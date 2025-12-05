President Trump’s Soccer Take Triggers National Emergency-Level Meltdown
'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-OPENING Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:05 PM on December 05, 2025
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Christine Bish has been relentless in her pursuit of seeking justice against Adam Schiff for allegedly committing mortgage fraud and reading this post from her detailing what happened when she was subpoenaed is very telling.

Take a gander.

Post continues:

And here is the part that should worry everyone.

The three government officials who questioned me in Maryland have "nothing" to do with the Virginia team handling the Letitia James case. These are separate cases, separate evidence, separate jurisdictions, separate prosecutors.

Yet both cases show the same behavior:

  • Key witnesses kept out of the grand jury. 
  • Zero interest in the evidence. 
  • Intense interest in the people uncovering it.

That does not happen by coincidence.

That does not happen by accident.

That comes from "higher up".

So the real question is not why Sam Antar was never called.

The real question is: Who at DOJ is orchestrating this pattern across two states and two investigations?

Because the evidence is solid.

The documents are unmovable.

And the only thing that does not add up is the DOJ’s behavior.

And that tells you exactly where the problem really is.

