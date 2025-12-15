Wajahat Ali Rages at The New York Times for Being HONEST About Bondi Beach and 'Globalizing the Intifada'

You can always tell when our pals on the Left can't deal with the truth.

Look no further than Wajahat Ali's reaction to The New York Times (WE KNOW, RIGHT?!) being honest about Bondi Beach and Globalizing the Intifada:

Advertisement

Why would the NYT publish such hateful garbage? Why elevate this man with a history of writing anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian hate?



Stephens is using a tragedy to promote extremism, hate, and justify Israel's genocide. pic.twitter.com/Jsp3vioLF4 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 14, 2025

We really were shocked to see the NYT, of all typically Lefty rags, calling the terrorism we saw in Australia what it really was. On that note, we weren't at all surprised to see Ali whining about it.

Because they decided to finally publish something truthful? Open your eyes: this is what “Globalize the Intifada” means. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) December 15, 2025

What did you think “Globalize the Intifada” meant? Vibes? Essays? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) December 15, 2025

Good question.

What do you think that phrase means, WajaHATE? pic.twitter.com/RxwqNZvKWw — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) December 15, 2025

Oooh, WajaHATE ... not bad.

Funny how he finds some inconvenient-to-his-narrative facts 'hateful'.

We're not exactly seeing much sympathy for Ali or his outrage.

Have you looked in the mirror lately? — Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) December 15, 2025

*cough cough*

Because it’s true. This is exactly what globalize the intifada means.



You used to break bread with us. Stop, this hurts us. — Carly Pildis (@CarlyPildis) December 15, 2025

Translation: Why would the NYT publish the truth? https://t.co/fvwreYm2XL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 15, 2025

How DARE they?!

============================================================

Related:

Side-by-Side Screenshots Show the Difference Between the Evil Right and Tolerant Left After Someone Dies

Jeremy London Warns That MAGA Will Cheer Reiner's Death, Trips SPECTACULARLY on His Own Charlie Kirk Post

Krystal Ball Says It's a GOOD THING That There Are Fewer White Peeps, Posting From Her Very White Neighborhood

Seems IMPORTANT: Brown Classroom Where Gunman Opened Fire Belongs to THIS Teacher Teaching THESE Subjects

Liz Warren ALREADY Exploiting Brown Shooting to Push Gun Control and Dana Loesch Ain't HAVIN' Any of It

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!