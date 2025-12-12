VIP
We Just HAD to Share the Biggest Most BAIT-IEST, Engagement-Farming Post From a...
What the US Attorney Investigating MASSIVE Minn. Fraud Told CBS News Should Make...
Rep. Brad Knott on Somali Fraud, Illegal Immigration, Affordability, & 2026 | It's...
WATCH Democrat's Face As NY Voter RIPS Into Her for Lying About Illegals...
CNN Host Interrupts As Journo Drops Truth Bombs About Congressional Hearings and the...
KC Mayor's Memo Explaining Why He's Deliberately Removing Christ From Christmas Is LEAKED...
VIP
Wait, Biden, Harris and Mayorkas Let HOW MANY Known or Suspected Terrorists Into...
Nick Freitas' Straight-FIRE Post Takes Candace Owens APART Point By POINT for Attacks...
Greg Gutfeld Asks How a Columnist Could Put These Sentences Together 'and Not...
Newsom Press Account Had NO IDEA the Hell They Would Unleash Trolling Elon...
Newsom’s Trans Godson Who's Actually a Girl: 33-Year-Old Nepo-Baby Heir Becomes Gavin’s La...
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox: 'Why Won’t Everyone Just Get Along?' The GOP: Because...
Dem. Congresspersons Argue in a Brief That the Supreme Court Should End Women’s...
SICK: Rep. Johnson (D-TX) Says Soldiers Shot in Head Because People Are Channeling...

'No One Likes a Snowflake': Katie Miller BODIES Dan Goldman for Crying Over 'Rachel' Levine's Deadnaming

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on December 12, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

Trump's HHS used Richard Levine's real name on his official portrait, illustrating that they are indeed done playing the 'men can be women' game that Biden and Democrats pushed for four years. Levine can call himself whatever he wants, but ultimately, he's a man.

Advertisement

Not a woman.

And no amount of calling reality 'deadnaming' will change that. 

Sorry, not sorry, Daniel Goldman:

Post continues:

... completely unacceptable.

You know what's really bigoted, cruel, and completely unacceptable? Allowing mentally ill men to call themselves women while they invade women's private spaces and sports, so Goldman will have to forgive us if we don't feel overly sorry for Levine.

Katie Miller said it better:

See? What she said.

The rest of X was less than impressed by Goldman's whining as well.

Recommended

WATCH Democrat's Face As NY Voter RIPS Into Her for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare (Video)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, you don't often hear the word 'honorable' when people talk about this Leving guy.

Americans are done with this nonsense. 

Move on, Dan.

============================================================

Related:

We Just HAD to Share the Biggest, Most BAIT-IEST, Engagement-Farming Post From a Lefty, Maybe EVER

WATCH Democrats' Face As NY Voter RIPS Into Her for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare (Video)

KC Mayor's Memo Explaining Why He's Deliberately Removing Christ From Christmas Is LEAKED and HOOBOY

Nick Freitas' Straight-FIRE Post Takes Candace Owens APART Point By POINT for Attacks on Erika Kirk/TPUSA

BOOM Goes the Dynamite: Elon Musk ENDS Newsom Press Office for Cruel Post About His Mentally Ill/Woke Son

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS MENTAL HEALTH TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH Democrat's Face As NY Voter RIPS Into Her for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare (Video)
Sam J.
What the US Attorney Investigating MASSIVE Minn. Fraud Told CBS News Should Make Tim Walz Nervous
Doug P.
KC Mayor's Memo Explaining Why He's Deliberately Removing Christ From Christmas Is LEAKED and HOOBOY
Sam J.
CNN Host Interrupts As Journo Drops Truth Bombs About Congressional Hearings and the Lib Media
Doug P.
Newsom Press Account Had NO IDEA the Hell They Would Unleash Trolling Elon Musk With His Mentally Ill Son
Sam J.
Greg Gutfeld Asks How a Columnist Could Put These Sentences Together 'and Not Realize Their Own Idiocy'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH Democrat's Face As NY Voter RIPS Into Her for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare (Video) Sam J.
Advertisement