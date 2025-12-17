Popular Smote: Scott Jennings Zings Bakari Sellers With Truth About Hillary Clinton’s 2016...
Meritless Merrick: Mar-a-Lago Raid Revelations Show Garland Was Not Applying Law Evenly As He Claimed

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:18 AM on December 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

We learned on Tuesday that the FBI raised objections to raiding President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home back in 2022. They said there wasn’t probable cause that the then-former President broke the law in regard to the handling of classified materials. Posters note this means Biden’s former Attorney General Merrick Garland wasn’t applying the law evenly as he claimed.

Here’s a flashback. (WATCH)

It sure does. It sounds like there was some ‘weaponization’ going on.

Posters say tyrannical stuff like this is why Democrats can never be allowed to regain power.

They will destroy the country to get revenge on Trump.

Commenters say they’re not surprised Garland lied; dishonesty was a feature of the Biden administration. (WATCH)

It’s doubtful Biden was even truly the ‘President’ during his last two years in office.

Posters say it’s scary how close we got to Garland being on the Supreme Court. So what happens now?

We always warn about getting one’s hopes up that justice is coming. We’ll only believe it when we see it.

