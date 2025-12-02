Righteous Sen. Ed Markey Quotes the Gospels in Replying to Sec. Kristi Noem's...
Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and...
Mark Kelly's 'Illegal Orders' Hoax Falls Apart: Trump, Hegseth Vindicated
Bunny Mask Hilariously SLIPS As Harpy Who Dressed Up to Babysit Joe Biden...
CUE the Meltdown! Look on Pete Hegseth's Face While Talking About Ending Narco-Terrorism...
Oh HELL YEAH: Jim Hanson Drops BRUTAL Facts on 'Online Experts' Lecturing HIM...
Larry O'Connor Serves Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for Dems...
DANG FANG! Kash Patel ENDING Eric Swalwell With His Own CRINGE Joke About...
They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY...
Evil White Men! REEE! Joey Jones Shares 'Dumbest Post He's Seen on X'...
VIP
Dolly Parton's Angry, Younger-But-Somehow-Wrinklier Sister Stella Lists Her FAVE Democrats...
Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ......
OMG, NOT THAT! Canadian Is BIG MAD at Wayne Gretzky for Taking Pic...
Hall of Shame: James Woods Lists His Top Five Worst Democrats and We...

Mark Kelly Claims Republicans Don't Want Brown People in America and HOOBOY, Let the DRAGGING Begin

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:45 PM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Mark Kelly is officially throwing a bunch of stupid things at the wall and hoping something sticks because he's clearly trying to deflect from the moronic stunt he and his other moronic pals pulled with that seditious video for our military.

Advertisement

This was a giant leap, even for him.

Claiming Republicans don't want brown people in the country because Trump is looking to pause immigration from countries that have been very open about hating us and wanting us dead is pretty damn weak.

Watch:

You guys can probably guess how this went for him.

Same bro, same.

Why not both?

Recommended

Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and Herself NAZIS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Just sayin'.

Accurate.

============================================================

Related:

Bunny Mask Hilariously SLIPS As Harpy Who Dressed Up to Babysit Joe Biden on Easter Snarks on Trump's Age

Oh HELL YEAH: Jim Hanson Drops BRUTAL Facts on 'Online Experts' Lecturing HIM About So-Called War Crimes

DANG FANG! Kash Patel ENDING Eric Swalwell With His Own CRINGE Joke About a Woman's Jacket Is GLORIOUS

They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY Nervous

Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ... There's Just 1 BIG Problem

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARK KELLY REPUBLICAN PARTY DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and Herself NAZIS
Sam J.
They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY Nervous
Sam J.
Bunny Mask Hilariously SLIPS As Harpy Who Dressed Up to Babysit Joe Biden on Easter Snarks on Trump's Age
Sam J.
Oh HELL YEAH: Jim Hanson Drops BRUTAL Facts on 'Online Experts' Lecturing HIM About So-Called War Crimes
Sam J.
Righteous Sen. Ed Markey Quotes the Gospels in Replying to Sec. Kristi Noem's Travel Ban Suggestion
Brett T.
CUE the Meltdown! Look on Pete Hegseth's Face While Talking About Ending Narco-Terrorism Is PERFECT (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and Herself NAZIS Sam J.
Advertisement