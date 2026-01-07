Flashback: Here's MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Telling Citizens to Put Their Bodies on the Line

As Twitchy reported earlier, an ICE agent shot and killed a woman who was trying to run him down with her vehicle. The Bulwark's Sam Stein is claiming that the agent shot through the side window when photos clearly show a bullet hole in the windshield. Law professor Jonathan Turley warned Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to hold back on the allegations that it was "bulls**t" that the agent fired in self-defense, as well as to cool down the "ICE is in Minnesota to 'literally kill people'" rhetoric.

It's clear that Frey, along with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, incited violence against ICE, calling them President Trump's "Gestapo." In this flashback video that has aged badly, Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan tells residents to put their bodies on the line because "our neighbors are being disappeared."

🚨 FLASHBACK: Minnesota’s leading Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate urged activists to “put your body on the line” to protest Trump.



Democrats are putting people in danger. pic.twitter.com/kojDMFVEQV — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 7, 2026

How much is this lunatic getting from the radicals? — Kate (@kate_p45) January 7, 2026

Creating martyrs for their cause. — Lori Z Peterson (@Zoc57) January 7, 2026

Because their followers are rewarded, they need to take special care not to agitate them into foolish actions — RadioFreeMinnesota (@WalzisaLiar) January 7, 2026

These people should be in prison. — Sasquatch (@Sasquatcher2) January 7, 2026

Unfortunate for liberals how often the shit they say comes back to haunt them. — Rachel Lane (@Sober_In_Dublin) January 7, 2026

Another person who is responsible for today’s actions 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Cruella_Seville (@Cruella_Seville) January 7, 2026

This isn’t going to age well. — Irene Hinesman (@IreneHinesman) January 7, 2026

Easy to pretend to be a leader of the "cause of the week" but expect other to get their hands dirty with jail and possibly death. Weird thing is the the dumber ones are willing to do it. Why aren't the leaders jumping in front of law enforcement and getting their hands dirty? — Bobbos B CFP (@robert_belyea) January 7, 2026

As I have said many times, they gin up the sheeple. The sheeple pay the price while they sit home safe and sound. — LandOfTheFree (@LifeTheBlue) January 7, 2026

Its their dream come true for people to get killed.



They've been working on it for years. — VMitch🇺🇲 (@VanMitchell60) January 7, 2026

Will this be their George Floyd moment against ICE that they've been so desperately wanting?

Well, one woman lost her life today following that advice. But sure - carry on. — Vive Liber 🇺🇸 (@bank_shot13) January 7, 2026

And now Walz is saying he's going to mobilize the National Guard against ICE, claiming that Minnesota is "at war with our federal government."

They never know when to stop talking. Let ICE do its job. Stop interfering with federal law enforcement. Stop encouraging your citizens to obstruct law enforcement.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

