Jon Favreau Quotes Jesus to Shame Tricia McLaughlin for Debunking Thanksgiving Illegal Sob Story (HOOBOY)

The lamestream media has been OBSESSED with a sob story about a young woman who was SNAGGED at Boston Logan International Airport and deported to Venezuela. Of course, if you do any research into the story, you learn she has had a deportation order for a decade.

And considering this all took place around Thanksgiving? Yeah, they've really been pushing this one ...

Tricia McLaughlin finally had enough and set the record straight:

On November 20, CBP arrested Any Lopez-Belloza, an illegal alien from Honduras, as she was attempting to board a flight at Boston Logan International Airport.



This illegal alien entered the country in 2014 and an immigration judge ordered her removed from the country in 2015,… https://t.co/0REWOZj229 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) December 5, 2025

Post continues:

... over 10 years ago. She has illegally stayed in the country since. Lopez-Belloza was removed to Honduras. Illegal aliens should use the CBP Home app to fly home for free and receive $1,000 stipend, while preserving the option to return the legal, right way. It’s an easy choice leave voluntarily and receive $1,000 check or stay and wait till you are fined $1,000 day, arrested, and deported without a possibility to return legally.

Just the facts, ma'am.

And since McLaughlin was using facts, Obama Bro Jon Favreau jumped in to pull the Jesus card.

No, really:

She’s a human being, Tricia, like you and me.



She’s got friends and sisters and parents who brought her here when she was 7 years old.



America is her home. She wasn’t hurting anyone. She wasn’t taking anything from anyone. She was just trying to live her life like the rest of… https://t.co/dj8lFjLbXt — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 5, 2025

Post continues:

She was just trying to live her life like the rest of us. “I was a stranger and you welcomed me.”

We bet you're making the same face we did when we saw his post. Yeah, he sucks.

"I was your neighbor and you opened your home to thieves, rapists, and murderers who killed my family. But it was worth all that to see you smugly bludgeon my expectation to live in peace so that you could live in a comfortable self-righteousness. FIFY — Joan of Argghh! (@ReformedArgghh) December 5, 2025

There ya' go.

The "She's a human being" logic is an encapsulation of suicidal empathy.



Of course she's a human. That does not preclude her from being subject to the law. https://t.co/Ch7zckT2uy — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) December 5, 2025

Bingo.

