BAD Choice of Words: Eric Swalwell Could NOT Have Chosen a More Hilariously BAD Campaign Slogan (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on December 07, 2025
Imgflip

Look, we know Eric Swalwell is not the brightest crayon in the box. At this point, we're not convinced the other crayons may have already kicked him out of the box ... he's just that bad, especially when you see him in this clip using what appears to be his campaign slogan for governor of California.

Now, this may just be what he's doing on social because someone told him that people will like him more if he curses and acts tough.

They're wrong, of course.

Not to mention, Swalwell of all people should never, ever use this phrase.

Never ever EVER.

Watch:

Ummm ... he does know he's the guy caught blowing arse on national television, right? We suppose if he's trying to be memorable, this works.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man. This editor so needed a laugh this morning.

A less funny point, but a good one as well. Didn't we learn that Swalwell isn't actually an 'inhabitant' of California? Isn't that at the base of his alleged mortgage fraud? Hrm.

He does look a bit like a hobo. 

*cough cough*

Remember when he asked people not to buy small bags of chips as snacks and instead donate that money to his campaign? Or that time he threatened Americans with nukes? Wow. C'mon, California, even you guys have to know what a disaster this doorknob really is. 

