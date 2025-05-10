Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot
The Lincoln Project Serves Up a Take That 'May Be the Greatest Self-Own...

Scott Jennings Comes Up With the PERFECT Metaphor for Joe Biden's Assertion He Would've Beaten Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 10, 2025
Twitchy

The other day, former President Joe Biden went on 'The View' to dump on Kamala Harris, Trump voters, and even the press who wrote books about his cognitive decline. He also told the panel he would've beaten Donald Trump.

He would not have won.

But we'll let Scott Jennings explain the so-called logic behind Biden's claim, because Jennings does it better than anyone.

WATCH:

It is CRAZY talk.

In fairness, Biden doesn't remember he said this.

But we do.

Jenning's got a way with words.

He was not going to win.

Seriously. Watch Behar's face as Biden's talking. She knows his brain is Swiss cheese.

Dem Sen. Brian Schatz Trips Over Some Old Tweets While Getting Triggered by Possible Arrests of Dems
Doug P.
Because they don't care.

Then you know it's bad.

Jennings is one of the very few journalists and commentators who care about the truth. The rest are Democratic propagandists.

They have no interest in truth.

They also all knew Biden was lying about pardoning Hunter after spending years defending Hunter and his laptop.

Yeah, it kind a is.

