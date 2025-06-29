So DELICIOUS: Zohran Mamdani Doubles Down on Taxing White People MORE (Including Lefties...
Insane Asylum Seeker: Dem Chris Murphy Refuses to Give Credit to Trump for Shutting Down the Border

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 PM on June 29, 2025
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

Democrats are upset that their precious illegal aliens are no longer able to flood unimpeded into our nation like they did under former President Joe Biden. Ah, boo hoo! Their plan to negate and eventually crowd out the votes of Americans they can’t persuade to vote for them has been stopped by President Donald Trump. On Sunday, Senator Chris Murphy tried to say enforcing the law is illegal and then proceeded to cry about so-called asylum seekers.

Start here. (READ)

Sen Chris Murphy is ANGRY that the border is secure and crossings are at an all-time low:

"No, I don't give [Trump admin] credit for that — border crossings are low because they're violating the law."

“The border is just one example of many ways in which this administration doesn't care about the law anymore."

Democrats are livid that their mass importation scheme has come to a grinding halt.

He’s pretty upset, and we don’t care. (WATCH)

Dems love bringing up that failed bipartisan bill that would still allow illegal aliens into the country.

Trump, of course, has shown no bill was needed to enforce the law. All the elements needed to shut down the border were already there.

Yep, it was created to say they were doing something without actually doing what America needed.

Posters wonder how the Democrat Party’s pro-illegal alien messaging is going over with voters.

If Trump is for it, Democrats MUST be against it. They’re so radicalized, Trump could wipe out the entire Democrat Party by being pro-breathing at this point.

Commenters say no laws are being violated. If there was even a possibility, Democrats would already have hit up the courts.

No one is buying the ‘asylum seekers’ schtick. The Democrats want the flow of illegal aliens to resume so they can be counted in the census. That way, they can keep seats in the House and inflate Electoral College votes for blue states. Trump stopped their evil scheme and is deporting their party's future away, and it has them fuming.

