Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 10, 2025
Meme

When it comes to having ZERO self-awareness, there are few who outshine Eric Swalwell. He forgot his mantra that 'no one is above the law' when it comes to Democrat Letitia James being investigated by the DOJ.

Advertisement

So when Swalwell took a shot at Congressman Brandon Gill, he would've done well to not go there. But he did:

And here's Gill with the mic drop:

BOOM.

Get wrecked, Fang-Banger.

Others jumped on the slam-Swalwell bandwagon:

Do your job, Eric.

He did not sit this one out.

That's exactly what it was.

No one has to cast a vote for him.

Just saying.

If there's anyone with zero class, it's Swalwell.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people. 

Help Twitchy continue to tell the truth about the efforts of unelected career government officials working against the American people. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
