Wajahat Ali Rages at The New York Times for Being HONEST About Bondi Beach and 'Globalizing the Intifada'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on December 15, 2025
Twitchy

You can always tell when our pals on the Left can't deal with the truth.

Look no further than Wajahat Ali's reaction to The New York Times (WE KNOW, RIGHT?!) being honest about Bondi Beach and Globalizing the Intifada:

We really were shocked to see the NYT, of all typically Lefty rags, calling the terrorism we saw in Australia what it really was. On that note, we weren't at all surprised to see Ali whining about it.

Good question.

Oooh, WajaHATE ... not bad.

Funny how he finds some inconvenient-to-his-narrative facts 'hateful'.

We're not exactly seeing much sympathy for Ali or his outrage.

*cough cough*

How DARE they?!

============================================================

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

