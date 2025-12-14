Liz Warren ALREADY Exploiting Brown Shooting to Push Gun Control and Dana Loesch Ain't HAVIN' Any of It

Like clockwork, there's a horrific shooting and just hours later, Democrats are front and center to exploit the situation to once again blame the guns and and push for more gun control.

Advertisement

Because, as we all know, criminals and terrorists totally obey gun laws.

The deadly shooting at Brown University is horrific. Students should be able to learn in peace, not fear gun violence. My heart goes out to the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Providence community. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 14, 2025

See what we mean? We're not even sure who the gunman is (although we know he yelled 'something' when he started shooting), and Liz is on X babbling about gun violence.

What will she do when she figures out this was terrorism? Continue blaming the guns?

Dana Loesch ain't havin' none of it:

Brown University banned guns. Rhode Island has some of the strictest gun control in the nation (AWB, mag restriction, et al). Why didn’t the laws you support, the laws that make innocents completely defenseless, work? https://t.co/J4zzRGv8qR — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 14, 2025

Tell us more about how MORE gun laws are the solution since this happened in a state with some of the strictest laws in the country.

Gun free zones are still the most likely places to get shot 😭 — Sharp stick in the eye (@cary_casada) December 14, 2025

Because bad people who do bad things know people have nothing to defend themselves with in a gun-free zone. Fascinating how you don't hear about these things happening in states like Wyoming.

It’s almost as if criminals don’t abide by rules. They just don’t grasp this concept for some reason. — Frank J McCall (@RealFrankJMcCa1) December 14, 2025

Gotta keep those gun-control lobbyists happy.

============================================================

Related:

Rashida Tlaib Claims Congress Has ALL THE MONEY to Feed and Give FREE Healthcare to Everyone and YEAH No

Newsom Press Office Troll's Sexist, Racist Nicki Minaj Dig Shows How Dems Trash Black Women Who Disagree

FOILED AGAIN! Dems Drop What They Call a 'Disturbing Pic' of Trump From Epstein Estate... Just 1 Problem

BAWK-BAWK! American Journo Who Fled to Paris Says He'd Come Back if Not for Scary Women With Guns (Watch)

'No One Likes a Snowflake': Katie Miller BODIES Dan Goldman for Crying Over 'Rachel' Levine's Deadnaming

We Just HAD to Share the Biggest, Most BAIT-IEST, Engagement-Farming Post From a Lefty, Maybe EVER

WATCH Democrats' Face As NY Voter RIPS Into Her for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare (Video)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!