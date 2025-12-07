BAD Choice of Words: Eric Swalwell Could NOT Have Chosen a More Hilariously BAD Campaign Slogan (Watch)

Look, we know Eric Swalwell is not the brightest crayon in the box. At this point, we're not convinced the other crayons may have already kicked him out of the box ... he's just that bad, especially when you see him in this clip using what appears to be his campaign slogan for governor of California.

Advertisement

Now, this may just be what he's doing on social because someone told him that people will like him more if he curses and acts tough.

They're wrong, of course.

Not to mention, Swalwell of all people should never, ever use this phrase.

Never ever EVER.

Watch:

It’s time to get s**t done, California. pic.twitter.com/7jv09yk0oq — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) December 6, 2025

Ummm ... he does know he's the guy caught blowing arse on national television, right? We suppose if he's trying to be memorable, this works.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man. This editor so needed a laugh this morning.

You might want to sell your place in DC so you have a primary residence in California! — Disgruntled Midwest Patriot (@MadPatriot60) December 7, 2025

A less funny point, but a good one as well. Didn't we learn that Swalwell isn't actually an 'inhabitant' of California? Isn't that at the base of his alleged mortgage fraud? Hrm.

You can’t even shave you asshat. — 🇺🇸🎙Chad Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) December 7, 2025

He does look a bit like a hobo.

Try doing it out of your own pants this time. — Draugr (@DraugrMan) December 7, 2025

*cough cough*

I guess you think you are cool swearing in your stupid videos. But, you are irrelevant and a laughing stock 🥴 👇🥴 pic.twitter.com/3cUgibQyOG — Autumnleaves (@HerockV) December 7, 2025

Remember when he asked people not to buy small bags of chips as snacks and instead donate that money to his campaign? Or that time he threatened Americans with nukes? Wow. C'mon, California, even you guys have to know what a disaster this doorknob really is.

Californians, you only thought Newscum was bad, Swalwell is worse. — Jeanne Cleve (@jeanne_cleve) December 7, 2025

Run, Swalwell, RUN!

============================================================

Related:

Epic Post Goes Straight-Up BIBLICAL Explaining Why the Left 'Always Wins' and What We MUST Do to Stop It

Lefty Law Student SCHOOLED in Thread for Using States Like WY to Blame Republicans for Gerrymandering

'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-OPENING Post

'MASSIVE Fraud Uncovered' --> New Obamacare Data Shares DAMNING Look Into Shady Subsidy Applicants

Ya' LOVE to See It: Turns Out Both Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter Could Lead to a RED California (Poll)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!