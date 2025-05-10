Dem Sen. Brian Schatz Trips Over Some Old Tweets While Getting Triggered by Possible Arrests of Dems

The Democrat mayor of Newark was arrested and accused of trespassing into an ICE detention facility, and he was joined by two Dems who are members of Congress.

That body cam footage is now out and it puts to rest the Dems' claims that it was "peaceful" and they didn't try and force their way inside. If these people had been wearing red hats the Left would be calling for 20 year prison sentences:

NEW: DHS has provided @FoxNews ICE bodycam video from the altercation at the Delaney Hall detention facility yesterday. They say the video clearly shows @RepLaMonica (red clothing) shoving/elbowing her way past a DHS agent to get past the gate and into the property, followed… pic.twitter.com/GOAKm6U80W — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 10, 2025

That looks pretty insurrection-y.

Now a DHS spokesperson is saying it's possible one of both of those Democrats could be arrested for assault.

DHS confirms to @Axios that they are considering arresting Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver and Rob Menendez.



Watson Coleman's office says they reviewed the body cam footage and that it proves "nobody 'assaulted' any agents."



More here: https://t.co/JnJipRrng1 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 10, 2025

🚨 HOLY SHLIT: DHS CONFIRMS that the Democrat members of Congress MAY SOON BE ARRESTED because they have bodycam footage of the officials ASSAULTING law enforcement at the ICE facility in NJ...



MAKE IT HAPPEN!!



DHS SPOX: "There will likely be more arrests coming. We have… pic.twitter.com/HStEErKQVE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2025

Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz has made it very clear in the past that "no one is above the law":

No one is above the law in the United States of America. No one. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 10, 2018

The main lesson from this week is that no one is above the law and no one is politically immune from doing unpopular things. Democrats are out of power but democracy is not. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 8, 2025

Fast forward to this week, and it's clear that, sure, some people should be above the law:

These people are completely fucking out of control and of course I’m going to say that but we need to hear some Republicans stand up for lawful behavior or we are going to take a very dark and possibly permanent turn as a nation. https://t.co/cPgi1YvSZe — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 10, 2025

The ones who were "f*****g out of control" were those lunatic Democrats. We took quite a pivot from "no one is above the law" to "if Democrats aren't above the law we've taken a dark turn as a nation." Also the Dem strategy of "keep supporting lunacy but swear a lot more and maybe that'll make our unpopular stances more appealing" is still in play.

Perhaps, hear me out, your colleagues should follow the law. Do you think that them sneaking in when a bus showed up is following the law? What about the video that we all saw? Seems pretty clear to me that Congresswoman McGiver was out of line. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 10, 2025

"No one is above the law" has been suspended until further notice so the Democrats can defend illegal behavior from their side of the aisle (not to mention the criminal illegals they are fighting to keep in the country).