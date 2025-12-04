This L.A. Resident Is Afraid the New SNAP Work Requirements Might Ruin the...
CALLED OUT: Richard Grenell DOGWALKS Chris Wray While Thanking Kash Patel for J6...
VIP
Local News Outlet's PR Piece for MN Somalis (and Dems) Isn't the Own...
COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With...
BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation; Update -...
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Bodies The New York Times Over Its Shoddy Biden...
VIP
Flop Goes the Weasel: Stammering Hakeem Jeffries Can’t Bring Himself to Credit Trump...
Terry Moran Rants As Trump Calls Somalis ‘Garbage’ but Didn’t Name Biden for...
'I Wish There’d Been Some Silence to Break': Jonah Goldberg on The Bulwark...
VIP
County Attorney Clarifies There Are No 'Roving Somali Gangs Terrorizing People'
Only 612 Electric USPS Trucks Delivered After Allocating $3 Billion
Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Rep. Jimmy Gomez Says We Need to Stop Feeding Trump to See How...
Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture

Ouch. SO MUCH Ouch: WATCH Prince Harry's Face As Stephen Colbert's Audience BOOS Him for Trump Joke (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on December 04, 2025

Prince Harry really should stick to what he's good at.

Granted, if we're being honest, we're not entirely sure what that is, but surely there's something. Right? RIGHT?!

Advertisement

We know one thing: he's not good at making jokes at Trump's expense; seriously, if an anti-Trump crowd like Stephen Colbert's boos you?

Yeah, you suck at this.

Watch this:

Post continues:

Later on, he suggests Colbert was canceled because he didn't "settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House"

One has to wonder about all of the inbreeding that took place in the British Royal Family when one looks at Prince Harry.

WOOF.

Keep in mind, this is Stephen Colbert's audience, they laughed and cheered him dancing with a bunch of COVID-vaccine-filled syringes so it's not like they're Trump-friendly in any way. Or intelligent, but we digress.

So, for them to boo Harry? Yeah.

Recommended

COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own
Sam J.
Advertisement

We see what he did here.

Doesn't seem like too much to ask, you know?

Truly.

Hey, that's our joke!

============================================================

Related:

CALLED OUT: Richard Grenell DOGWALKS Chris Wray While Thanking Kash Patel for J6 Pipe Bomber Arrest

COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own

BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation

Mark Kelly Claims Republicans Don't Want Brown People in America and HOOBOY, Let the DRAGGING Begin

Oh HELL YEAH: Jim Hanson Drops BRUTAL Facts on 'Online Experts' Lecturing HIM About So-Called War Crimes

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

COVID-19 DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT STEPHEN COLBERT UNITED KINGDOM WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own
Sam J.
This L.A. Resident Is Afraid the New SNAP Work Requirements Might Ruin the Holidays
Doug P.
CALLED OUT: Richard Grenell DOGWALKS Chris Wray While Thanking Kash Patel for J6 Pipe Bomber Arrest
Sam J.
BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation; Update - Suspect Named
Sam J.
Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Brett T.
Local News Outlet's PR Piece for MN Somalis (and Dems) Isn't the Own on Trump They Seem to Think
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own Sam J.
Advertisement