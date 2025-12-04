Ouch. SO MUCH Ouch: WATCH Prince Harry's Face As Stephen Colbert's Audience BOOS Him for Trump Joke (Vid)

Prince Harry really should stick to what he's good at.

Granted, if we're being honest, we're not entirely sure what that is, but surely there's something. Right? RIGHT?!

Advertisement

We know one thing: he's not good at making jokes at Trump's expense; seriously, if an anti-Trump crowd like Stephen Colbert's boos you?

Yeah, you suck at this.

Watch this:

Prince Harry wades into U.S. politics with an appearance on Colbert



The Duke of Sussex teases Americans for their interest in the British Royal Family. Colbert pushes back, “I wouldn’t say we’re obsessed with royalty.”



“Really?” Harry replies. “I heard you elected a king.”… pic.twitter.com/EtBeOav9Gm — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 4, 2025

Post continues:

Later on, he suggests Colbert was canceled because he didn't "settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House"

One has to wonder about all of the inbreeding that took place in the British Royal Family when one looks at Prince Harry.

WOOF.

Keep in mind, this is Stephen Colbert's audience, they laughed and cheered him dancing with a bunch of COVID-vaccine-filled syringes so it's not like they're Trump-friendly in any way. Or intelligent, but we digress.

So, for them to boo Harry? Yeah.

Can't we kick this ridiculous woke DB out of our country? Oh, and Prince Harry as well... — Steve Gordon (@stevemgordon67) December 4, 2025

We see what he did here.

Doesn't seem like too much to ask, you know?

Upper Class Twit pic.twitter.com/QtyEGTE470 — Robert Garity (@robertgarity) December 4, 2025

Truly.

The result of generations of Euro royalty inbreeding. — JCW (@JCW827623237593) December 4, 2025

Hey, that's our joke!

============================================================

Related:

CALLED OUT: Richard Grenell DOGWALKS Chris Wray While Thanking Kash Patel for J6 Pipe Bomber Arrest

COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own

BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation

Mark Kelly Claims Republicans Don't Want Brown People in America and HOOBOY, Let the DRAGGING Begin

Oh HELL YEAH: Jim Hanson Drops BRUTAL Facts on 'Online Experts' Lecturing HIM About So-Called War Crimes

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!