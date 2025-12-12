Greg Gutfeld Asks How a Columnist Could Put These Sentences Together 'and Not...
Newsom’s Trans Godson Who's Actually a Girl: 33-Year-Old Nepo-Baby Heir Becomes Gavin’s La...
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox: 'Why Won’t Everyone Just Get Along?' The GOP: Because...
Dem. Congresspersons Argue in a Brief That the Supreme Court Should End Women’s...
SICK: Rep. Johnson (D-TX) Says Soldiers Shot in Head Because People Are Channeling...
Scott Jennings: Ruthless Dems Aim to Destroy Weak Republicans After Indiana Redistricting...
Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Impose ‘Ethics Guidelines’ on Supreme Court Justices If Elect...
Gov. Wes Moore’s Doctoral Thesis Is Missing and No One Can Find It
University Launches Program to End the ‘Whiteness Pandemic’
Colorado Conservatives Receive Cards Mocking Charlie Kirk and Containing Empty Packets of...
VIP
Churches Get Creative With Their Anti-ICE Nativity Scenes
Author Hears a Lot of Canadians Are Canceling Their Trips to the US
Gavin Newsom Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Free Healthcare for Illegals...
Senator Says If Pete Hegseth Just Wants to Blow S**t Up He Should...

BOOM Goes the Dynamite: Elon Musk ENDS Newsom Press Office for Cruel Post About His Mentally Ill/Woke Son

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on December 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It takes someone really, really, really low to use one's mentally ill child to hurt them. Still, then again, we are dealing with Governor Newsom and his broken, hateful, thin-skinned, troll press office account run by whack-job haters, so we're not exactly surprised they'd go after Elon Musk by exploiting his son, who thinks he's a girl.

Advertisement

This is who they are, dear reader.

And who they've always been.

Pretty low blow, right? 

Just ugliness. 

You know, they sat around doing that weird finger-clap thing Lefties do because real clapping triggers them or something.

Elon Musk fired back, and it's glorious:

And we imagine Xavier loves his dad as well.

Yeah, he sucks.

Recommended

Dem. Congresspersons Argue in a Brief That the Supreme Court Should End Women’s Sports (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

You think he'd be more worried about the condition of his own state, but no, he and his crap press office team would rather troll Elon Musk on X. Oh, and of course, exploit his mentally ill son as well.

When a-holes show you who they really are, believe them.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings BODIES 'Woke A**hole' Gavin Newsom for Posting AI Video of Trump Admin Getting Arrested

ThIs Is ImPoRtAnT! Chris Murphy ACCIDENTALLY Blames Biden for Rising Costs By Sharing 'Unfortunate' Graph

Oh, HONEY ... NO: X VICIOUSLY Reminds Marjorie Taylor Greene That Sucking Up to Code Pink Is a BAD Look

ShipWreckedCrew Shares DAMNING History Lesson on Ilhan Omar's Move to the U.S. ... and Marrying Her Bro

FCC Chair Brings Receipts DEBUNKING Brian Stelter's LAME Story About Trump Infringing on the 1st Amdt.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

ELON MUSK GAVIN NEWSOM MENTAL HEALTH WOKE LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem. Congresspersons Argue in a Brief That the Supreme Court Should End Women’s Sports (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Greg Gutfeld Asks How a Columnist Could Put These Sentences Together 'and Not Realize Their Own Idiocy'
Doug P.
Gov. Wes Moore’s Doctoral Thesis Is Missing and No One Can Find It
Brett T.
Newsom’s Trans Godson Who's Actually a Girl: 33-Year-Old Nepo-Baby Heir Becomes Gavin’s Latest Credential
justmindy
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox: 'Why Won’t Everyone Just Get Along?' The GOP: Because the Left Hates Us
justmindy
SICK: Rep. Johnson (D-TX) Says Soldiers Shot in Head Because People Are Channeling Their Frustration
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dem. Congresspersons Argue in a Brief That the Supreme Court Should End Women’s Sports (A Deep Dive) Aaron Walker
Advertisement