Well, Well, WELL ... Newsom Has DAMNING Connection to 2 of the 5 'Turtle Liberation' Bombing Suspects

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:06 AM on December 16, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

As Twitchy readers know, a bunch of pro-Hamas, anti-government, domestic terrorist psychos were plotting to set off multiple bombs in CA on New Year's Eve. 

From Twitchy:

At least that is the claim that is made by a pro-Hamas, anti-government, radical domestic terrorist group known as the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF).

And the group believes in their twisted ideology so fervently that they were planning a huge mass casualty event in Los Angeles for New Year's Eve. 

Thanks to Kash Patel and Dan Bongino's FBI, however, Angelenos (and the rest of us Turtle Island occupiers) will hopefully be able to ring in the new year peacefully, while the only thing several of these violent extremists will be occupying is a prison cell.

Scary stuff.

Andy Ngô had more info as well:

Post continues:

... and identifies as a female. His social media is filled with posts calling for the m—rder of people he labels as "fascists." 

Authorities say the Turtle Island Liberation Front, a far-left communist "decolonization" terror group, planned to blow up ICE agents and locations with homemade bombs. Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30; Zachary Aaron Page (trans), 32; Tina Lai, 41; and Dante Gaffield, 24, are the other comrades arrested in Los Angeles after they were caught allegedly traveling to the desert to test their explosives. 

Legnon is an ex-Marine and a former cop.

Yeah, these people are dangerous and nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Oh, and as for the Newsom connection:

Post continues:

... digital director for California Governor Gavin Newsom, a role she has held since around June 2024, leading a small team of three that handles graphic design, social media strategy, and rapid-response content across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Threads, TikTok, and Bluesky. 

She is directly responsible for managing and overseeing Newsom's social media presence.

Gosh, golly, gee - that's disconcerting.

============================================================

