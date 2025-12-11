Scott Jennings BODIES 'Woke A**hole' Gavin Newsom for Posting AI Video of Trump Admin Getting Arrested

Kristi Noem Hammers Dem Rep Who Called Nat'l Guard Attack in DC an...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on December 11, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Before we even get into the meat of this piece, please keep in mind that Gavin Newsom wanted to outlaw posting AI videos. 

Guess he's ok with them now.

After what we just witnessed here in Virginia, we get why Newsom thinks this will work. Democrats have proven they will completely throw away a thriving economy and a government focused on sticking to a budget if it means they can somehow hurt Trump, even though we all know it doesn't hurt Trump.

It hurts the state.

Abigail Spanberger will have destroyed the gains Youngkin made within six months. Count on it.

Sorry, we digress.

Long story short, Newsom knows this sort of idiocy works on his base. Scott Jennings gets it:

Bingo.

Democrats don't care about anything other than revenge.

Others had some words to share with Gav about his video:

No offense to absolute idiots reading this post.

Peter Navarro went OFF:

Bingo.

Ooh ooh, we do!

Newsom is such an embarrassment, although, if we're being fair, compared to the Democrats who want to replace him, like Katie Porter and Eric Swalwell ... 

Ahem.

