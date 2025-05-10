Scott Jennings Comes Up With the PERFECT Metaphor for Joe Biden's Assertion He Would've Beaten Trump

The other day, former President Joe Biden went on 'The View' to dump on Kamala Harris, Trump voters, and even the press who wrote books about his cognitive decline. He also told the panel he would've beaten Donald Trump.

WATCH: Joe Biden tells The View that he would have beaten President Donald Trump if he had stayed in the race. pic.twitter.com/txB68C7Rrd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 8, 2025

He would not have won.

But we'll let Scott Jennings explain the so-called logic behind Biden's claim, because Jennings does it better than anyone.

WATCH:

Joe Biden claiming he would've won the election is the equivalent to him saying this:



"I was a boat anchor on my Vice President so she drowned in this election, but the anchor itself would've floated."



That's CRAZY talk. pic.twitter.com/5oURLnk3pg — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 10, 2025

It is CRAZY talk.

Biden: I will only drop out if they convince me that I can't win.pic.twitter.com/BdPb7Sas06 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 10, 2025

In fairness, Biden doesn't remember he said this.

But we do.

Perfect metaphor — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 10, 2025

Jenning's got a way with words.

If Sleepy Joe could have won, wonder why they tossed him overboard? — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) May 10, 2025

He was not going to win.

I would love to be a participant in the View’s text chain after that disaster. Behar was giving the side eye whenever he wasn’t talking to her. The public humiliation for the past 6 months of defending him must be applauded though. — Linda Quinn (@ljquinn) May 10, 2025

Seriously. Watch Behar's face as Biden's talking. She knows his brain is Swiss cheese.

Why do they keep putting him out there? It makes it go from bad to worse. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) May 10, 2025

Because they don't care.

When even @abbydphillip calls out @ananavarro for either lying or being stupid https://t.co/2oclinbMF8 — Drexl (@MedellinGooner) May 10, 2025

Then you know it's bad.

These ppl like Ana were allowed to lie on networks like CNN with no push back from the “journalists” or “reporters” who are supposed to care about the thing called truth https://t.co/UNwX0t4Rnt — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) May 10, 2025

Jennings is one of the very few journalists and commentators who care about the truth. The rest are Democratic propagandists.

"So why didn’t you press him on the lie about not pardoning Hunter? Let’s get all the hits in while we can—truth isn’t always comfortable." https://t.co/OmmrteA5ck — Greta 🇺🇸 (@Greta06020) May 10, 2025

They have no interest in truth.

They also all knew Biden was lying about pardoning Hunter after spending years defending Hunter and his laptop.

Sniffy McPuddingcup STILL thinks he would have beat Trump.



That is just so sad. https://t.co/uq8Wci6ZDi — TANSTAAFL (@tanstaafl6817) May 10, 2025

Yeah, it kind a is.

