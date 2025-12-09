ARGLE BARGLE RAR! CAIR Terrorists Lash Out at Gov. Ron DeSantis for Laughing...
Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Admits She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother in Rush to 'Get Him Papers'

Sam J. | 11:20 AM on December 09, 2025
For years now, we have been hearing about Ilhan Omar marrying her brother so he could come to the United States, which, you know, would be fraud. And of course, the idea is so preposterous, so EVIL that most people have blown it off as another one of those pesky conspiracy theories.

Fascinating how so many of these conspiracy theories keep coming true:

From the Daily Mail:

'Squad' congresswoman Ilhan Omar told friends years ago that the man who went on to become her second husband was in fact her brother, DailyMail.com can confirm.

And now for the first time one of those friends has come forward to reveal exactly how Omar and Ahmed Elmi scandalized the Somali community in Minneapolis. 

Abdihakim Osman is the first person to go on record to speak of how Omar said she wanted to get her brother papers so he could stay in the United States, at a time when she was married to her first husband Ahmed Hirsi.

But hardly anyone realized that meant marrying him.

'No one knew there had been a wedding until the media turned up the marriage certificate years later,' Osman, 40, exclusively told DailyMail.com.

Osman's revelations are sure to renew calls for an investigation into the Minnesota freshman representative who has repeatedly refused to answer questions on her marriage to Elmi. 

She originally said the idea that the spouses were also siblings were 'baseless, absurd rumors', accusing journalists of Islamophobia, but has since stayed quiet.

This has GOT to be illegal.

So what is Pam Bondi waiting for? 

What is ANYONE waiting for? 

Let's NOT give them any ideas, kthxbai.

