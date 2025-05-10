Dem Sen. Brian Schatz Trips Over Some Old Tweets While Getting Triggered by Possible Arrests of Dems

Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot
Doug P. | 4:40 PM on May 10, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democrat mayor of Newark was arrested and accused of trespassing into an ICE detention facility, and he was joined by two Dems who are members of Congress. 

That body cam footage is now out and it puts to rest the Dems' claims that it was "peaceful" and they didn't try and force their way inside. If these people had been wearing red hats the Left would be calling for 20 year prison sentences: 

That looks pretty insurrection-y.

Now a DHS spokesperson is saying it's possible one of both of those Democrats could be arrested for assault. 

Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz has made it very clear in the past that "no one is above the law":

Fast forward to this week, and it's clear that, sure, some people should be above the law:

The ones who were "f*****g out of control" were those lunatic Democrats. We took quite a pivot from "no one is above the law" to "if Democrats aren't above the law we've taken a dark turn as a nation." Also the Dem strategy of "keep supporting lunacy but swear a lot more and maybe that'll make our unpopular stances more appealing" is still in play.

"No one is above the law" has been suspended until further notice so the Democrats can defend illegal behavior from their side of the aisle (not to mention the criminal illegals they are fighting to keep in the country). 

