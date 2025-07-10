He's the WORST: Chris Murphy Hits New Low With False, Fearmongering Screed About Hospitals Closing

In the never-ending race to the bottom from Democrats in Washington, Chris Murphy is almost always in the lead group.

Perhaps his most reprehensible sin in recent years has been repeatedly claiming that illegal immigrant crime was just a 'right-wing conspiracy.' And this was after Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, and so many other innocent victims made national news.

Yeah, he kind of makes us throw up in our mouths. And not just a little bit.

More recently, Murphy has refused to acknowledge that President Trump has shut down the border, and, of course, has completely denied the crisis of left-wing political violence over the past several months. We would blame his new leftist media apparatchik mistress, but let's be honest. Murphy has been this repugnant long before his affair and separation from his wife.

Today, Murphy continued to sink even lower by fearmongering that hospitals and health care centers across America will be closing due to the Big Beautiful Bill. Watch:

Already we're seeing hospitals and health centers close because of the devastating health care cuts in the Republican megabill.



You need to know that even if you keep your health care, you're going to have less doctors and hospitals - especially in rural areas. pic.twitter.com/gO2Uy0yX1A — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 10, 2025

Notice how he only gives ONE example of a health care center closing while predicting doom?

That's because he has no evidence of this claim.

Even the one medical center he cites that is closing, Curtis Medical Center in Nebraska, is a complete lie.

The CEO of that very health center admitted they have been financially struggling for years you utter pos.. pic.twitter.com/QkcF5Shhyq — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) July 10, 2025

In fact, it is years of runaway Bidenflation that are most responsible for causing this location to close, according to Community Hospital CEO Tony Bruntz. And Medicaid is not being cut, just restricted to those who deserve it. Yes, this does create some uncertainty, but not enough for a medical center to close.

Funny how Murphy didn't mention any of that.

It's also funny how he had no other citations, other than that single false one.

Name them.



Because this is a lie. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 10, 2025

He can't and he won't. Like most elected Democrats these days, he'll just count on a compliant media repeating his lies, and count on his voters being stupid enough to believe them.

We don't think that's going to work anymore. At least not the second part.

Did you ever wonder why you don’t even get 1% likes on any of your posts and get ratio’d all the time? pic.twitter.com/CpMVPrfY81 — Jim Burns (@JimBurns525) July 10, 2025

Yes, Murphy did get ratioed on this post, as he does with many others.

Maybe he should try saying something that isn't easily debunked with a simple 30-second search.

These Democrats really will lie about anything and have no limits to their lies. https://t.co/tRCmVv2jSw — Benjamin Smith (@BenjaminSm49329) July 10, 2025

No, there is no limit.

Never forget that, while he didn't go to El Salvador to have margaritas with him, Murphy was one of the loudest Democrats screaming about the rights of 'Maryland man' Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Never mind all of that MS-13, wife-beating, and human trafficking stuff.

This you? pic.twitter.com/41ZUkLNzjB — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 10, 2025

Yep. That's him alright.

Two scenarios here:



1. @ChrisMurphyCT is determined to out-lie @ewarren every chance he gets



Or



2. The two of them are simply having a contest to see who can enrage people the most. https://t.co/Dflo6jq1Rf — Brian Anderson (@banderson5775) July 10, 2025

It can be difficult to top Chief Lies-A-Lot when it comes to spreading disinformation, but Murphy is giving it his best shot.

Why are you lying? None of that goes into effect until October, that's the start of the fiscal year and you know this. You should be ashamed of yourself. — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) July 10, 2025

It reminds us of when Democrats claimed that tariffs that had not yet gone into effect caused an imported furniture store in Kansas to close its doors. (It couldn't be that a store might be struggling because it was trying to sell $10,000 Italian sofas in suburban Kansas, could it?)

And, oh, by the way, that store is still open.

A bill that was signed six days ago and hasn't taken effect is already causing centers to close? https://t.co/mrPWqJvX90 — Meisterbuerger (@meisterbuerger) July 10, 2025

It's laughable on its face.

I don't know what's worse. Him saying its been 6 days since the OBBB was signed and its already impacting closures (which is a lie), him not understanding we know exactly how fast our Government works (which is at a damn snails pace), or the people reading this saying, OMG those… https://t.co/ik5ZMUvxZe — Michael Adams (@Marine0170) July 10, 2025

All three are equally bad.

We didn't include the rest of the post above because of some NSFW language, but it ends with 'Use your brain,' which is great advice.

Things that are not happening 🙄 https://t.co/PxcN3wCnLx — ✌️ 𝔇𝔦𝔰𝔏𝔦𝔨𝔢𝔰𝔉𝔲𝔫 ✌️ (@DisLikesFun) July 10, 2025

Not even in the one instance Murphy cited as 'proof.'

HA!

We're far more likely to believe that Tommy Flanagan was married to Morgan Fairchild than we are to believe anything that comes out of Murphy's mouth.

Yes, he is. It's all he knows how to do.

The good news is that he can't get away with it anymore. As we noted above, Murphy gets called out on his lies almost as soon as he utters them.

We're not sure what he will try to lie about next, or when, but we know that we will be there to mock him when he does.