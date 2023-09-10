Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the video down and LOL

Billboard Chris is a warrior for kids.

And women.

But especially kids because he has been on the frontlines fighting back against the trans movement that seeks to erase women and poison our children. He knows the dangers of their agenda and isn't afraid to call them out wherever he may be.

Often on camera. Like this:

This radiation therapist at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago tells me that kids will kill themselves if we don’t turn them into lifelong medical patients and cut off their body parts.



Amidst the verbal diarrhea, I’m told this is necessary for children to express their… pic.twitter.com/Ty29Wmie2P — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 25, 2023

That being said, it's rare to see one of the people who freak out on him begging him to remove a video ... take a look at this.

No, I’m not taking it down. You knew you were on camera.



I hope more people see the video.



The distress you feel is nothing compared to the lifelong harm you are advocating for with children. https://t.co/FMuW9kgJM5 pic.twitter.com/cBE8QwXNIA — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 8, 2023

We hope more people see the video as well, Chris. Hey, if she stopped to confront him and knew she was on camera? Fair game.

Listen up, child abusers. That includes the cult members who have no idea what they’re doing.



I don’t care about your feelings. At all.



You will be exposed, and if you complain, you will be exposed some more.



There is no such thing as a transgender child. pic.twitter.com/QMRGYiSJdJ — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 8, 2023

You will be exposed, and if you complain, you will be exposed more.

Taking no prisoners.

Slow learner.



I’m not sure how an unedited video is misrepresenting her. pic.twitter.com/o2lOWvziIb — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 8, 2023

We've heard this before - when people see their own words and they're not all that flattering they get mad at US.

And sorry, but what is really inappropriate and unsafe is advocating for children to mutilate their bodies in ways that can never be undone.

Pretty clear.

LOL "unproductive". Sure. — David in Sherwood (@MadderNachos) September 8, 2023

Seems productive to us.

Heh.

She should have just been quiet and walked away. Now she's walking it back...with a jab about you being bald 🤣🤣🤣 — Steve Montgomery (@Steven_Monty) September 9, 2023

Nobody forced her to be an unhinged harpy.

Basically, yeah.

