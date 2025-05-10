Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot

When it comes to having ZERO self-awareness, there are few who outshine Eric Swalwell. He forgot his mantra that 'no one is above the law' when it comes to Democrat Letitia James being investigated by the DOJ.

So when Swalwell took a shot at Congressman Brandon Gill, he would've done well to not go there. But he did:

Is Rep. D’Souza a real congressman? I’ve never seen him except on Twitter. https://t.co/EJCGGKDCPd — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 9, 2025

And here's Gill with the mic drop:

You’d see me more if you actually showed up to votes, @RepSwalwell https://t.co/OM6U8TjxIf pic.twitter.com/fyOtEGsOlI — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) May 10, 2025

BOOM.

Get wrecked, Fang-Banger.

Considering the amount of time you spend on Twitter posting sassy tweets (and likely replying to Chinese sex bots in your DMs) it’s not surprising you never see him. — 💀🔪🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 9, 2025

Others jumped on the slam-Swalwell bandwagon:

Your constituents deserve to know where you go all the time when you’re skipping votes they pay you to be at. https://t.co/ShyJThG7Ld — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 10, 2025

Do your job, Eric.

You’ve missed 18 votes since January 💀



I would sit this one out — Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) May 10, 2025

He did not sit this one out.

Hello 911, I’d like to report a straight up murder… — 𝙊𝙗𝙣𝙤𝙭𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 Perry (@ObnoxiousFumes2) May 10, 2025

That's exactly what it was.

There really is no bigger scumbag than @RepSwalwell in Congress. Just embarrassing to imagine having cast a vote for him. https://t.co/EOH66eWc3v — Mark Thompson (@CR_Expat) May 10, 2025

No one has to cast a vote for him.

Just saying.

If there's anyone with zero class, it's Swalwell.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people.