Flashback: Here's MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Telling Citizens to Put Their Bodies on the Line

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on January 07, 2026
As Twitchy reported earlier, an ICE agent shot and killed a woman who was trying to run him down with her vehicle. The Bulwark's Sam Stein is claiming that the agent shot through the side window when photos clearly show a bullet hole in the windshield. Law professor Jonathan Turley warned Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to hold back on the allegations that it was "bulls**t" that the agent fired in self-defense, as well as to cool down the "ICE is in Minnesota to 'literally kill people'" rhetoric.

It's clear that Frey, along with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, incited violence against ICE, calling them President Trump's "Gestapo." In this flashback video that has aged badly, Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan tells residents to put their bodies on the line because "our neighbors are being disappeared."

Will this be their George Floyd moment against ICE that they've been so desperately wanting?

And now Walz is saying he's going to mobilize the National Guard against ICE, claiming that Minnesota is "at war with our federal government."

They never know when to stop talking. Let ICE do its job. Stop interfering with federal law enforcement. Stop encouraging your citizens to obstruct law enforcement.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

