Rashida Tlaib Claims Congress Has ALL THE MONEY to Feed and Give FREE Healthcare to Everyone and YEAH No

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on December 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Imagine being a Congressperson who doesn't understand that the government can't give something to someone without taking it from someone else first. 

On that note, imagine people who would elect a woman like Rashida Tlaib who has no idea how government works.

C'mon, Dearborn. Wake TF up.

Maybe if they watch this ... 

Congress doesn't have any money. 

The people do. We pay for everything.

Maybe she should move to Palestine? She'd clearly fit in better there ...

From the magical money fairy who picks it from the magical money tree. Duh.

Heh. And THERE it is.

Clearly it doesn't matter; commies keep electing them.

Seeing a theme here.

