'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-OPENING Post

Christine Bish has been relentless in her pursuit of seeking justice against Adam Schiff for allegedly committing mortgage fraud and reading this post from her detailing what happened when she was subpoenaed is very telling.

Take a gander.

I was subpoenaed before the grand jury in the Adam Schiff case. That investigation is still open. When I showed up in Maryland, the DOJ made a very deliberate choice: pull me out of the grand jury room, question me privately, and tell me I would be called back later. And here… https://t.co/g5ndsp5qMK

Post continues:

And here is the part that should worry everyone.

The three government officials who questioned me in Maryland have "nothing" to do with the Virginia team handling the Letitia James case. These are separate cases, separate evidence, separate jurisdictions, separate prosecutors.

Yet both cases show the same behavior:

Key witnesses kept out of the grand jury.

Zero interest in the evidence.

Intense interest in the people uncovering it.

That does not happen by coincidence.

That does not happen by accident.

That comes from "higher up".

So the real question is not why Sam Antar was never called.

The real question is: Who at DOJ is orchestrating this pattern across two states and two investigations?

Because the evidence is solid.

The documents are unmovable.

And the only thing that does not add up is the DOJ’s behavior.

And that tells you exactly where the problem really is.