Even MORE Awkward: Patty Murray Doubles DOWN Ranting at Tricia McLaughlin Over Illegal Who Was 'Run Over'

As Twitchy readers know, Patty Murray received quite the wake-up call about just one of the illegals she has been BRAVELY DEFENDING since DHS started to remove criminals from her state, from DHS's Tricia McLaughlin.

No. ICE did NOT run over this illegal alien's leg. Pure theatre. No Injury.



After ICE officers applied wrist restraints, Paniagua launched into an Oscar-level performance, dramatically screaming while officers simply moved his vehicle off the roadway.



He walked around… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) December 6, 2025

Post continues:

He walked around normally immediately after without issue and received a full medical evaluation including multiple X rays that showed ZERO fractures, dislocations or injures.

Instead of learning from the information provided, however, she's gotten very combative and defensive.

That's right, Patty, double down on stupid. Make our jobs easier for us.

DHS has no credibility under Kristi Noem's leadership.



This is not what I'm hearing from the community. You are a miserable propagandist and a proven liar, so there's no reason for anyone to believe you.



I want proof that Jose is unharmed and being treated with basic dignity. https://t.co/9nCbQVfNLw — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) December 8, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA

We want proof that he's leaving the country and won't be back unless he comes here legally.

Basic dignity? How about u set an example instead of gaslighting and lying? Where were u when the last administration trafficked 300,000 children? — BoujeeBombehell (@badboujeebabee) December 8, 2025

Make an appointment and go see for yourself.

"The community," you're hearing from are a bunch of anti ICE, anti law and order activists that swarm agents and scream like lunatics in an asylum.

Probably not the best sources for truth. — david spratt (@Oil_vampire) December 8, 2025

Patty, you are dumb AF. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 8, 2025

What Gunther said. Heh.

we could only wish you had as much compassion for American citizens as you do the illegals — bobt225 (@bobt225) December 8, 2025

Patty doesn't have as much compassion for people who don't actually vote for her.

See what we did there?

Ahem.

