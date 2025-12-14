VIP
Liz Warren ALREADY Exploiting Brown Shooting to Push Gun Control and Dana Loesch Ain't HAVIN' Any of It

Sam J. | 11:35 AM on December 14, 2025
Like clockwork, there's a horrific shooting and just hours later, Democrats are front and center to exploit the situation to once again blame the guns and and push for more gun control. 

Because, as we all know, criminals and terrorists totally obey gun laws.

See what we mean? We're not even sure who the gunman is (although we know he yelled 'something' when he started shooting), and Liz is on X babbling about gun violence.

What will she do when she figures out this was terrorism? Continue blaming the guns?

Dana Loesch ain't havin' none of it:

Tell us more about how MORE gun laws are the solution since this happened in a state with some of the strictest laws in the country.

Because bad people who do bad things know people have nothing to defend themselves with in a gun-free zone. Fascinating how you don't hear about these things happening in states like Wyoming.

Gotta keep those gun-control lobbyists happy.

