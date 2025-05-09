Kristi Noem Beclowns Dem Sen. Chris Murphy With Reminder About the Kind of People Dems Prioritize

Despite the issue of illegal immigration and open borders being something that helped get the Democrats wrecked in the November election, they continue to make it clear who are their most important priorities.

That became obvious yet again when Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was testifying before a Senate committee and Dem Sen. Chris Murphy continued to practically beg this administration to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States. Noem delivered a reminder about the kind of people the Democrats are championing:

Democrat Chris Murphy beclowns himself by frantically begging to bring an illegal alien, wife-beater, gang member, and human smuggler back into the United States. pic.twitter.com/gZSRE6UflU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2025

That needs to be repeated at every opportunity to show the kinds of people the Dems are not only defending, but want brought back to the U.S.

It’s shocking anyone would advocate bringing dangerous criminals back. Our laws matter, and we must protect American families first. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) May 9, 2025

Maybe Murphy should go to El Salvador and have a margarita with Garcia and see if they can't figure something out.