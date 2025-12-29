MS NOW: Somali Community Being Scapegoated in a Way That Benefits the Far-Right

Earlier on Monday, Mediaite reported that, as of December 18, the Somali fraud operation had been mentioned a total of zero times on both CNN and MS NOW. Mediaite has been proven wrong, though, as New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay appeared on Morning Joe to discuss how Republicans were pouncing. Gay bravely wanders into Bari Weiss' territory when she says that if there is fraud going on in Democrat-led states or Republican-led states, it should be investigated. However — and you knew there was a "however" — she wanted to know why Somali-led fraud in Minnesota had been prioritized. Perhaps because it was so blatant and large in scope. By late November, it was too big for her own newspaper to ignore anymore.

The answer from Gay is that, obviously, the FBI and Department of Justice couldn't be counted on as reliable narrators, as they'd been so deeply politicized. Not only politicized, but "weaponized" against the Somali population in a way that certainly serves the far-right."

🚨 WTF?! MS NOW just claimed the Somali fraud is MADE UP by President Trump, and is only a focus because the government is being "weaponized"



"Why is this a priority?!" 🤯



"[Somalis] are being SCAPEGOATED for the far right!"



Un-freaking-believable. The media is the enemy. pic.twitter.com/f2KJX5YqaP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 29, 2025

🚨MSNBC just claimed the massive Somali fraud in Minnesota is basically MADE UP by President Trump and that cracking down on it is just the government being "weaponized"!



You cant make this sht up. pic.twitter.com/Dy9pRkYAXT — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 29, 2025

They are deliberately lying. This is no accident. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2025

The media refuses to touch the Somali daycare fraud, and when they do, it's to claim this is one big "scapegoat."



The enemy of the American people. The enemy of the Minnesotan people. The enemy of the taxpayer. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 29, 2025

Leftists would also benefit if their tax dollars were not being stolen and sent to fund terrorist groups in Somalia. At least we think they'd believe that.

They're robbing Americans blind, then pretending like we're the unreasonable ones for being upset 😅 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 29, 2025

This woman is gaslighting and she knows it. Just look at her face. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 29, 2025

You can tell this is a subject she did not want to touch, and for a while MS NOW didn't.

That's funny considering the Feeding our Future scam took place under Biden... the largest covid relief scam in history.



They won't be able to gaslight their way out of this. — J (@JayTC53) December 29, 2025

It’s so interesting that the FBI and wasn’t Politicized or Weaponized when they raided Mar-a-Lago. Just when they investigate the missing billions in a blue state. Got it. — Lin (@LinLovesTwitttr) December 29, 2025

That reaction says more about the media than the issue.

Asking for audits and accountability isn’t “scapegoating,” it’s basic democracy.

Denying questions instead of answering them is how trust actually collapses. — KAMLESH DABHHI (@kamleshdabhhi) December 29, 2025

Stealing tax money is now politicization? No, it’s fraud, it’s a crime and punishment must be delivered and a message sent to prevent it any further. — Just Mark (@chefmarkintulsa) December 29, 2025

Yes, but why prioritize the Somali community in Minnesota? Maybe because that's where they found it.

Sounds like she got her education from the Quality Learing Center — zxfrostbyte🔺 (@zxfrostbyte) December 29, 2025

The amount of verbal gymnastics this gal goes thru to try to get some sort of "shame on you" spin is a beauty to behold. There's no denying that she's good at what she does. 🤡 — PhxCop (@PhxCop) December 29, 2025

Listening to her pic.twitter.com/BOgdFl6i8r — Bill Brennan (@WPeeB) December 29, 2025

Now we know why they haven't been reporting about it. They were figuring out how to spin it. — Tara (@Tarapin28) December 29, 2025

This is not about color nor priorities nor politics- it is one of the biggest scam occurred- the sheer size of it is why it’s being prioritized — HeroGamer21.btc⚡ (@herogamer21btc) December 29, 2025

So if I'm accused of fraud, my automatic response should be that my community is being racially scapegoated. Got it. I think I can do that in a very measured tone without addressing a single claim or providing a shred of evidence. — Jason Farrell (@JasonFarrell19) December 29, 2025

"If there is fraud there, um, that should be fully investigated."

50+ convictions so far. I think that's a good indication that there is fraud there. — Roger Orne (@OrneRoger) December 29, 2025

I called it. You can rest assured 60 Minutes will now do a segment showing how these poor Somalian refugees have been victimized again by Trump… — TimsPyramidTherapy (@TimsPyramid) December 29, 2025

MSNBC calls every fraud case a “conspiracy” until the indictments land, then it is suddenly “isolated” and “rare.” Funny how protecting the taxpayer is “weaponization,” but draining public programs is “equity.” Prosecute it all, claw back the money, deport the criminals. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) December 29, 2025

See! Deporting criminals. That's why this probe is to the benefit of the "far-right" — because the far-right believes criminals should be deported.

