Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the video down and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on September 10, 2023
Billboard Chris

Billboard Chris is a warrior for kids.

And women.

But especially kids because he has been on the frontlines fighting back against the trans movement that seeks to erase women and poison our children. He knows the dangers of their agenda and isn't afraid to call them out wherever he may be.

Often on camera. Like this:

That being said, it's rare to see one of the people who freak out on him begging him to remove a video ... take a look at this.

We hope more people see the video as well, Chris. Hey, if she stopped to confront him and knew she was on camera? Fair game.

FuzzyChimp

You will be exposed, and if you complain, you will be exposed more.

Taking no prisoners.

We've heard this before - when people see their own words and they're not all that flattering they get mad at US.

And sorry, but what is really inappropriate and unsafe is advocating for children to mutilate their bodies in ways that can never be undone.

Pretty clear.

Seems productive to us.

Heh.

Nobody forced her to be an unhinged harpy. 

Basically, yeah.

***

***

