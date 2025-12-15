No Lessons Learned: Kamala Harris Reportedly Prepping for Another Expensive, Failed Presid...
Tim Walz Says RACIST ICE Targeted Ilhan Omar's LAW-ABIDING Son By Pulling Him Over, Just 1 Big Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 5:22 PM on December 15, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Tim Walz claims ICE targeted Ilhan Omar's son when they pulled him over because he was following the law and stuff.

No, really.

Look at this:

Racial profiling.

For real, bro?

There's just one big problem with Walz's claim:

Right? If he was speeding he was not following the law.

He was in fact, breaking the law.

Womp womp womp womp, Timmy.

Woof.

Since it was Omar's son who did it, duh.

We see what they did here.

