Man in Viral Video Says He’s Visited 40 or 50 Somali-Run Daycares and Never Seen Kids

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 29, 2025
@Brookertjones

We have to give massive props to independent journalist Nick Shirley, whose 42-minute YouTube video on daycare fraud in Minnesota has gone viral and forced at least some mainstream media outlets to mention it. However, there's another anonymous man in the video, and he deserves some attention, too. He says he noticed this kind of fraud going on five years ago and began investigating, saying he went to 40 or 50 different "daycare centers" and never once found any kids.

Elon Musk stated in another post that none of the NGOs that DOGE investigated ever had children to show either.

You've probably noticed that this isn't a cable news reporter or even a reporter from a local affiliate doing this interview.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Here she is from over the weekend:

"… Somalian fraudsters. Thank you."

We introduced you the other day to two women who were in charge of the Minnesota Department of Human Services, which was responsible for overseeing daycares. One told a committee that it takes tax dollars to track down fraud, and it's tricky to determine "the appropriate level of oversight and examination of fraud."

The most we've found out is that his name is David.

***

