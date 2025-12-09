'Widows SMILE': Mary Katharine Ham Drops NASTY Grief-Scold Going After Erika Kirk With 1 'Helpful' Post

Whoever started this new 'grief scolding' push with Erika Kirk really should look in the mirror because what they have created with whispers and ugly gossip is a poison not only on the Left, but on the supposed Right. There is no one way for a human being to grieve, especially after they lose a spouse, which many believe is the hardest loss of all. Apparently, since Erika isn't sitting in her home sobbing day in and day out, looking unkempt and slowly moving toward poverty, she's not 'widowing' correctly.

Advertisement

Whatever the Hell that means.

All we can assume is these people are fortunate to have never experienced grief like this, because truly, if you have, you wouldn't make comments like this one:

OH NO, Erika is smiling in a picture taken at a fundraiser.

The nerve of her not sobbing in that picture, clearly, she's not grieving Charlie enough.

You know the face you make when someone says something so stupid or ugly you're not sure if the account spewing it is a parody? Yeah, we just made that same face.

A widow herself, Mary Katharine Ham posted this about grief:

Widows smile. Widows function. Widows raise their children and work jobs. Widows read the Bible and pray and have dark moments behind closed doors, often shielding other people from them. Hope this helps. pic.twitter.com/PZ6CqYbU5f — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 8, 2025

Hope this helps.

Love that.

Others were also very 'helpful':

What a hateful thing to say. I hope you never have to experience what she has. If you do, I hope you remember this tweet.



There is no RIGHT way to navigate grief. May you be judged one day as you’ve judged her.



God awful. — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) December 9, 2025

You are the epitome of a horrible person.



You will never suffer a loss like this as a public figure charged with carrying on your husband’s legacy & shepherding the organization that was his life’s legacy. Maybe shut up. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 9, 2025

That’s me on the left, 6 weeks after my youngest son died. I showed up to a close friend’s 50th birthday celebration before going to a funeral for my daughter-in-law’s great grandmother. Am I the epitome of grief, too? You must live a very sad life to judge anyone’s grief. How… pic.twitter.com/ZzmSGxtCOt — Greg’s Mom Forever (@CaliGal4Ever) December 9, 2025

How long before she allowed to smile and experience joy again, without you insufferable twats trying to max out your twitter earnings off it? What a garbage human you are. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) December 9, 2025

Right? Like, what is the exact timetable here that is acceptable for her to start smiling again?

What exactly does proper mourning look like? I didn’t get the handbook when my husband passed. I have pictures of myself laughing at his wake the night before his funeral. There are no cameras in my room at night when i feel the loss and I’m all alone. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) December 9, 2025

Repent — Megan Basham (@megbasham) December 9, 2025

Seems like good advice.

You are blessed to not yet have experienced deep loss and its grief, or you would know how wrong you are.



Count your blessings today!



Life gives us each things to grieve eventually, and that’s how many of us already know how wrong and blessed you are. — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) December 8, 2025

You're the kind of person who brags about being conservative but secretly votes for the Marxist lesbian. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) December 9, 2025

Advertisement

Oooh, low blow.

What the hell is wrong with you? — He's dead, Jim🖖🏼 (@JVinDC) December 9, 2025

Fair question.

============================================================

Related:

As Democrats Pretend to Care About Affordability Trump Is Actually Getting It DONE

DELICIOUS: Poll Showing Trump's Poll Numbers Versus Obama Versus George W. Bush Is PISSING Lefties Off

Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Claims She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother In Rush to 'Get Him Papers'

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! CAIR Terrorists Lash Out at Gov. Ron DeSantis for Laughing at Their Lawsuit and HOOBOY

Patty Murray Rants at DHS/Tricia McLaughlin for Making Her Look Dumb Defending Illegal Who Got 'Run Over'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!