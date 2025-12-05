Jesse Kelly Points to Sen. Schumer's Outrage As Proof Hegseth Threatens More Than...
Dem Jim Himes Says Venezuelan Drug Runners Could Be Average Josés Lacking Economic...
The Reich Stuff: Joy Reid Says She Got a Nazi-Like Vibe From Senior...
Dem Mark Warner Blames Trump’s FBI for Not Arresting J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect...
Stardate 90210: Yet Another Awful Star Trek Series Announced

Mark Kelly's Heroic Battle Against Trump Silencing Him Goes REALLY Wrong As X Points Out He Won't Shut Up

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on December 05, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Raise your hand if you've muted the words 'Mark Kelly' on X and maybe even on all social media sites. Holy COW this guy loves the sound of his own voice ... 

We've never seen someone whom Trump is supposedly silencing blather on so damn much in all the time we've been covering the Democrats. Almost as if Kelly is full of crap and Trump is fine if he keeps making a fool of himself.

Seriously, even the dumbest of his supporters has to know that if Trump truly were threatening Kelly and silencing him, he wouldn't be on every single Sunday show, making videos, and posting on social endlessly.

Then again ... it is the Democrats we're talking about.

Look at this nonsense:

Post continues:

Trump tried to bully him and Kelly just fired back with the force of someone who’s already survived worse.

This is what standing up to a lawless president looks like.

Except, you know, none of the Moronic Six can list a single unlawful Trump order. Funny how that works.

Right? And it's not even good or interesting fanfic.

It's just embarrassing at this point.

============================================================

