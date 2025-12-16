FBI Handing Over 'BOMBSHELL' Memos to Congress About Biden's Mar-A-Lago Raid That Could Change EVERYTHING

Before you read this, just let us say, they never thought Donald Trump would be president again.

They never thought they'd get caught.

Boy, were they WRONG:

Wow.



FBI to give Congress bombshell memos warning Biden DOJ didn’t have probable cause to raid Trump home | Just The News https://t.co/0t0fOjov1X — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) December 16, 2025

Hooboy.

From Just the News:

The FBI in summer 2022 raised repeated objections to raiding Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, warning agents did not believe the Biden Justice Department had enough evidence to establish "probable cause" that the then-former president had broken the law in handling classified documents, according to bombshell memos turned over Tuesday to Congress. "WFO [FBI's Washington Field Office] has conducted approximately [Redacted] interviews related to this matter. Very little has been developed related to who might be culpable for mishandling the documents," a June 1, 2022 FBI memo declared. "From the interviews, WFO has gathered information suggesting that there may be additional boxes (presumably of the same type as were sent back to NARA [National Archives] in January) at Mar-a-Lago." "WFO has been drafting a Search Warrant affidavit related to these potential boxes, but has some concerns that the information is single source, has not been corroborated, and may be dated. DOJ CES [Counterintelligence and Export Control Section] opines, however, that the SWs [search warrants] meet the probable cause standard," that memo read. "Based on the records, Mar-a-Lago raid was a miscarriage of justice."

No probable cause.

Miscarriage of justice.

Sounds a lot like lawfare to us.

They went there hoping to use deadly force. — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) December 16, 2025

That is something we had not considered but looking back on what they were willing to do to stop Trump, anything is possible.

When will the arrests begin??? — Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. 🇺🇸 (@BThomas3333) December 16, 2025

We have the same question.

