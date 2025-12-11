Scott Jennings BODIES 'Woke A**hole' Gavin Newsom for Posting AI Video of Trump Admin Getting Arrested

Before we even get into the meat of this piece, please keep in mind that Gavin Newsom wanted to outlaw posting AI videos.

Guess he's ok with them now.

After what we just witnessed here in Virginia, we get why Newsom thinks this will work. Democrats have proven they will completely throw away a thriving economy and a government focused on sticking to a budget if it means they can somehow hurt Trump, even though we all know it doesn't hurt Trump.

It hurts the state.

Abigail Spanberger will have destroyed the gains Youngkin made within six months. Count on it.

Sorry, we digress.

Long story short, Newsom knows this sort of idiocy works on his base. Scott Jennings gets it:

This is what it will take to win the Dem nomination in 2028 - nothing short of promising to jail Trump and every appointee will do. https://t.co/FkBwCpX5XR — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 11, 2025

Bingo.

Democrats don't care about anything other than revenge.

Others had some words to share with Gav about his video:

What an absolute idiot you are @GavinNewsom https://t.co/JNfDRomnAI — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 11, 2025

No offense to absolute idiots reading this post.

Peter Navarro went OFF:

I went to prison, defending the constitution because of woke assholes like you who Weaponized our justice system. This isn’t close to funny. All you are doing is inciting more violence. https://t.co/d3CtmXLiLe — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) December 11, 2025

Bingo.

Remember when Gavin was so excited about trying to outlaw political 'deep fakes' https://t.co/7bJ8zjEDiM pic.twitter.com/QW63Q9rVeJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 11, 2025

Ooh ooh, we do!

Fun fact: Gavin Newsom tried to pass a law that made it illegal to post political AI videos. The very thing he’s doing now.



Rules for thee but not for me. https://t.co/8UcOrm7Vy6 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 11, 2025

Newsom is such an embarrassment, although, if we're being fair, compared to the Democrats who want to replace him, like Katie Porter and Eric Swalwell ...

Ahem.

