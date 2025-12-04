Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Really REALLY Dumb

Somalian Fraud Investigation Targets Tim Walz: Ilhan Omar's Story Falls Apart on Air
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on December 04, 2025

What do you all think Mrs. Adam Kinzinger means here in her post to every Republican in D.C. 'normalizing Trump'? Because to us, it sounds a lot like a threat. It's most definitely a scold, but something here is menacing... 

Take a gander:

Post continues:

Sooner or later, that bubble is going to burst. Thank you. Goodnight.

Welp, sounds like her bubble burst 'sooner' because she turned replies off to her post. Yeah, hop onto X, say something stupid, and then run. 

Oh, and then she tried to brush this off as commentary about Trump's approval rating:

Uh-huh. Sure.

And of course, replies are turned off on this one as well.

So brave.

Certainly sounds that way.

Mary Katharine Ham SLAMS Aftyn Behn Singing Dolly Parton Song Before She Conceded and L.M.A.O. (Watch)
Sam J.
Tough crowd.

============================================================

