Gov. Grisham doubles DOWN on suspending right to carry and WOW, talk about BACKFIRE to end all backfires

As we here at Twitchy cover Twitter/X we see a lot of dragging, slamming, trouncing, walloping, wrecking, dismantling, etcetera of stupid people who tweet stupid things. We are basically experts when it comes to dumping salt in someone's wound after they've been destroyed on Twitter/X. Hey man, someone has to do it. That being said, even WE were surprised by the amount of backfire, dragging, and dropping Governor Grisham received when she tried justifying her stomping on the Second Amendment rights of her own citizens WHILE doubling down on it. She had to know this wouldn't go well, right? Look at this.

When we're afraid to be in crowds, to take our kids to school – when our very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn – something is wrong. I’m not going to stop fighting for public safety until everyone is safe. Period. https://t.co/pcWqIjZDLH — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 9, 2023

Really?

You should arrested, charged, and convicted for depriving citizens of their constitutional rights. Then civilly sued.



You are a shit pandering political attention ho. — John Stark (@SandmanSlim02) September 9, 2023

This.

Lots of people preening about saving democracy and the constitution. This you? pic.twitter.com/vwOequzAPi — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) September 9, 2023

How things have changed.

So when are you going to start fighting *actual crime committed by criminals.? They are the greatest risk to public safety. Not law-abiding gun owners. By definition, criminals don’t follow the law. Something is wrong with your administration—at every turn. Period. — Elisa Martinez (@elisa1121) September 10, 2023

Wouldn't hold your breath on this one.

Y’all will literally do anything except put criminals in jail where they belong. — brit (@pashedmotatos) September 9, 2023

C'mon now. That isn't equitable or whatever horse crap they call it these days.

I do not fear law abiding citizens, but hey you do you. — #NeverForget911 (@TweepleBug) September 10, 2023

See the thing is you can’t just decide to do this on a whim because you uttered the word emergency — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 9, 2023

You're wrong. As usual. Period. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) September 9, 2023

As usual.

You aren't fighting for public safety. You're fighting for THE PURGE, you ignorant, hateful, unconstitutional hack. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) September 10, 2023

you’re a complete psychopath and should be removed from power — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 9, 2023

Empty rhetoric from a tyrant governor that stayed silent while your big city DA dismissed cases that your former Albuquerque police chief said led to a crime spike — and the mayor gave 1/4 of a million $ to Planned Parenthood instead of expanding police for attacked businesses. https://t.co/tWIFayYVla — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2023

There it is.

Actually, there's a whole lot more.

She’s not going to stop violating your rights until everyone is “safe.” https://t.co/9Gg8nqx18W — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 10, 2023

The most dangerous thing in history is tyrants abusing their power.



Kind of like her. https://t.co/EwrQe3Y8p2 — Xring3 LLC firearms ™ (@Tactical_review) September 10, 2023

Great idea to disarm lawful gun owners, so the criminal knows they're disarmed. Maybe focus on a treadmill before treading on people's rights. https://t.co/tFkXoZ7JOf — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) September 10, 2023

We see what he did there.

“Good people are afraid to walk in crowds because bad people might shoot them, that’s why I’m taking away the good people’s rights to defend themselves”



Galaxy brains https://t.co/FZxbQFh6z0 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 10, 2023

“For public safety I am disarming the law abiding citizens.



Meanwhile the law-breakers will get cashless bail and anyone engaging in self defense will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” - basically the Democratic platform in a nutshell. https://t.co/YUAKhBi50w — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) September 9, 2023

I’m guessing she doesn’t want to discuss our “very right to exist” in more depth. Would that be like a right to life? https://t.co/KHZXMcDEng — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) September 10, 2023

Whoa.

We see what she did there.

Try doing it without violating the Constitution. https://t.co/gI6yv5gqjg — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) September 9, 2023

Like any good Democrat, she knows the Constitution is a barrier to everything she wants to get done. Just ask Barack Obama.

***

***

