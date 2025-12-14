Rashida Tlaib Claims Congress Has ALL THE MONEY to Feed and Give FREE Healthcare to Everyone and YEAH No

Imagine being a Congressperson who doesn't understand that the government can't give something to someone without taking it from someone else first.

On that note, imagine people who would elect a woman like Rashida Tlaib who has no idea how government works.

C'mon, Dearborn. Wake TF up.

Maybe if they watch this ...

Congress has the money and the power to feed every family, house every neighbor, and guarantee health care for every single person but instead, my colleagues choose to line their own pockets by supporting endless war. Our communities deserve better. pic.twitter.com/ujL9gZwl07 — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) December 12, 2025

Congress doesn't have any money.

The people do. We pay for everything.

Maybe she should move to Palestine? She'd clearly fit in better there ...

Who’s money does Congress have? It’s the people’s money you dumb terrorist.

It’s OUR money. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) December 13, 2025

From the magical money fairy who picks it from the magical money tree. Duh.

Free Palestine, amirite? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 13, 2025

Heh. And THERE it is.

Congress doesn't generate revenue. You SPEND it.

Not. Your. Money. — Oh!Snap! 📷 🇺🇸 🐾 🐊 (@BlueCollie43) December 14, 2025

Commie saying the quiet part out loud. — Eric Krause 🇺🇸 (@ericbkrause) December 13, 2025

Clearly it doesn't matter; commies keep electing them.

Congress doesn’t have a dime without taking it from a taxpayer. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) December 13, 2025

Seeing a theme here.

GorT: 1. Congress "has" zero money. It's our money, not Co gress'



2. Are you accusing your colleagues of taking taxpayer funds for their own personal benefit? https://t.co/e7UTFxgFWd — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 13, 2025

Hrm.

Now you know why we’re 38 trillion in debt folks. https://t.co/G7PvujUGdP — Fred 🇺🇸 (@fredrick_d31586) December 14, 2025

And that's all she wrote!

