Tim Walz Says RACIST ICE Targeted Ilhan Omar's LAW-ABIDING Son By Pulling Him Over, Just 1 Big Problem

Tim Walz claims ICE targeted Ilhan Omar's son when they pulled him over because he was following the law and stuff.
No, really.
Look at this:
Congresswoman Omar’s son was pulled over by ICE while he was following the law, on his way home from Target.— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 15, 2025
This isn’t a targeted operation to find violent criminals, it’s racial profiling.
Racial profiling.
For real, bro?
There's just one big problem with Walz's claim:
Omar's son was pulled over for speeding...— Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 15, 2025
...which is a crime
Right? If he was speeding he was not following the law.
He was in fact, breaking the law.
Womp womp womp womp, Timmy.
Pulling over drivers for speeding is racist?— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 15, 2025
You’re doing great, Tim.
Sooo… he was speeding? Lol how racist!— Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) December 15, 2025
Woof.
Democrats are allergic to taking responsibility for their actions, like speeding.— Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) December 15, 2025
Since when is speeding following the law ?— 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) December 15, 2025
Since it was Omar's son who did it, duh.
According to the woman who claimed she didn’t marry her brother this totally happened.— No more mean tweets 📟 (@AndrewDeikel) December 15, 2025
We see what they did here.
December 15, 2025
Recommended
And fin.
============================================================
Related:
Tara Palmeri Claims President Whose Cabinet Is 1/3 Women Does Not Value Women
NEW Evidence Shows Obama's DOJ (Including James Comey) Did Some HEAVY Lifting to Protect Hillary Clinton
WOW: John Kennedy Reads From MN AG's Office Internal Memo About WHY They Didn't Stop Somali Fraud (VID)
Wajahat Ali Rages at The New York Times for Being HONEST About Bondi Beach and 'Globalizing the Intifada'
Side-by-Side Screenshots Show the Difference Between the Evil Right and Tolerant Left After Someone Dies
============================================================
Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and corruption.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member