Mark Kelly Claims Republicans Don't Want Brown People in America and HOOBOY, Let the DRAGGING Begin

Mark Kelly is officially throwing a bunch of stupid things at the wall and hoping something sticks because he's clearly trying to deflect from the moronic stunt he and his other moronic pals pulled with that seditious video for our military.

This was a giant leap, even for him.

Claiming Republicans don't want brown people in the country because Trump is looking to pause immigration from countries that have been very open about hating us and wanting us dead is pretty damn weak.

Watch:

Sen. Mark Kelly: "When I heard the secretary say that they're going to pause immigration from third-world countries, I take that as a message that they don't want brown people coming to the United States. And I find that disturbing."pic.twitter.com/3voZ65RDzm — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) December 1, 2025

You guys can probably guess how this went for him.

Let me be clear…I would GLADLY trade Sen. Mark Kelly for a brown person who actually loves America and wants to preserve it. https://t.co/0zOV7kh8XS — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) December 2, 2025

Same bro, same.

So Mark Kelly is a racist or a deceiver. America had a culture that made it a light to the world. If you don't have screens in place you get a house full of moths and mosquitoes. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) December 1, 2025

Why not both?

When I heard the Senator’s interpretation of administration policy, I take that as verbal diarrhea from Soros-bought-and-paid-for stooge. And I find that disgusting. @SenMarkKelly — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) December 1, 2025

Of course you did, you are a racist. — Trey Monroe (@TreyMonroe60) December 1, 2025

Just sayin'.

When you think only brown people come from third world countries, you might be a racist. — Chuck (@StilltheWarlord) December 1, 2025

Accurate.

