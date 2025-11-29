CNN Reports Some Afghans in America Are Now Living in Fear (Cue the...
Tim Walz Trips HARD Over Himself in Rush to Accuse Trump of Pitting...
WaPo Worried the WH's Media Bias Hall of Shame Site Ramps Up Attacks...
Another Day, Another Biden Afghan Plotting Mayhem: Now Targeting Fort Worth
VIP
Timing of UN's Lecture About Welcoming Refugees Is the Latest Reason Their HQ...
Scott Jennings Tries to Get More Info on Lib Pundits' Trump-Supporting Friends Who...
No, Kids Should Not Be Trusted to Decide They're Transgender
Thanksgiving: America's Pilgrim Roots and Christian Heritage
House Oversight Drops MORE Biden Aide Testimony Showing the True Extent of the...
Noir Boudoir: Jill Biden's Black Friday Shopping Will Help You Purge Those Holiday...
YOWZA: Scott Wiener Dials Up the Cringe-Ometer to Eleven
Drag Them! The Atlantic Takes a Righteous Ratio for Victim Blaming the National...
Thrall in the Family: Rosie O’Donnell Tells Jim Acosta Her Autistic Daughter Is...
Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer

NYT Finally Exposes Walz's MN Fraud Fiasco: $1B Stolen from Safety Nets, Somali Schemes Ignite Firestorm

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on November 29, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

It's a little bit way too late, and it certainly didn't happen while Tim Walz was running to be Vice-President of our country, but 'The New York Times' is finally calling Tim Walz out for overseeing massive fraud in his state.

Advertisement

The fraud scandal that rattled Minnesota was staggering in its scale and brazenness.

Federal prosecutors charged dozens of people with felonies, accusing them of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from a government program meant to keep children fed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At first, many in the state saw the case as a one-off abuse during a health emergency. But as new schemes targeting the state’s generous safety net programs came to light, state and federal officials began to grapple with a jarring reality.

Over the last five years, law enforcement officials say, fraud took root in pockets of Minnesota’s Somali diaspora as scores of individuals made small fortunes by setting up companies that billed state agencies for millions of dollars’ worth of social services that were never provided.

Federal prosecutors say that 59 people have been convicted in those schemes so far, and that more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money has been stolen in three plots they are investigating. That is more than Minnesota spends annually to run its Department of Corrections. Minnesota’s fraud scandal stood out even in the context of rampant theft during the pandemic, when Americans stole tens of billions through unemployment benefits, business loans and other forms of aid, according to federal auditors.

Outrage has swelled among Minnesotans, and fraud has turned into a potent political issue in a competitive campaign season. Gov. Tim Walz and fellow Democrats are being asked to explain how so much money was stolen on their watch, providing Republicans, who hope to take back the governor’s office in 2026, with a powerful line of attack.

In recent days, President Trump has weighed in, calling Minnesota “a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity” and saying that Somali perpetrators should be sent “back to where they came from.”

Many Somali Americans in Minnesota say the fraud has damaged the reputation of their entire community, around 80,000 people, at a moment when their political and economic standing was on the rise.

Debate over the fraud has opened new rifts between the state’s Somali community and other Minnesotans, and has left some Somali Americans saying they are unfairly facing a new layer of suspicion against all of them, rather than the small group accused of fraud. Critics of the Walz administration say that the fraud persisted partly because state officials were fearful of alienating the Somali community in Minnesota. Governor Walz, who has instituted new fraud-prevention safeguards, defended his administration’s actions.

The episode has raised broader questions for some residents about the sustainability of Minnesota’s Scandinavian-modeled system of robust safety net programs bankrolled by high taxes. That system helped create an environment that drew immigrants to the state over many decades, including tens of thousands of Somali refugees after their country descended into civil war in the 1990s.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Tries to Get More Info on Lib Pundits' Trump-Supporting Friends Who Regret Their Votes
Doug P.
Advertisement

High trust societies require its people to have standards and morals. Something went really wrong here. 

The fraud is so rampant and so much harm has been done. 

Charlatans use the race card to keep people from checking their work. 

Now, they'll move on to pretending it never happened. 

Advertisement

Minnesota taxpayers were robbed blind and they didn't even know it. 

Because the other option was a Jewish guy and the Left hates Israel and Jewish people.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COVID-19 MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Tries to Get More Info on Lib Pundits' Trump-Supporting Friends Who Regret Their Votes
Doug P.
Tim Walz Trips HARD Over Himself in Rush to Accuse Trump of Pitting People Against Each Other
Doug P.
CNN Reports Some Afghans in America Are Now Living in Fear (Cue the Norm Tweet AGAIN)
Doug P.
WaPo Worried the WH's Media Bias Hall of Shame Site Ramps Up Attacks on Outlets and Reporters
Doug P.
Another Day, Another Biden Afghan Plotting Mayhem: Now Targeting Fort Worth
justmindy
House Oversight Drops MORE Biden Aide Testimony Showing the True Extent of the WH Cover-Up
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Tries to Get More Info on Lib Pundits' Trump-Supporting Friends Who Regret Their Votes Doug P.
Advertisement