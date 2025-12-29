MS NOW: Somali Community Being Scapegoated in a Way That Benefits the Far-Right

Minnesota Star Tribune Claims It Has Covered State's Fraud Crisis for More Than...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on December 29, 2025
MSNBC

Earlier on Monday, Mediaite reported that, as of December 18, the Somali fraud operation had been mentioned a total of zero times on both CNN and MS NOW. Mediaite has been proven wrong, though, as New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay appeared on Morning Joe to discuss how Republicans were pouncing. Gay bravely wanders into Bari Weiss' territory when she says that if there is fraud going on in Democrat-led states or Republican-led states, it should be investigated. However — and you knew there was a "however" — she wanted to know why Somali-led fraud in Minnesota had been prioritized. Perhaps because it was so blatant and large in scope. By late November, it was too big for her own newspaper to ignore anymore.

The answer from Gay is that, obviously, the FBI and Department of Justice couldn't be counted on as reliable narrators, as they'd been so deeply politicized. Not only politicized, but "weaponized" against the Somali population in a way that certainly serves the far-right." 

Leftists would also benefit if their tax dollars were not being stolen and sent to fund terrorist groups in Somalia. At least we think they'd believe that.

You can tell this is a subject she did not want to touch, and for a while MS NOW didn't.

Yes, but why prioritize the Somali community in Minnesota? Maybe because that's where they found it.

See! Deporting criminals. That's why this probe is to the benefit of the "far-right" — because the far-right believes criminals should be deported.

***

 

