Woman Who Married Her Bro LIED?! No Way! About Ilhan Omar's Claim ICE Pulled Her Son Over? Yeah... No

As Twitchy readers know, Tim Walz was on X yesterday, accusing ICE of racially profiling and targeting Ilhan Omar's son when they pulled him over. He went so far as to claim the young man was not breaking the law ... although we later found out he was speeding.

Advertisement

Gosh, last time we checked, speeding was against the law.

Anywho ...

Even when we wrote it, things didn't feel right beyond even the blatant lie from Walz. Does ICE really pull people over for speeding?

See, we think sometimes.

Turns out this whole thing was a damn lie. We know, you're shocked that someone who would lie about marrying her brother would lie about such a thing for political points but here we are.

Ahem.

EXCLUSIVE: Officials ⁦@ICEgov⁩ tell @NEWSMAX the agency has no record of stopping a car driven by the son of ⁦⁦@Ilhan⁩, as the congresswoman claimed. Acting Director Lyons called the charge a “ridiculous effort to unfairly demonize our law enforcement officers.” pic.twitter.com/x5EwGHvkrF — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) December 16, 2025

We're SHOCKED!

I’m shocked that the person who married her brother would lie. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 16, 2025

So NOW Dems are conflating ALL law enforcement with ICE so they can again justify their lawbreaking by triggering crazies with their lies. Keeping targets on the backs of those enforcing our laws in all capacities — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) December 16, 2025

Conflating or straight-up lying.

Maybe both.

Scratch that ...

Definitely BOTH.

============================================================

Related:

IsLaMoPhObIA! AOC Literally Just Turned Into the Most Famous Norm MacDonald Joke of All and LOL-HOOBOY

Tim Walz Says RACIST ICE Targeted Ilhan Omar's LAW-ABIDING Son By Pulling Him Over, Just 1 Big Problem

Tara Palmeri Claims President Whose Cabinet Is 1/3 Women Does Not Value Women

NEW Evidence Shows Obama's DOJ (Including James Comey) Did Some HEAVY Lifting to Protect Hillary Clinton

WOW: John Kennedy Reads From MN AG's Office Internal Memo About WHY They Didn't Stop Somali Fraud (VID)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!