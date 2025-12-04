BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation

The FBI arrested a suspect in the January 6th pipe bomb investigation, according to a federal law enforcement official.

Pipe bombs were placed near the Republican and Democratic national party headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of the January 6th protests.

Advertisement

According to an FBI official, the arrest occurred Thursday morning; a news conference will be held at the Justice Department this afternoon to announce the arrest.

BREAKING: Colleague @davidspunt reports the FBI has arrested the suspect believed to be behind the planting of pipe bombs at the DNC & RNC headquarters in DC on January 5th, 2021. Suspect is a male living in Virginia. Arrested early this morning in VA. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 4, 2025

Arrested in Virginia.

FOX NEWS ALERT: The FBI has arrested a Virginia man this morning suspected of planting pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters in Washington, D.C., on January 5th, 2021.



“A law enforcement source says the arrest happened this morning in Virginia. So far, no word on the… pic.twitter.com/HLVLRX68Me — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 4, 2025

Post continues:

“A law enforcement source says the arrest happened this morning in Virginia. So far, no word on the suspect’s name.”

From MS NOW:

In a stunning break in one of the FBI’s most high-profile unsolved cases, agents arrested a suspect Thursday morning who investigators believe placed pipe bombs outside Republican and Democratic headquarters in the hours before the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, four people with knowledge of the development told MS NOW. The suspect has been charged with placing the bombs, which did not detonate ... Authorities have not yet determined a motive, a law enforcement official said. But the suspect has been linked to statements in support of anarchist ideology, said two people briefed on the arrest.

This is a developing story; we will update as we learn more.

###

============================================================

Related:

Mark Kelly Claims Republicans Don't Want Brown People in America and HOOBOY, Let the DRAGGING Begin

Bunny Mask Hilariously SLIPS As Harpy Who Dressed Up to Babysit Joe Biden on Easter Snarks on Trump's Age

Oh HELL YEAH: Jim Hanson Drops BRUTAL Facts on 'Online Experts' Lecturing HIM About So-Called War Crimes

DANG FANG! Kash Patel ENDING Eric Swalwell With His Own CRINGE Joke About a Woman's Jacket Is GLORIOUS

They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY Nervous

Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ... There's Just 1 BIG Problem

============================================================