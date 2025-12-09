Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Admits She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! CAIR Terrorists Lash Out at Gov. Ron DeSantis for Laughing...
Come GET SOME! Ron DeSantis' Response to CAIR Suing Him for Declaring Them...
McDonald's Polarizing AI Christmas Commercial Roasted as Creepy and Joyless
No Lies From Trump Detected: Jasmine Crockett's Opening Senate Campaign Ad Is a...
Tilting FOR Windmills? Leftist Judge Demands Trump Grant Permits for Green New Scam
No Booze for the Broke: Saudi Arabia's Elite-Only Alcohol Policy Sparks 'Haram Hypocrisy'...
Say His Name: Grammy-Nominated Musician Roderick Macleod Killed by Driver with Over 100...
Rallying Cry: Jasmine Crockett Sheds a Tear While Announcing Senate Run and Teasing...
Whistle Stop: BP Commander Gregory Bovino Gets Noisy Reception in Louisiana but Remains...
VIP
Erika Kirk Again Shamed for Not Mourning Properly
Sloppy Slotkin: Dem Senator Switches Reason ‘Seditious Six’ Video Was Recorded and Release...
Allred, All Out: Texas Democrat Explains Why He Stepped Aside for Jasmine Crockett’s...
The AWFL Face That Launched a Thousand Quips - Is Jennifer Welch the...

Even MORE Awkward: Patty Murray Doubles DOWN Ranting at Tricia McLaughlin Over Illegal Who Was 'Run Over'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:18 AM on December 09, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

As Twitchy readers know, Patty Murray received quite the wake-up call about just one of the illegals she has been BRAVELY DEFENDING since DHS started to remove criminals from her state, from DHS's Tricia McLaughlin.

Advertisement

Post continues:

He walked around normally immediately after without issue and received a full medical evaluation including multiple X rays that showed ZERO fractures, dislocations or injures.

Instead of learning from the information provided, however, she's gotten very combative and defensive.

That's right, Patty, double down on stupid. Make our jobs easier for us.

HA HA HA HA HA

We want proof that he's leaving the country and won't be back unless he comes here legally.

Recommended

Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Admits She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother in Rush to 'Get Him Papers'
Sam J.
Advertisement

What Gunther said. Heh.

Patty doesn't have as much compassion for people who don't actually vote for her.

See what we did there?

Ahem.

============================================================

Related:

Come GET SOME! Ron DeSantis' Response to CAIR Suing Him for Declaring Them a Terrorist Org Is GLORIOUS

DUH: John Kennedy Uses VERY Small Words to Describe Legal Versus ILLEGAL Immigration to the Left (Watch)

Meet the People Ilhan Omar Is Protecting: DHS Shares Info on Illegals Arrested in MN in DAMNING Thread

Jennifer Welch Is Jealous of Erika Kirk Because She Looks Like a Shriveled Turnip and Nobody Loves Her

'COMPLETELY Dishonest': JD Vance DOGWALKS Lefty YouTuber for Deliberately Misquoting Him on Illegals

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DHS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KRISTI NOEM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Admits She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother in Rush to 'Get Him Papers'
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! CAIR Terrorists Lash Out at Gov. Ron DeSantis for Laughing at Their Lawsuit and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Come GET SOME! Ron DeSantis' Response to CAIR Suing Him for Declaring Them a Terrorist Org Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
No Lies From Trump Detected: Jasmine Crockett's Opening Senate Campaign Ad Is a Low-IQ DOOZIE
Grateful Calvin
McDonald's Polarizing AI Christmas Commercial Roasted as Creepy and Joyless
justmindy
Say His Name: Grammy-Nominated Musician Roderick Macleod Killed by Driver with Over 100 Prior Arrests
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Admits She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother in Rush to 'Get Him Papers' Sam J.
Advertisement