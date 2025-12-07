AWKWARD: Patty Murray BRUTALLY 'Introduced' to Illegal She's Been Defending and Fighting for and ... WOOF

Patty Murray is furious that one of her so-called constituents was bitten by an ICE agent's dog and then VIOLENTLY DRAGGED AWAY.

She wants him released immediately.

Advertisement

My constituent, Wilmer, was mauled by an ICE attack dog despite the fact that, as he has consistently explained, he was not resisting arrest or trying to flee—his wife and young children, all U.S. citizens, were forced to watch helplessly as Wilmer was violently attacked and dragged away. I am calling for Wilmer’s immediate release from NWIPC—he has NO criminal convictions, he poses no threat to the community, and he urgently needs appropriate medical care since ICE is denying him the treatment he requires. — @PattyMurray (@Senator Patty Murray) Dec 4, 2025

Interesting how that post is showing as not found ... hrm.

Her follow-up:

I am grateful for Wilmer’s willingness to let me share his story—there’s no telling how many similar stories are not being told for fear of retaliation.



By now, everyone should realize Trump is not going after violent criminals or the worst of the worst—he is terrorizing… — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) December 6, 2025

Wonder if Murray is still determined to defend this guy now that she can't help but know who he really is:

Hey @PattyMurray



Is this the Wilmer Toledo-Martinez whom you are advocating for ICE to release?



Drugs, theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm



He isn't your "constituent." He is an illegal alien drug dealer



I didn't see any media outlet mention his criminal history pic.twitter.com/rtP2UKdsW7 — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) December 7, 2025

Whoa, Hoffman didn't see any media outlet mention this illegal's criminal history? WE'RE SHOCKED!

Heh.

Eventually, Democrats are going to have to figure out they're on the wrong side of the immigration issue and that the majority of Americans support what the Trump administration is doing. The Biden administration went too far in bringing in millions of illegals, and now Trump has to clean it up.

Most of us get this.

Democrats, they don't. Or at least they want us to believe they don't.

This appears to be the source:

Same Wilmer Toledo Martinez Patty Murray is crying over? Give me a break. Why do Democrats always cry about illegal alien criminals? She calls this illegal alien her “consistent.” https://t.co/8GUHxmCmX9 pic.twitter.com/Y9bsqU7Rzs — PNW Thistle (@PNWthistle) December 6, 2025

Ouch.

============================================================

Related:

THIS! JD Vance's Response When Asked Why He's Being SO CRUEL to Illegal Immigrants Is PERFECTION (Watch)

Dear Democrats, If You Don't Like Trump's Narco-Boat Strategy, Take It Up With OBAMA (He Wrote It!)

BAD Choice of Words: Eric Swalwell Could NOT Have Chosen a More Hilariously BAD Campaign Slogan (Watch)

Epic Post Goes Straight-Up BIBLICAL Explaining Why the Left 'Always Wins' and What We MUST Do to Stop It

Lefty Law Student SCHOOLED in Thread for Using States Like WY to Blame Republicans for Gerrymandering

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!