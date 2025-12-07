THIS! JD Vance's Response When Asked Why He's Being SO CRUEL to Illegal...
AWKWARD: Patty Murray BRUTALLY 'Introduced' to Illegal She's Been Defending and Fighting for and ... WOOF

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on December 07, 2025
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

Patty Murray is furious that one of her so-called constituents was bitten by an ICE agent's dog and then VIOLENTLY DRAGGED AWAY.

She wants him released immediately.

Interesting how that post is showing as not found ... hrm.

Her follow-up:

Wonder if Murray is still determined to defend this guy now that she can't help but know who he really is:

Whoa, Hoffman didn't see any media outlet mention this illegal's criminal history? WE'RE SHOCKED!

Sam J.
Heh.

Eventually, Democrats are going to have to figure out they're on the wrong side of the immigration issue and that the majority of Americans support what the Trump administration is doing. The Biden administration went too far in bringing in millions of illegals, and now Trump has to clean it up.

Most of us get this.

Democrats, they don't. Or at least they want us to believe they don't.

This appears to be the source:

Ouch.

