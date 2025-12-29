Man in Viral Video Says He’s Visited 40 or 50 Somali-Run Daycares and Never Seen Kids

We have to give massive props to independent journalist Nick Shirley, whose 42-minute YouTube video on daycare fraud in Minnesota has gone viral and forced at least some mainstream media outlets to mention it. However, there's another anonymous man in the video, and he deserves some attention, too. He says he noticed this kind of fraud going on five years ago and began investigating, saying he went to 40 or 50 different "daycare centers" and never once found any kids.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. The man who was in Nick Shirley’s video has gone to 50 Somali “day cares” on his own and NOT ONE has children



“They average about $2.5 million a year!”



“I go there in the morning, afternoon and night — no kids there EVER.”



RAID THEM ALL!pic.twitter.com/6vYSi2pbz6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 28, 2025

Why isn't this guy running for governor? — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) December 28, 2025

I hope he stays safe. He's vouching for Minnesotans and Minnesotans First. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 28, 2025

They didn’t even bother having a show kid! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2025

Elon Musk stated in another post that none of the NGOs that DOGE investigated ever had children to show either.

Standard practice.



But when you ask to send pictures of who is being helped or try to talk to the parents, they ghost you.



And the wiring instructions are to wealthy accounting firms … https://t.co/jQgwydM8zL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2025

You would think with all their millions they could of rented a kid for the day 😅 — FLAHUSTLA (@FLAHUSTLA) December 29, 2025

Media don't care, they could be investigating, but they won't. — Brian Willott Farms (@BrianWillott) December 29, 2025

You've probably noticed that this isn't a cable news reporter or even a reporter from a local affiliate doing this interview.

Please identify the lady he's talking with. That's Nick's mom, posting on X as @Brookerteejones -- she's been in this fight too.

Give her some recognition! — Polititwitt (@Polititwittt) December 28, 2025

Here she is from over the weekend:

Here is one of the many daycare centers making million a year off of the Minnesota tax payers! It would’ve been so simple for the government to shut this down. All they needed to do was a little investigation. Instead, they just signed and mailed the checks every month to the… pic.twitter.com/EgcFW93ohL — Brookerteejones (@Brookerteejones) December 27, 2025

"… Somalian fraudsters. Thank you."

If zero kids show up all day, it’s not childcare, it’s a money pipeline. Follow the audits, not the outrage — Trevon AI (@TrevonAI) December 28, 2025

This man is a hero for helping to shed light on this massive fraud. — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) December 28, 2025

We have got to get to the bottom of this.



Don’t these daycares have to be inspected?



How would the state agencies not know what’s going on if they never saw kids at these facilities. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) December 28, 2025

We introduced you the other day to two women who were in charge of the Minnesota Department of Human Services, which was responsible for overseeing daycares. One told a committee that it takes tax dollars to track down fraud, and it's tricky to determine "the appropriate level of oversight and examination of fraud."

Dude is a legend — Humpy Appleby (@HumpyAppleby) December 29, 2025

He is the hero not the kid. The kid gave him the platform.



Guy deserves a medal. — Franky Bobo (@moonraker_yes) December 28, 2025

The most we've found out is that his name is David.

David is a hero! — Wally World (@999WallyWorld) December 28, 2025

Get em Dave. Glad to see he’s getting some of the credit. — rentfreeamerican (@PSpiceGames) December 28, 2025

***

