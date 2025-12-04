Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Really REALLY Dumb

What do you all think Mrs. Adam Kinzinger means here in her post to every Republican in D.C. 'normalizing Trump'? Because to us, it sounds a lot like a threat. It's most definitely a scold, but something here is menacing...

Take a gander:

I need to say this to every Republican in D.C., including staff:



Just because you’ve normalized Trump to make your own life easier doesn’t mean the American people have. And it certainly doesn’t mean anyone will excuse you if you choose to behave the way he does.



Sooner or… — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) December 4, 2025

Post continues:

Sooner or later, that bubble is going to burst. Thank you. Goodnight.

Welp, sounds like her bubble burst 'sooner' because she turned replies off to her post. Yeah, hop onto X, say something stupid, and then run.

Oh, and then she tried to brush this off as commentary about Trump's approval rating:

To those upset by this: I’m simply pointing out what his current approval rate is saying. https://t.co/Y9FYzQFM5v — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) December 4, 2025

Uh-huh. Sure.

And of course, replies are turned off on this one as well.

So brave.

To those upset by this: I’m simply pointing out what his current approval rate is saying. https://t.co/Y9FYzQFM5v — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) December 4, 2025

Certainly sounds that way.

You have to love the approach that a select few individuals in key roles placed Trump in the White House, and there was not a significant margin of victory last November. https://t.co/FedCZPmr3D — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) December 4, 2025

typical propagandist who blocks anyone from telling the truth in response. Trump is trying to normalize Americans being American again. This fascist sock Sofia is sophmoric. https://t.co/EPudTEieIp — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) December 4, 2025

Tough crowd.

