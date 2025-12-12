'No One Likes a Snowflake': Katie Miller BODIES Dan Goldman for Crying Over 'Rachel' Levine's Deadnaming

Trump's HHS used Richard Levine's real name on his official portrait, illustrating that they are indeed done playing the 'men can be women' game that Biden and Democrats pushed for four years. Levine can call himself whatever he wants, but ultimately, he's a man.

Advertisement

Not a woman.

And no amount of calling reality 'deadnaming' will change that.

Sorry, not sorry, Daniel Goldman:

Deadnaming a former Assistant Secretary of HHS and selfless public servant on her official portrait is an act of cruelty and a clear violation of basic dignity.



Admiral Levine served this country honorably. Targeting her, and all trans Americans, is bigoted, cruel, and… — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) December 11, 2025

Post continues:

... completely unacceptable.

You know what's really bigoted, cruel, and completely unacceptable? Allowing mentally ill men to call themselves women while they invade women's private spaces and sports, so Goldman will have to forgive us if we don't feel overly sorry for Levine.

Katie Miller said it better:

He’s a man in a dress who needs mental help.



No one likes a snowflake, Dan. https://t.co/LEAu5VvdTJ — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 12, 2025

See? What she said.

The rest of X was less than impressed by Goldman's whining as well.

RICHARD Levine moved Covid patients into nursing homes, but not before he moved his mother out of one.



There is nothing "honorable" about that, Nepo Baby.



That's criminal and disgraceful.



But you know all about being a disgrace. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) December 12, 2025

Yeah, you don't often hear the word 'honorable' when people talk about this Leving guy.

He should have thought of that when he transitioned. Not everyone is going to rubber stamp his mental illness. — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) December 12, 2025

Americans are done with this nonsense.

Move on, Dan.

============================================================

Related:

We Just HAD to Share the Biggest, Most BAIT-IEST, Engagement-Farming Post From a Lefty, Maybe EVER

WATCH Democrats' Face As NY Voter RIPS Into Her for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare (Video)

KC Mayor's Memo Explaining Why He's Deliberately Removing Christ From Christmas Is LEAKED and HOOBOY

Nick Freitas' Straight-FIRE Post Takes Candace Owens APART Point By POINT for Attacks on Erika Kirk/TPUSA

BOOM Goes the Dynamite: Elon Musk ENDS Newsom Press Office for Cruel Post About His Mentally Ill/Woke Son

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!