22kv8oCF — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 2, 2025

We sure are.

Funny, he still votes in lockstep with Democrats 99% of the time, but just saying stuff they disagree with is good enough for this hitjob. https://t.co/vm9Num9VlA — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) May 2, 2025

'Hit job' is a good way to describe it.

Man… remember when the media would call anyone who questioned his health a bigot



Absolutely shameless… https://t.co/d5XRI5ulWL — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) May 2, 2025

The have no shame.

I know at least one person who has known Fetterman for 20 years who told me months back that this is exactly who he's always been. https://t.co/FjvdJhb7rJ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 2, 2025

Advertisement

He should fire all his staffers over this.

NYT from Oct 2022 vs NYMag now.



All because he's pro Israel, and doesn't vote lockstep with D's.



Our media sucks such big donkey farts right out their furry hind ends. https://t.co/bpGlkFarnd https://t.co/OsoSbY4tSh pic.twitter.com/lAeHNYjxuw — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) May 2, 2025

Look at that.

They sure do suck.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.