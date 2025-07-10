He's the WORST: Chris Murphy Hits New Low With False, Fearmongering Screed About Hospitals Closing

Two Women Who Claimed that French President Macron’s Wife Was Born as a...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 PM on July 10, 2025
meme

In the never-ending race to the bottom from Democrats in Washington, Chris Murphy is almost always in the lead group.

Perhaps his most reprehensible sin in recent years has been repeatedly claiming that illegal immigrant crime was just a 'right-wing conspiracy.' And this was after Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, and so many other innocent victims made national news.

Yeah, he kind of makes us throw up in our mouths. And not just a little bit. 

More recently, Murphy has refused to acknowledge that President Trump has shut down the border, and, of course, has completely denied the crisis of left-wing political violence over the past several months. We would blame his new leftist media apparatchik mistress, but let's be honest. Murphy has been this repugnant long before his affair and separation from his wife. 

Today, Murphy continued to sink even lower by fearmongering that hospitals and health care centers across America will be closing due to the Big Beautiful Bill. Watch: 

Notice how he only gives ONE example of a health care center closing while predicting doom? 

That's because he has no evidence of this claim. 

Even the one medical center he cites that is closing, Curtis Medical Center in Nebraska, is a complete lie. 

In fact, it is years of runaway Bidenflation that are most responsible for causing this location to close, according to Community Hospital CEO Tony Bruntz. And Medicaid is not being cut, just restricted to those who deserve it. Yes, this does create some uncertainty, but not enough for a medical center to close. 

Two Women Who Claimed that French President Macron's Wife Was Born as a Man Just Won a Defamation Case
Aaron Walker
Funny how Murphy didn't mention any of that.

It's also funny how he had no other citations, other than that single false one.

He can't and he won't. Like most elected Democrats these days, he'll just count on a compliant media repeating his lies, and count on his voters being stupid enough to believe them. 

We don't think that's going to work anymore. At least not the second part. 

Yes, Murphy did get ratioed on this post, as he does with many others. 

Maybe he should try saying something that isn't easily debunked with a simple 30-second search. 

No, there is no limit. 

Never forget that, while he didn't go to El Salvador to have margaritas with him, Murphy was one of the loudest Democrats screaming about the rights of 'Maryland man' Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Never mind all of that MS-13, wife-beating, and human trafficking stuff.

Yep. That's him alright.

It can be difficult to top Chief Lies-A-Lot when it comes to spreading disinformation, but Murphy is giving it his best shot. 

It reminds us of when Democrats claimed that tariffs that had not yet gone into effect caused an imported furniture store in Kansas to close its doors. (It couldn't be that a store might be struggling because it was trying to sell $10,000 Italian sofas in suburban Kansas, could it?)

And, oh, by the way, that store is still open

It's laughable on its face. 

All three are equally bad. 

We didn't include the rest of the post above because of some NSFW language, but it ends with 'Use your brain,' which is great advice.  

Not even in the one instance Murphy cited as 'proof.'

HA! 

We're far more likely to believe that Tommy Flanagan was married to Morgan Fairchild than we are to believe anything that comes out of Murphy's mouth. 

Yes, he is. It's all he knows how to do. 

The good news is that he can't get away with it anymore. As we noted above, Murphy gets called out on his lies almost as soon as he utters them. 

We're not sure what he will try to lie about next, or when, but we know that we will be there to mock him when he does. 

