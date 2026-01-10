'Utter Madness': Reps. Swalwell, Goldman Introduce Bill to Strip ICE Agents of Qualified Immunity

After the fatal shooting death of a mother, a poet, and a trained ICE Watch "warrior" on Wednesday in Minnesota, two of the dumbest members of Congress have proposed the ICE OUT Act, which would strip federal ICE officers of their qualified immunity protections.

The Hill reports:

“Renee Good was a mom of three kids. And if you looked at her glove compartment, which has been photographed and shared, you don’t see a weapon, you don’t see a knife, you don’t see a gun. You see what we as parents call ‘stuffies,’ stuffed animals. You see a little cup of Cheerios,” Swalwell said on an episode of “The Daily Blast” from The New Republic released Friday. … Federal law enforcement officers have broad legal protections when acting in the scope of their official duties. Still, states can bring charges under certain circumstances, including when an officer’s actions violate the law or are deemed not to be “necessary and proper” to fulfill their duties. … Goldman acknowledged on the podcast that it would be “very difficult” to prosecute the officer under the current standard, which “allows for the officer’s own view to carry a lot of weight.”

Swalwell is so dense. No, you don't see a weapon inside the car. The car was the weapon.

Law professor Jonathan Turley calls the ICE OUT Act "utter madness."

So two members protected by immunity under the Constitution want to strip qualified immunity from law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day. https://t.co/vLUVwbT5jM It is more than simple hubris, it is utter madness... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 10, 2026

...This is particularly galling from a member -- Goldman -- who has stated that he has seen no evidence of a sharp increase in attacks on ICE while denying the existence of Antifa... https://t.co/eK4gISK8mD — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 10, 2026

...Facing a primary challenge from the left, Goldman has made it clear that, if this ICE officer needs to go to jail or all officers stripped of protection, it is a small price to pay for giving him a third term in office. https://t.co/N4OmXsoPwF — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 10, 2026

It's all performance theater anyway. They know it'll never pass the house and even if it did, it would never pass the Senate and even if they got it through there, Trump would simply veto it. — @Malvenue 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@Malvenue) January 10, 2026

In that picture you see two people who most represent what is wrong with Congress and politics in general. Hard to find a pair that is worse. — Bill Trius (@GeneralBTrius) January 10, 2026

I guess changing immigration law would make too much sense so they’ll persecute the people who execute the laws they are responsible for writing. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) January 10, 2026

Theatre for their suicidally empathetic constituents. — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) January 10, 2026

Swalwell, the dim bulb and Goldman, the low IQ Trustafarian. — Lizbeth (@dinahgirl88) January 10, 2026

This would be a terrible threshold to cross. This would make the job of law enforcement officers much more difficult & less attractive. People will die because of slow decision making & inaction. — Market Intelligence 📈🔎 (@Marketintel_x) January 10, 2026

Pricks being pricks. Pardon the language. — Red Rose Lane (@rulefollower) January 10, 2026

They feel they can do anything — Charley Takaya 🇺🇸 💯🎯 (@CharleyTakaya) January 10, 2026

How about we strip them of their security detail, move them into an illegal immigrant community, put them on Obamacare, have them enroll their kids into the local public schools. Let’s really see if diversity is our strength then. — Chud Schlitz 🇺🇸 (@StatCastGeek) January 10, 2026

That is an excellent idea.

***

