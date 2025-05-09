Kristi Noem Beclowns Dem Sen. Chris Murphy With Reminder About the Kind of People Dems Prioritize

VIP
Doug P. | 12:08 PM on May 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Despite the issue of illegal immigration and open borders being something that helped get the Democrats wrecked in the November election, they continue to make it clear who are their most important priorities. 

That became obvious yet again when Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was testifying before a Senate committee and Dem Sen. Chris Murphy continued to practically beg this administration to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States. Noem delivered a reminder about the kind of people the Democrats are championing: 

That needs to be repeated at every opportunity to show the kinds of people the Dems are not only defending, but want brought back to the U.S. 

Maybe Murphy should go to El Salvador and have a margarita with Garcia and see if they can't figure something out. 

