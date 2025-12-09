FCC Chair Brings Receipts DEBUNKING Brian Stelter's LAME Story About Trump Infringing on...
'Widows SMILE': Mary Katharine Ham Drops NASTY Grief-Scold Going After Erika Kirk With 1 'Helpful' Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on December 09, 2025
ImgFlip

Whoever started this new 'grief scolding' push with Erika Kirk really should look in the mirror because what they have created with whispers and ugly gossip is a poison not only on the Left, but on the supposed Right. There is no one way for a human being to grieve, especially after they lose a spouse, which many believe is the hardest loss of all. Apparently, since Erika isn't sitting in her home sobbing day in and day out, looking unkempt and slowly moving toward poverty, she's not 'widowing' correctly.

Whatever the Hell that means.

All we can assume is these people are fortunate to have never experienced grief like this, because truly, if you have, you wouldn't make comments like this one:

OH NO, Erika is smiling in a picture taken at a fundraiser.

The nerve of her not sobbing in that picture, clearly, she's not grieving Charlie enough.

You know the face you make when someone says something so stupid or ugly you're not sure if the account spewing it is a parody? Yeah, we just made that same face.

A widow herself, Mary Katharine Ham posted this about grief:

Hope this helps.

Love that.

Others were also very 'helpful':

Right? Like, what is the exact timetable here that is acceptable for her to start smiling again?

Seems like good advice.

Oooh, low blow.

Fair question.

