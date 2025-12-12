BOOM Goes the Dynamite: Elon Musk ENDS Newsom Press Office for Cruel Post About His Mentally Ill/Woke Son

It takes someone really, really, really low to use one's mentally ill child to hurt them. Still, then again, we are dealing with Governor Newsom and his broken, hateful, thin-skinned, troll press office account run by whack-job haters, so we're not exactly surprised they'd go after Elon Musk by exploiting his son, who thinks he's a girl.

Advertisement

This is who they are, dear reader.

And who they've always been.

Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon. https://t.co/HeJIm5fJMS — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 11, 2025

Pretty low blow, right?

Just ugliness.

You know, they sat around doing that weird finger-clap thing Lefties do because real clapping triggers them or something.

Elon Musk fired back, and it's glorious:

I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers.



My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2025

And we imagine Xavier loves his dad as well.

It’s sad they took your kiddo and parade it in front of your face. Apologies brother. — Santa Decides (@SantaDecides) December 12, 2025

Low blow from a governor. Instead of governing, he’s sniping at someone’s family. Weak.



Gavin Newsom can’t fix crime, homelessness, or affordability so he’s out here taking cheap shots at families. That tells you everything you need to know about this SCUM. — Sheri Unfiltered™ (@FFT1776) December 12, 2025

Yeah, he sucks.

You think he'd be more worried about the condition of his own state, but no, he and his crap press office team would rather troll Elon Musk on X. Oh, and of course, exploit his mentally ill son as well.

When a-holes show you who they really are, believe them.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings BODIES 'Woke A**hole' Gavin Newsom for Posting AI Video of Trump Admin Getting Arrested

ThIs Is ImPoRtAnT! Chris Murphy ACCIDENTALLY Blames Biden for Rising Costs By Sharing 'Unfortunate' Graph

Oh, HONEY ... NO: X VICIOUSLY Reminds Marjorie Taylor Greene That Sucking Up to Code Pink Is a BAD Look

ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ... and Marrying Her Bro

FCC Chair Brings Receipts DEBUNKING Brian Stelter's LAME Story About Trump Infringing on the 1st Amdt.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!