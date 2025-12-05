Chris Murphy Trips Over a Horde of Rabid Dems in Rush to Blame...
The Dems Have Been Handed Their Pipe Bomb Suspect Narrative (Yeah, About That...)
1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Pate...
SURE: CNN ROASTED for Claiming J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect (Who They Said Was...
Jesse Kelly Points to Sen. Schumer's Outrage As Proof Hegseth Threatens More Than...
He's Gonna SPEW: WATCH Mayor Jacob Frey's Face As He Devours Somali Meal...
Mark Kelly's Heroic Battle Against Trump Silencing Him Goes REALLY Wrong As X...
Gavin Newsom's Headed to DC to Find Out Why Trump Hasn't Rebuilt His...
History BOMB: Democrats’ 'Somali Refugees Built America' Fanfic NUKED in 60 Seconds Flat...
They Have ONE Goal: Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz Explain Why Dems Continue...
No Richard Gere, Illegals Aren’t ‘Just Like Us’ — Unless Your Maid and...
No, Great-Grandma From Sweden Didn’t Steal $1 Billion and Wire It to Terrorists
Sydney Sweeney Effect Confirmed: Pantone Crowns White the 2026 Color of the Year

Jon Favreau Quotes Jesus to Shame Tricia McLaughlin for Debunking Thanksgiving Illegal Sob Story (HOOBOY)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on December 05, 2025
Twitchy

The lamestream media has been OBSESSED with a sob story about a young woman who was SNAGGED at Boston Logan International Airport and deported to Venezuela. Of course, if you do any research into the story, you learn she has had a deportation order for a decade.

And considering this all took place around Thanksgiving? Yeah, they've really been pushing this one ... 

Tricia McLaughlin finally had enough and set the record straight:

Post continues:

... over 10 years ago. 

She has illegally stayed in the country since. 

Lopez-Belloza was removed to Honduras. 

Illegal aliens should use the CBP Home app to fly home for free and receive $1,000 stipend, while preserving the option to return the legal, right way. It’s an easy choice leave voluntarily and receive $1,000 check or stay and wait till you are fined $1,000 day, arrested, and deported without a possibility to return legally.

Just the facts, ma'am.

And since McLaughlin was using facts, Obama Bro Jon Favreau jumped in to pull the Jesus card.

 No, really:

Post continues:

She was just trying to live her life like the rest of us.

“I was a stranger and you welcomed me.”

We bet you're making the same face we did when we saw his post. Yeah, he sucks.

There ya' go.

Bingo.

