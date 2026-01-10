Elizabeth Bruenig Warns of 'More Lethal Confrontations' — Mission Accomplished for the Ant...
New Video Puts the Final Mushroom Cloud Over Lying Adam Schiff's BS Talking...
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek Says State is 'Shaken and Outraged' at Shooting of...
VIP
CNN's Dana Bash Turns to Stephen Colbert Instead of a Democrat to Rebut...
Looney Labour Leftists Lecture: UK Mayors Weigh in on Minneapolis
Karoline Leavitt Shames Lib Media After ANOTHER Narrative-Busting MN ICE Shooting Video Su...
Hilarious Math: America Could Buy Greenland Cheaper Than Recovering Somali Daycare Fraud B...
Greg Gutfeld Roasts 'Affordability' Dems Now Claiming Cheaper Oil Will Be Bad for...
'Disgusting': Video Proves Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Flat-Out Lying About the Minneapolis ICE...
Leftists Trying to Destroy the Rule of Law in Minneapolis
Dem Explains Why Abundant Oil and Lower Energy Prices Are Bad for America...
And There Was Much Rejoicing! PBS Announces the End of Its Weekend News...
Portland Police Chief Cries and Gets Apologetic for Sinking Lefty Narratives About the...
Not Your Job! Philly Police Commissioner Lays the SMACK Down on the City's...

'Utter Madness': Reps. Swalwell, Goldman Introduce Bill to Strip ICE Agents of Qualified Immunity

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on January 10, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After the fatal shooting death of a mother, a poet, and a trained ICE Watch "warrior" on Wednesday in Minnesota, two of the dumbest members of Congress have proposed the ICE OUT Act, which would strip federal ICE officers of their qualified immunity protections.

Advertisement

The Hill reports:

“Renee Good was a mom of three kids. And if you looked at her glove compartment, which has been photographed and shared, you don’t see a weapon, you don’t see a knife, you don’t see a gun. You see what we as parents call ‘stuffies,’ stuffed animals. You see a little cup of Cheerios,” Swalwell said on an episode of “The Daily Blast” from The New Republic released Friday.

Federal law enforcement officers have broad legal protections when acting in the scope of their official duties. Still, states can bring charges under certain circumstances, including when an officer’s actions violate the law or are deemed not to be “necessary and proper” to fulfill their duties.

Goldman acknowledged on the podcast that it would be “very difficult” to prosecute the officer under the current standard, which “allows for the officer’s own view to carry a lot of weight.”

Swalwell is so dense. No, you don't see a weapon inside the car. The car was the weapon.

Law professor Jonathan Turley calls the ICE OUT Act "utter madness."

Recommended

Karoline Leavitt Shames Lib Media After ANOTHER Narrative-Busting MN ICE Shooting Video Surfaces
Doug P.
Advertisement
Advertisement

That is an excellent idea.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karoline Leavitt Shames Lib Media After ANOTHER Narrative-Busting MN ICE Shooting Video Surfaces
Doug P.
Elizabeth Bruenig Warns of 'More Lethal Confrontations' — Mission Accomplished for the Anti-ICE Left
justmindy
New Video Puts the Final Mushroom Cloud Over Lying Adam Schiff's BS Talking Points About MN ICE Shooting
Doug P.
Not Your Job! Philly Police Commissioner Lays the SMACK Down on the City's Seditious DEI Sheriff
Grateful Calvin
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek Says State is 'Shaken and Outraged' at Shooting of Tren de Aragua Gangbanger
Brett T.
Looney Labour Leftists Lecture: UK Mayors Weigh in on Minneapolis
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Karoline Leavitt Shames Lib Media After ANOTHER Narrative-Busting MN ICE Shooting Video Surfaces Doug P.
Advertisement