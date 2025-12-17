Meritless Merrick: Mar-a-Lago Raid Revelations Show Garland Was Not Applying Law Evenly As He Claimed

We learned on Tuesday that the FBI raised objections to raiding President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home back in 2022. They said there wasn’t probable cause that the then-former President broke the law in regard to the handling of classified materials. Posters note this means Biden’s former Attorney General Merrick Garland wasn’t applying the law evenly as he claimed.

Here’s a flashback. (WATCH)

Merrick Garland lied to the country that the Mar-a-Lago raid was evidence of his DOJ “applying the law evenly without fear or favor” — when of course the exact opposite was true.



The same people that cheered this on now cry that Trump is weaponizing the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/qKlpN0pbHD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2025

Of course they did, “amid pressure”.

Right.



Seems like our entire intelligence community was more than willing to do things that served the interests of Biden. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 16, 2025

It sure does. It sounds like there was some ‘weaponization’ going on.

Posters say tyrannical stuff like this is why Democrats can never be allowed to regain power.

See now the anatomy of tyranny .. insurrection, not an accusation, an actual fact.

The bidenites, more than just the incompetence and neglect, Treasonous.

👀😡🤮🤬 — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) December 16, 2025

The thing is — if they win back power in 2028 this is all going to look like child’s play — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2025

God help us if Democrats ever get power again. They have absolutely no morals. — Conscientious Observer 🇺🇸🎸 (@damm35) December 16, 2025

Yeah, we are freaking doomed. If those people get anywhere near power and that includes the midterm elections. — RightJustifiedUSA (@JCinFL868890) December 16, 2025

They will destroy the country to get revenge on Trump.

Commenters say they’re not surprised Garland lied; dishonesty was a feature of the Biden administration. (WATCH)

Merrick Garland…just like every other in the Biden administration…lied a lot. pic.twitter.com/GbIFpLl5t6 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) December 16, 2025

The Biden Administration was the most blatantly CROOKED administration in history. They weaponized the government. — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) December 16, 2025

Was The Biden Administration ever honest about anything ever 🙄 pic.twitter.com/g5PEOIRtQF — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) December 16, 2025

It’s doubtful Biden was even truly the ‘President’ during his last two years in office.

Posters say it’s scary how close we got to Garland being on the Supreme Court. So what happens now?

We must never forget how close Merrick Garland came to sitting on SCOTUS.



Obama sold Garland as a moderate, when in reality Garland is another crazed liberal activist who was posing as a judge.



(And Obama knew exactly what he was doing by nominating him). — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 16, 2025

So glad that guy didn’t get onto Supreme Court. We all dodged a bullet there. — Chris (@updateme_1234) December 16, 2025

Lots of people need to go to prison! — Liberty Chai (@LibertyChai_) December 16, 2025

None of it matter unless people are punished — Mike Oxhard (@dangle888) December 16, 2025

So what...nothing will happen... — DontFedOnMe (@Dontfedonme) December 17, 2025

We always warn about getting one’s hopes up that justice is coming. We’ll only believe it when we see it.

