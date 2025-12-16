IsLaMoPhObIA! AOC Literally Just Turned Into the Most Famous Norm MacDonald Joke of...
Woman Who Married Her Bro LIED?! No Way! About Ilhan Omar's Claim ICE Pulled Her Son Over? Yeah... No

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on December 16, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Twitchy readers know, Tim Walz was on X yesterday, accusing ICE of racially profiling and targeting Ilhan Omar's son when they pulled him over. He went so far as to claim the young man was not breaking the law ... although we later found out he was speeding.

Gosh, last time we checked, speeding was against the law.

Anywho ...

Even when we wrote it, things didn't feel right beyond even the blatant lie from Walz. Does ICE really pull people over for speeding?

See, we think sometimes.

Turns out this whole thing was a damn lie. We know, you're shocked that someone who would lie about marrying her brother would lie about such a thing for political points but here we are.

Ahem.

We're SHOCKED!

IsLaMoPhObIA! AOC Literally Just Turned Into the Most Famous Norm MacDonald Joke of All and LOL-HOOBOY
Sam J.
Conflating or straight-up lying.

Maybe both.

Scratch that ...

Definitely BOTH.

