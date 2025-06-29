Insane Asylum Seeker: Dem Chris Murphy Refuses to Give Credit to Trump for Shutting Down the Border

Democrats are upset that their precious illegal aliens are no longer able to flood unimpeded into our nation like they did under former President Joe Biden. Ah, boo hoo! Their plan to negate and eventually crowd out the votes of Americans they can’t persuade to vote for them has been stopped by President Donald Trump. On Sunday, Senator Chris Murphy tried to say enforcing the law is illegal and then proceeded to cry about so-called asylum seekers.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Sen Chris Murphy is ANGRY that the border is secure and crossings are at an all-time low: "No, I don't give [Trump admin] credit for that — border crossings are low because they're violating the law." “The border is just one example of many ways in which this administration doesn't care about the law anymore." Democrats are livid that their mass importation scheme has come to a grinding halt.

He’s pretty upset, and we don’t care. (WATCH)

Sen Chris Murphy is ANGRY that the border is secure and crossings are at an all-time low:



"No, I don't give [Trump admin] credit for that — border crossings are low because they're violating the law."



“The border is just one example of many ways in which this administration… pic.twitter.com/9wJIlAaSlr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

Dems love bringing up that failed bipartisan bill that would still allow illegal aliens into the country.

Trump, of course, has shown no bill was needed to enforce the law. All the elements needed to shut down the border were already there.

The law @ChrisMurphyCT apparently cites as being broken is the immigration bill that never passed.



“We wrote that bipartisan bill last year…”



Welker should have asked him to cite the specific, existing laws broken.



PS- This level of TDS is why they’re in a death spiral. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 29, 2025

They love saying bipartisan. That makes it seem legit. — OldGoldminer🇺🇸 (@CurtisWheat4) June 29, 2025

The “bipartisan bill” was a total sham that kept the floodgates open



which is of course why they wanted it so badly — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

Yep, it was created to say they were doing something without actually doing what America needed.

Posters wonder how the Democrat Party’s pro-illegal alien messaging is going over with voters.

Is their anti- Law and Order messaging resonating with anyone other than the same old anti-Trump radicals?



I haven’t found a single person who voted Trump who regrets that decision; only people who didn’t vote Trump finding the weirdest things to complain about. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 29, 2025

They have put themselves into a position where they can’t acknowledge even the most glaring successes from Trump admin.



80/20 stuff.



Even Welker was a bit incredulous that Murphy could’t say a positive word about a secure border. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

If Trump is for it, Democrats MUST be against it. They’re so radicalized, Trump could wipe out the entire Democrat Party by being pro-breathing at this point.

Commenters say no laws are being violated. If there was even a possibility, Democrats would already have hit up the courts.

Advertisement

What law are they violating?

The reality is they're actually enforcing the law and also defunding the NGOs that were helping to facilitate the border invasion. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 29, 2025

He’s absurdly using asylum claims as cover. The realisty is they are incensed that their illegal voters drive has been halted — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

I remember when they flipped the switch and started calling any and everyone “asylum” seekers. — Chris (@CLee1595) June 29, 2025

No one is buying the ‘asylum seekers’ schtick. The Democrats want the flow of illegal aliens to resume so they can be counted in the census. That way, they can keep seats in the House and inflate Electoral College votes for blue states. Trump stopped their evil scheme and is deporting their party's future away, and it has them fuming.