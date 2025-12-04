VIP
BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation

Sam J. | 9:11 AM on December 04, 2025
Townhall Media

The FBI arrested a suspect in the January 6th pipe bomb investigation, according to a federal law enforcement official.

Pipe bombs were placed near the Republican and Democratic national party headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of the January 6th protests.

According to an FBI official, the arrest occurred Thursday morning; a news conference will be held at the Justice Department this afternoon to announce the arrest.

Arrested in Virginia.

Post continues:

“A law enforcement source says the arrest happened this morning in Virginia. So far, no word on the suspect’s name.”

From MS NOW:

In a stunning break in one of the FBI’s most high-profile unsolved cases, agents arrested a suspect Thursday morning who investigators believe placed pipe bombs outside Republican and Democratic headquarters in the hours before the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, four people with knowledge of the development told MS NOW. 

The suspect has been charged with placing the bombs, which did not detonate ... Authorities have not yet determined a motive, a law enforcement official said. But the suspect has been linked to statements in support of anarchist ideology, said two people briefed on the arrest.

This is a developing story; we will update as we learn more.

