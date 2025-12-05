Mark Kelly's Heroic Battle Against Trump Silencing Him Goes REALLY Wrong As X Points Out He Won't Shut Up

Raise your hand if you've muted the words 'Mark Kelly' on X and maybe even on all social media sites. Holy COW this guy loves the sound of his own voice ...

We've never seen someone whom Trump is supposedly silencing blather on so damn much in all the time we've been covering the Democrats. Almost as if Kelly is full of crap and Trump is fine if he keeps making a fool of himself.

Seriously, even the dumbest of his supporters has to know that if Trump truly were threatening Kelly and silencing him, he wouldn't be on every single Sunday show, making videos, and posting on social endlessly.

Then again ... it is the Democrats we're talking about.

Look at this nonsense:

Mark Kelly isn’t flinching:



“We said something simple: follow the law. And Donald Trump says kill them. He’s trying to silence us. He wants me to shut up. He picked the wrong guy, that ain’t happening.”



A Navy captain. A combat pilot. An astronaut.

Trump tried to bully him and… pic.twitter.com/YEmTZsGWzj — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 5, 2025

Post continues:

Trump tried to bully him and Kelly just fired back with the force of someone who’s already survived worse. This is what standing up to a lawless president looks like.

Except, you know, none of the Moronic Six can list a single unlawful Trump order. Funny how that works.

No one wants him silenced. The more he talks, the more he reveals about his lack of comprehension. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) December 5, 2025

Dude hasn’t shut up. How is he being silenced? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) December 5, 2025

This is Fanfic 😂 — Jodi (@APLMom) December 5, 2025

Right? And it's not even good or interesting fanfic.

Geezus,what a freaking drama queen — Rizzoooo_Shelby (@RizzooooShelby) December 5, 2025

It's just embarrassing at this point.

