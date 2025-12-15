Tim Walz Says RACIST ICE Targeted Ilhan Omar's LAW-ABIDING Son By Pulling Him Over, Just 1 Big Problem

Tim Walz claims ICE targeted Ilhan Omar's son when they pulled him over because he was following the law and stuff.

No, really.

Look at this:

Congresswoman Omar’s son was pulled over by ICE while he was following the law, on his way home from Target.



This isn’t a targeted operation to find violent criminals, it’s racial profiling. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 15, 2025

Racial profiling.

For real, bro?

There's just one big problem with Walz's claim:

Omar's son was pulled over for speeding...



...which is a crime — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 15, 2025

Right? If he was speeding he was not following the law.

He was in fact, breaking the law.

Womp womp womp womp, Timmy.

Pulling over drivers for speeding is racist?



You’re doing great, Tim. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 15, 2025

Sooo… he was speeding? Lol how racist! — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) December 15, 2025

Woof.

Democrats are allergic to taking responsibility for their actions, like speeding. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) December 15, 2025

Since when is speeding following the law ? — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) December 15, 2025

Since it was Omar's son who did it, duh.

According to the woman who claimed she didn’t marry her brother this totally happened. — No more mean tweets 📟 (@AndrewDeikel) December 15, 2025

We see what they did here.

And fin.

